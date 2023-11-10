PAK: 11-2 (2.4) | ENG vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Poor Start For Pakistan With 2 Wickets Down
England Vs Pakistan (ENG Vs PAK), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Willey thwarts Fakhar Zaman's fireworks as Stokes makes a safe catch at mid-off. Zaman's attempt to go big falls short, and he departs for 1 run off 9 balls.
Trending Photos
England established a commanding total of 337 on a tricky pitch, showcasing a well-rounded batting performance. The opening pair set a solid foundation, followed by Root and Stokes who built on it, while Brook and Buttler contributed crucial cameos. Despite Pakistan's pacers exploiting reverse-swing in the latter stages, England, with wickets in hand, managed nearly 100 runs in the final 10 overs. The innings featured some nail-biting moments, particularly a dropped chance that spared Stokes early on. In the context of Net Run Rate (NRR), Pakistan faces the improbable task of chasing the target in 6.4 overs to enhance their semifinal qualification prospects. The focus now turns to whether Pakistan can turn this challenging chase into a competitive contest.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 44 Of ODI World Cup 2023 England Vs Pakistan
ENG vs PAK Live: Pakistan 2 Down
Willey delivers, and Fakhar Zaman's hopes of a spectacular show tonight fizzle out as Stokes gleefully snatches the catch! No dazzling pyrotechnics from Fakhar Zaman this time around. Reading Zaman's intention to go downtown, Willey cleverly adjusts his length. However, Zaman's attempt lacks the necessary height, sending the ball soaring towards Stokes at mid-off. Stokes makes no mistake in securing the catch. Fakhar Zaman's innings concludes at 1 run off 9 balls, courtesy of Willey.
LIVE Score PAK 10/2 (2.4) CRR: 3.75 REQ: 6.93
Pakistan need 328 runs
ENG vs PAK Live: Poor Start For Pakistan
Shafique departs early to a splendid delivery from Willey, who seamlessly transitions from a strong batting finish to a wicket-taking start. The inswinger confuses Shafique, attempting a flick but falling victim to an inside edge, resulting in a clear lbw dismissal. The umpire promptly signals the decision, and Shafique heads back to the pavilion for a brief stay, scoring zero from two deliveries.
LIVE Score PAK 0/1 (0.4) REQ: 6.85
Pakistan need 338 runs
ENG vs PAK Live: Can Pakistan Chase It?
England posted a formidable 337 on a challenging pitch, showcasing contributions across the top order. Despite late reverse-swing from Pakistan's pacers, England's last 10 overs yielded nearly 100 runs.
LIVE Score ENG 337/9 (50) CRR: 6.74
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: England 9 Down
Gus Atkinson is bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jr, as the off stump is emphatically knocked down. A well-executed inswinging yorker proves too quick for Atkinson, who attempts a powerful swing after backing away but fails to make contact. Gus Atkinson departs without scoring, facing just one delivery.
LIVE Score ENG 337/9 (50) CRR: 6.74
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: England 8 Down
Willey is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed off the bowling of Mohammad Wasim Jr. The delivery, a full one on the leg, deviates late, causing Willey to mistime his shot. The ball takes the leading edge and goes high up in the air. Iftikhar Ahmed, running in from long-on, makes a solid catch. Willey departs, scoring 15 runs off 5 balls, including two fours and a six.
LIVE Score ENG 336/8 (49.4) CRR: 6.77
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Moeen Ali Clean Bowled
Moeen Ali is dismissed by Haris Rauf as he attempts a swing at a deceptive slower ball. The off stump is sent flying as Moeen misjudges the pace. The delivery, coming in from round the wicket, grips the surface and takes the top of the off stump. Moeen Ali departs, scoring 8 runs off 6 balls, including a six.
LIVE Score ENG 317/7 (48.4) CRR: 6.51
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Jos Buttler Run Out
Buttler is dismissed, run out by a direct hit from Mohammad Wasim Jr! The third umpire is consulted, but Buttler, aware of his fate, willingly departs. The delivery is full and sharply tailing in, prompting Buttler to attempt a slog. Unfortunately, he misses, and the ball deflects off his pad to the short third. Despite attempting a single, Buttler falls short by yards. He is run out by Haris Rauf, scoring 27 runs off 18 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score ENG 308/6 (47.2) CRR: 6.51
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Shaheen Afridi Takes A Stunner
Shaheen Afridi makes an outstanding catch at wide mid-off as Harry Brook's powerful shot is drilled towards him, resulting in Brook's dismissal for 30 with two fours and two sixes off Haris Rauf's bowling.
