LIVE Updates | Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Lanka Premier League 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs

Dasun Shanaka’s Galle Titans will open their campaign in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season with a clash against Kusal Mendis-led Dambulla Aura at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday. The Titans had managed to reach the Eliminator fixture in 2022 and will look to go one better this season.

Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, had a forgettable LPL 2022 – finishing in fifth place and failing to reach the Playoffs. The Titans have an impressive lineup with the likes of Sri Lanka and Punjab Kings batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and former Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting.

The Dambulla side boast of impressive talent like Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Noor Ahmed and his GT teammate Matthew Wade.



