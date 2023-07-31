GT: 180-5 (20) | Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Lanka Premier League 2023: Galle Titans Finish Big
GT vs DA, Lanka Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Dasun Shanaka help GT post a huge total against DA.
Titans started their batting on a good note but then faced some difficulties. They lost an early wicket, but Rajapaksa and Daniel played well to give their team a strong start. Rajapaksa was particularly impressive during the powerplay, setting the game's pace. They were scoring well, but a few tight overs increased the pressure, and they lost some more wickets quickly. Unfortunately, Rajapaksa missed his half-century by just two runs, and Seifert got out due to a run-out after struggling in his innings. Shakib seemed to be in good form, but he got out while trying a tricky shot. By the 18th over, the Titans had scored 149 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. To reach a competitive total, they needed some good overs. Fortunately, Shanaka rose to the challenge and delivered what the team needed. He played well in the last two overs, scoring 14 and 17 runs, which gave the Titans a much-needed boost and put them on track for a good total on the scoreboard.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Big Trouble For DA
Avishka Fernando falls victim to Rajitha's brilliant delivery! The ball smashes the top of off-stump, leaving Avishka completely clueless. The delivery swings in and then nips away slightly, causing Avishka to open up and attempt a poke, but he misses the line completely, getting beaten on the outside edge. As a result, Avishka Fernando departs for just 1 run off 4 balls.
And another wicket falls! This time, Kusal Mendis faces Vishwa Fernando's lethal bowling. The delivery clocks 136 kilometers per hour, full and swinging sharply. Kusal tries to slog the ball over mid-wicket but leaves a significant gap between bat and pad. Unable to deal with the late inward movement, Kusal loses his stumps, leaving a mess behind. He is bowled by Vishwa Fernando for 1 run off 3 balls.
Live Score DMA 2/2 (1.2) CRR: 1.5 REQ: 9.59
Dambulla Aura need 179 runs
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Big Finish For GT
Titans commenced their innings on a pristine highway but soon veered off course, encountering a rut before eventually finding their rhythm on a racetrack. After being asked to bat first, they faced an early setback with the loss of a wicket. However, Rajapaksa and Daniel orchestrated an excellent start, propelling their team forward. The powerplay proved highly productive, especially with Rajapaksa displaying an imperious touch, dictating the game's tempo. Scoring at a commendable rate, the Titans seemed to be in control. Nevertheless, a couple of tight overs increased the pressure, leading to the loss of a few wickets in quick succession. Unfortunately, Rajapaksa fell just two runs short of his well-deserved half-century, while Seifert, who struggled throughout his innings, was run-out.
Amidst the challenges, Shakib appeared to be in good form, but his innings came to an end while attempting a scoop shot. As a result, the Titans were positioned at 139 for 5 by the halfway mark of the 18th over. To secure a competitive total, they required a couple of substantial overs. Luckily, Shanaka stepped up to the occasion, providing precisely what the team needed. The last two overs yielded 14 and 17 runs respectively, granting the Titans a much-needed boost, ultimately setting them on a path towards a competitive total on the scoreboard.
Live Score GLT 180/5 (20) CRR: 9
Innings Break
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT in trouble
Dhahani strikes! Shakib's attempted scoop over fine-leg results in a thick inside edge that crashes back onto his stumps. It's a bowled dismissal for the Titans' batsman. With this wicket, the Titans' momentum takes a hit as they enter the crucial final overs. Shakib departs after scoring 23 runs off 14 balls, including 1 four and 2 sixes.
Live Score GLT 149/5 (18) CRR: 8.28
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Quick Wickets For DA
Shakib pushes the ball to point and calls for a quick single, but Dhananjaya's throw finds Seifert short at the striker's end. Seifert's battle on the pitch concludes with a run-out. The delivery was flatter, landing on off-stump. Despite Seifert's valiant effort with a full-length dive, hesitation cost him dearly. He departs for 14 runs off 17 balls, the credit for the run-out going to Avishka Fernand and Kusal Mendis.
Live Score GLT 136/4 (16.4) CRR: 8.16
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT 3 Down
Rajapaksa's wicket falls to Dhananjaya! He's caught by Dahani! The pressure was building from both ends, and Rajapaksa succumbs to a soft dismissal. The bowler delivered a tossed up ball on the off-stump. Rajapaksa attempted to come down the track for a drive, but he couldn't quite reach the pitch of the ball, resulting in a gentle catch towards deep cover. Dahani, who ran in, didn't miss the opportunity this time. Rajapaksa departs after scoring 48 runs off 34 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score GLT 104/3 (14) CRR: 7.43
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT Back On Top
In the 10th over, Hayden Kerr and Praveen Jayawickrama bowled for GLT. Bhanuka Rajapaksa played some innovative shots, including a scoop over fine-leg for four and a sweep past short fine-leg for another boundary. Tim Seifert supported with singles.