LIVE Score ENG 302/5 (46.4) CRR: 6.47
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Big Over For England
Brook impresses with two sixes, lofting one over long-on and smashing a straight hit, while Shaheen Afridi concedes runs with a full toss, a driven single, and a sliced boundary through backward point.
LIVE Score ENG 289/4 (45) CRR: 6.42
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Joe Root Departs
Root falls victim to Shaheen Afridi's deceptive slower ball as he attempts to clip it away, but the delivery arrives later than expected, resulting in a catch by Shadab Khan; Root departs for 60 runs with four boundaries.
LIVE Score ENG 257/4 (42.2) CRR: 6.07
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Jos Buttler Searching For Runs
Shadab Khan concedes a single to long-off as Buttler cuts, while Root and Buttler contribute to the third-highest partnership for England against Pakistan in World Cups, with Root's well-placed sweep for four being a highlight.
LIVE Score ENG 256/3 (42) CRR: 6.1
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Stokes Clean Bowled!!!
Stokes is bowled by Shaheen Afridi with a reverse-swinging yorker that tails in, leaving the off pole disturbed; Stokes departs for 84 runs with 11 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score ENG 240/3 (40.1) CRR: 5.98
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Joe Root Hits Fifty
Haris Rauf delivers a mixed over with England's Root and Stokes, including a flick for two, a mistimed drive for a single, and a missed scoop attempt.
LIVE Score ENG 240/2 (40) CRR: 6
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Big Over For England
Agha Salman bowled to Stokes, who flicked for a single, worked a flighted delivery for no run, got lucky with a thick edge for a boundary, showcased brilliance with a reverse sweep for a six, followed by another powerful shot down the ground for four, and Root drove one to long-on for a single.
LIVE Score ENG 220/2 (36) CRR: 6.11
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Fifty For Stokes
Agha Salman conceded a single to long-off, a four to Stokes with a reverse sweep, and a single to backward square leg by Root, who mistimed a reverse paddle on the previous delivery.
LIVE Score ENG 192/2 (34) CRR: 5.65
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Pakistan Brings On Part-Timer
Agha Salman bowled a mix of deliveries to Stokes, who managed a single to deep cover, a flick to deep mid-wicket for a run, calmly drove a full delivery to long-off for another run, defended a turning ball off the back foot, got caught by Shadab at extra-cover when attempting a slap, and punched a quicker delivery to cover-point without scoring.
LIVE Score ENG 180/2 (32) CRR: 5.62
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Ben Stokes Near Fifty
Shadab Khan bowls a mix of deliveries to Stokes and Root, including a surprised mishit reverse sweep, a low full toss swept to deep backward square leg, a glanced shot through backward square leg, a well-executed sweep to deep square leg, and a beaten attempt at a hard sweep by Root.
LIVE Score ENG 170/2 (30) CRR: 5.67
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Stokes Take On Afridi
Shaheen Afridi bowls a mix of deliveries to Stokes, including a couple of boundary-scoring shots - a driven four down the ground and a stylish flick wide of mid-on, along with an excellent yorker and a short-of-length delivery, showcasing Stokes' intent to increase the scoring rate.
LIVE Score ENG 162/2 (28) CRR: 5.79
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Pakistan Need Wicket From Shadab Khan
Shadab Khan delivers a full ball on off-stump, with Root pushing it to cover, followed by Root and Stokes scoring runs with shots to deep mid-wicket, deep cover, and long-off, showcasing good running between the wickets and a close call for Stokes while attempting a sweep.
LIVE Score ENG 146/2 (26) CRR: 5.62
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Haris Rauf Search For Wickets
Haris Rauf bowls a mix of deliveries to Stokes and Root, including a yorker and length deliveries, with Root managing to get a single off a thick inside edge and Stokes hitting one towards wide mid-on.
