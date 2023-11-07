NED 12-1 (4.5) | ENG Vs NED, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Chris Woakes Strikes, Poor Start For Netherlands

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes returned to form as England posted a massive total of 339 for 9 in 50 overs. He made 108 in quick time helping the defending champions reach a strong total at the end of 50 overs. David Malan scored 87 whie Chris Woakes struck a gritty fifty too. Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and asked the Dutch to bowl first.

England are still in search of their second victory in the Cricket World Cup 2023 as they face Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (November 8). After a horrific World Cup campaign, the defending will return back home in a couple of weeks after completing their league games but Jos Buttler and co will surely look to leave a mark before heading back home.

On the other hand, Netherlands have won two of their seven games so far. Scott Edwards led Dutch team defeated South Africa and Bangladesh but they sit ninth in the standings of the 2023 World Cup points table. Both teams are out of the race for semifinals and it is matter of pride for them now in their remaining league games.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 40 of ODI World Cup 2023 England vs Netherlands.