Live Score GLT 92/2 (11) CRR: 8.36
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT 2 Down
Shevon Daniel's dismissal is now confirmed as LBW (leg before wicket). Binura Fernando bowled a perfect yorker on middle, and the initial appeal was immediate. UltraEdge showed no bat involved, and the ball hit Daniel just above the ankle after missing the inside edge. The ball-tracker displayed three reds, confirming the umpire's decision to overturn. Daniel departs after scoring a decent 33 runs with 2 fours and 2 sixes. Dambulla's review proved to be an excellent one. Shevon Daniel lbw b Binura Fernando 33(26) [4s-2 6s-2].
Live Score GLT 73/2 (8.4) CRR: 8.42
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Shevon Daniel Steady GT
Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 18 runs off 9 balls, and Shevon Daniel contributed 30 runs off 22 balls. Hayden Kerr conceded 19 runs in his 1-over spell. Rajapaksa hit a six with an authoritative shot, and Daniel showcased excellent shots, including a lofted drive and a six over long-on.
Live Score GLT 59/1 (7) CRR: 8.43
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT 1 Down
Dahani strikes! He bowls a good length delivery outside off, which nips back in slightly off the pitch. Croospulle attempts an aggressive drive, but misses the ball completely, and it crashes into his stumps. He departs for just 3 runs off 5 balls. First wicket down for a brief stay. Croospulle is bowled by Dahani.
Live Score GLT 25/1 (3.5) CRR: 6.52
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Steady Start For GT
In three overs, Shevon Daniel and Lasith Croospulle scored 10 runs for GLT. Binura Fernando and Shahnawaz Dahani bowled for 4-0 and 1-0 runs, respectively. Daniel hit a four and a six, while Croospulle contributed with a single and a boundary.
Live Score GLT 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Playing XIs
Galle Titans (Playing XI): Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka(c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kasun Rajitha
Dambulla Aura (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(w/c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ravindu Fernando
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Both team captains at the toss
Galle Titans captain Dasun Shanaka: It’s a used wicket. It’s a very flat wicket so we are happy to bat first. Don’t expect much change in the wicket. We’ve got two great spinners in Shakib and Shamsi, I think we’ve got the right combination. The main wicket-takers at Colombo are the spinners. It will be a good competition tonight.
Dambulla Aura captain Kusal Mendis: We will bowl first. It’s a new wicket, it’s a bit flat. We have a very good bowling attack. We have three genuine fast bowlers and three genuine spinners. Batters are in form, first six batters are local players. We have a very good batting side. 160-170 will be a good total.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Toss Report
Dambulla Aura won the toss and opted to field against Galle Titans in match number 2 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo On Monday.
Wicketkeepers: Kushal Mendis, Tim Seifert
Batters: Aviksha Fernando, Kushal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
All-rounders: Dhanajay de Silva, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, PM Lijyanagamage, Lahiru Kumara
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Live Streaming Details
The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Probable Playing XI Of Dambulla Aura
A Fernando, D de Silva, Hayden Kerr, K Mendis (C), MS Wade, K Perera, BR McDermott, Noor Ahmad, B Fernando, PM Liyanagamage, Hasan Ali
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Probable Playing XI Of Galle Gladiators
B Rajapaksa, SMA Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, D Shanaka (C), Ben Cutting, M Bhanuka, Tim Seifert (wk), A Dananjaya, T Shamsi, K Rajitha, L Kumara
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Full Squad Dambulla Aura
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ravindu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Lungi Ngidi, Treveen Mathew, Wanuja Sahan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Noor Ahmad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sachitha Jayathilake, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Dushan Hemantha, Manelker De Silva, Kavidu Lakshan, Matthew Wade
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Full Squad Galle Titans
Tim Seifert(w), Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Mithun, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ben Cutting, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Anuk Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Croospulle, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Mohamed Shiraz, Shevon Daniel, Avishka Perera, Sohan de Livera, Chad Bowes
GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Teams eye winning start to season
Dasun Shanaka's Galle Titans and Kusal Mendis-led Dambulla Aura are playing their opening game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season. Both teams will look to get off to a winning start after Jaffna Kings won the opening match of LPL 2023 on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Lanka Premier League 2023 match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura today.