LIVE Score ENG 134/2 (24)
ENG vs PAK Live: Root Finding Form
Shadab Khan's 21st over sees Root scoring a boundary with a swat to deep mid-wicket off a poor delivery, contributing to a total of 6 runs in the over, as England reaches 118-2 after 21 overs.
LIVE Score ENG 125/2 (22) CRR: 5.68
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Ben Stokes In The Middle
Shadab Khan bowls a tight over, with Root and Stokes managing singles, and Root also cutting a delivery towards point, resulting in no runs off the over.
LIVE Score ENG 112/2 (20.1) CRR: 5.55
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Bairstow Departs
Haris Rauf dismisses Bairstow for 59 as he drives a pitched-up delivery straight to the fielder at cover, with Bairstow acknowledging his misfortune with a wry smile.
LIVE Score ENG 108/2 (18.2) CRR: 5.89
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Bairstow Is On Song
Mohammad Wasim Jr concedes a boundary as Bairstow capitalizes on a short delivery, while Root adds a single, and Bairstow takes one more to deep backward square leg in the over.
LIVE Score ENG 106/1 (18) CRR: 5.89
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK Live: Jonny Bairstow Hits Fifty
Shadab Khan delivers a mix of lengths and lines, with Bairstow managing a boundary through backward point, while Root takes a single to deep point in the over.
LIVE Score ENG 96/1 (16) CRR: 6
England opt to bat
ENG vs PAK LIVE Updates: Gone
Wicket for Pakistan finally. Malan gone. Huge top edge of the bat, straight into the gloves of Rizwan the keeper as Malan wanted to play the reverse sweep but the bounce got him. Paksitan break the stand and pick their first wicket.
ENG 82/1 (13.3)
England Vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Pakistan struggle
Pakistan it seems have forgotten how to pick a wicket. Nothing working for them on the sluggish, slow wicket. Maybe time has come to get Shadab Khan in and take a look at how he goes. Wasim Jr and Iftikhar bowling in tandem currently but without any success.
ENG 79/0 (12)
ENG vs PAK LIVE Updates: No wickets for Pakistan
This is poor from Pakistan. Shaheen has been good but he lacks that previous fire. No wickets for him in the first 5 of his spell. No wickets for Pakistan in the poweplay. Iftikhar Ahmed completes another over wherein Malan and Bairstow looked comfortable. England on top here.
ENG 72/0 (10)
ENG vs PAK LIVE: Iftikhar into the attack
Iftikhar Ahmed comes into the attack. Gets hit for two boundaries in his first over itself. No early success for Pakistan with the ball. Eight overs have gone and no wicket.
ENG 59/0 (8)
World cup 2023 LIVE: Malan is on fire
Haris Rauf bowls another 4 wides. It had a strange bounce and went high over the keeper and the slips. Next ball, Malan pulls it for four to deep mid-wicket region. Rauf has been very poor again while Shaheen bowling well at the other end.
ENG 38/0 (6)
PAK vs ENG LIVE Updates: Rauf leaks runs
Half appeal from Shaheen and Rizwan again on the last ball of the third over but Babar does not take review after umpire is unmoved. Haris Rauf hit for back to back boundaries before Malan finishes the over with a boundary too.
ENG 21/0 (4)
England Vs Pakistan LIVE: Good start for Pakistan
Shaheen starts the day with a maiden. Excellent line and length from the left-arm pacer. Haris Rauf starts off with a big wide down the leg side that runs away for four byes. Shout for LBW. Babar is interested but everyone says bat hitting first. No review taken.
ENG 6/0 (2)
ENG vs PAK LIVE: Bairstow, Malan Open Innings
Ramiz Raja rings the bell at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match begins. Pakistan fielders take the field. Shaheen has the ball in hand. Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan come out to open the innings for England. Here we go, folks. Be with us as we provide all latest updates and score from the match.
PAK vs ENG: National Anthems Time
Both the teams are out for the national anthems. Following this, the ball number will be bowled. Pakistan will look to bowl England out for as low a score as possible.
LIVE ENG vs PAK: Check Playing 11s
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
World Cup 2023 PAK vs ENG: Toss News
England win toss and they will be batting first. Pakistan chances take a blow just now. Playing 11s coming up soon.
