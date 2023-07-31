GT: 180-5 (20) | Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Lanka Premier League 2023: Galle Titans Finish Big

Titans started their batting on a good note but then faced some difficulties. They lost an early wicket, but Rajapaksa and Daniel played well to give their team a strong start. Rajapaksa was particularly impressive during the powerplay, setting the game's pace. They were scoring well, but a few tight overs increased the pressure, and they lost some more wickets quickly. Unfortunately, Rajapaksa missed his half-century by just two runs, and Seifert got out due to a run-out after struggling in his innings. Shakib seemed to be in good form, but he got out while trying a tricky shot. By the 18th over, the Titans had scored 149 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. To reach a competitive total, they needed some good overs. Fortunately, Shanaka rose to the challenge and delivered what the team needed. He played well in the last two overs, scoring 14 and 17 runs, which gave the Titans a much-needed boost and put them on track for a good total on the scoreboard.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura LPL 2023 Match No. 2 HERE.