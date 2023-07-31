LIVE Updates | Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Lanka Premier League 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs
Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura will look to get off to winning start this season.
Dasun Shanaka’s Galle Titans will open their campaign in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season with a clash against Kusal Mendis-led Dambulla Aura at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday. The Titans had managed to reach the Eliminator fixture in 2022 and will look to go one better this season.
Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, had a forgettable LPL 2022 – finishing in fifth place and failing to reach the Playoffs. The Titans have an impressive lineup with the likes of Sri Lanka and Punjab Kings batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and former Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting.
The Dambulla side boast of impressive talent like Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Noor Ahmed and his GT teammate Matthew Wade.
Full Squad Dambulla Aura
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ravindu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Lungi Ngidi, Treveen Mathew, Wanuja Sahan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Noor Ahmad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sachitha Jayathilake, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Dushan Hemantha, Manelker De Silva, Kavidu Lakshan, Matthew Wade
Full Squad Galle Titans
Tim Seifert(w), Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Mithun, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ben Cutting, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Anuk Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Croospulle, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Mohamed Shiraz, Shevon Daniel, Avishka Perera, Sohan de Livera, Chad Bowes
Teams eye winning start to season
Dasun Shanaka's Galle Titans and Kusal Mendis-led Dambulla Aura are playing their opening game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season.