ENG vs PAK LIVE: Toss Coming Up At 1.30 PM IST
Both teams are training at the Eden Gardens currently. The whole of Pakistan will be hoping for success at the toss first. If Pakistan win, they will surely opt to bat, irrespective of the conditions. We have explained why in the post below. Go check it out. Toss coming up in less than an hour.
ENG vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Must Bat First After Winning Toss
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has not given up on WC semis qualification. He would want to give PAK the best chance ot making it to semis by opting bat first upon winning the toss.
England Vs Pakistan LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss is coming up in quick time. Babar Azam will be under pressure to deliver the goods. Pakistan should hope to resign from the tournament with a win today.
ENG vs PAK: Toss To Take Place At 1.30 PM IST
The toss for the England Vs Pakistan will take place at 1.30 pm IST. Not too far away from us. Expect Babar and Buttler to be available at the toss. Watch this space for all updates from this crucial tie.
England Vs Pakistan LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
PAK Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
ENG Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson
LIVE Updates | ENG Vs PAK: When Does The Match Start?
This cracker of a contest in the World Cup could be the last time you see Pakistan in action. The game starts at 2 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
PAK vs ENG LIVE Score: Check Pakistan's Qualification Scenario
Big game for Pakistan. They need to win and win big in order to make it to semis. But it will take some doing. Pakistan will be hoping to win the toss and bat first. That increases their chances of qualification.
PAK vs ENG LIVE: Pakistan's combinations
Considering the sluggish characteristics of the playing surface, there's a potential consideration for opting for a spinner over a pacer. The decision might come down to a choice between Usama Mir and Hasan Ali if Pakistan decides to revert to the lineup that secured their victory in the previous match at this venue.
PAK vs ENG LIVE: How Has Babar Azam Performed As Captain? Read Report Card Here
Babar Azam has been Pakistan captain for more than 3 years now across formats. He has not much to show as a leader. He did have some achievements but no ICC trophy to show or Test series wins to boars.
Read report card of Babar Azam as Pakistan's all-format captain here
LIVE Updates ENG vs PAK: Check Dream11 Prediction
There are many stars featuring in today's day-night contest of World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and England. If you have not decided on your fantasy team yet, do take out suggestions.
ENG vs PAK LIVE: England's Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenarios
- Beat Pakistan (6 points) & hope at least one of Bangladesh or Netherlands lose their final game (4 points)
- If they lose to Pakistan (4 points) & they would need at least one of Bangladesh or Netherlands lose their final game (4 points)
- If England lose to Pakistan and both Bangladesh and Netherlands win their respective final games, England cannot qualify.
- For England's NRR to fall below that of Bangladesh's current NRR (the next best placed team on NRR among the four contenders), they have to lose by around 140 runs
ENG vs PAK: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Big match today between two top sides who still have a lot to play for. England eye a berth in CT 2023. Pakistan fight to still make it to semis.
ENG vs PAK LIVE: How can Pakistan still qualify for semis?
If Pakistan bat first
If Pakistan score - Restrict England to
300 - 13 runs
350 - 63 runs
400 - 112 runs
450 - 162 runs
500 - 211 runs
If Pakistan field first
If England score - Win inside
20 - 1.3 overs
50 - 2 overs
100 - 2.5 overs
150 - 3.4 overs
200 - 4.3 overs
300 - 6.1 overs
AUS vs BAN LIVE: Watch out for Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa has emerged as the top wicket-taker during the middle overs (Overs 11-40) in the current World Cup, claiming 15 wickets in 8 matches.
Pakistan Vs England LIVE Updates: Pakistan's terrible last few WCs
Pakistan reached the semi-finals in five out of the six editions of the ODI World Cup between 1979 and 1999. However, since the beginning of the 21st century, they have advanced to the semi-finals only once, which was in the 2011 edition.
ENG vs PAK LIVE: Weather Update
Expect a minimal one percent cloud cover with humidity at 46 percent. Additionally, temperatures are projected to fluctuate between 21 and 32 degrees Celsius.
ENG Vs PAK LIVE: Squads
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq
LIVE Updates England Vs Pakistan: Buttler vs Babar
Hello and welcome to live score and updates from the Match 44 of World Cup 2023 between England and Pakistan. Both these sides have a lot to play for even if they cannot make it to the semi-finals practically. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.