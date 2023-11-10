PAK: 11-2 (2.4) | ENG vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Poor Start For Pakistan With 2 Wickets Down

England established a commanding total of 337 on a tricky pitch, showcasing a well-rounded batting performance. The opening pair set a solid foundation, followed by Root and Stokes who built on it, while Brook and Buttler contributed crucial cameos. Despite Pakistan's pacers exploiting reverse-swing in the latter stages, England, with wickets in hand, managed nearly 100 runs in the final 10 overs. The innings featured some nail-biting moments, particularly a dropped chance that spared Stokes early on. In the context of Net Run Rate (NRR), Pakistan faces the improbable task of chasing the target in 6.4 overs to enhance their semifinal qualification prospects. The focus now turns to whether Pakistan can turn this challenging chase into a competitive contest.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 44 Of ODI World Cup 2023 England Vs Pakistan