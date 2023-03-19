UPW: 172-6 (18.5) | GG-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: UP Warriorz Need 7 Runs In 7 Balls
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: UP Warriorz will aim to move close to playoffs with win over Gujarat Giants today.
The 17th match of the WPL 2023 will take place on Monday, March 20, between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat Giants Women have struggled in the tournament, winning only two out of their seven games, leaving them at the bottom of the standings. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz Women have won three of their six games and sit in third place. In their previous game, Gujarat Giants Women won the toss and chose to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. They made a solid start, with Laura scoring a remarkable fifty, and finished with a strong total of 188 runs while losing four wickets. However, Bangalore had a fantastic chase and won the match easily by eight wickets with 27 balls remaining.
UP Warriorz Women's most recent game was against Mumbai Indians Women, where they won the toss and chose to field. Mumbai struggled to score on the slow pitch and lost regular wickets, finishing with a total of 127 runs. UP prevailed in a close match, winning by five wickets in the end, with Ecclestone being the top wicket-taker. Overall, the upcoming match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women promises to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to improve their standings in the tournament.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma Out
Deepti Sharma has been caught by Gardner off the bowling of Sneh Rana, resulting in another wicket for Gujarat! Sneh Rana delivered a flighted delivery on the leg side, tempting Deepti Sharma to come down the track and attempt a chip shot over mid-on. However, she failed to get the desired elevation and ended up hitting it straight to Gardner stationed there. Deepti Sharma departs after scoring 6 runs off 5 balls, including a boundary. The wicket goes to Sneh Rana, and the dismissal is recorded as Deepti Sharma c Gardner b Sneh Rana. Gujarat continues to pick away at the opposition's wickets.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Tahila Departs
Gardner has dismissed McGrath with a catch taken by Sneh Rana!! This wicket is a significant breakthrough for Gujarat! Gardner delivered a well-flighted delivery outside off and slightly shortened her length. McGrath advanced down the pitch and attempted to hit it over extra cover, but she didn't quite reach the pitch of the ball. As a result, she mistimed it, sending it towards wide long-off without enough power and elevation. Sneh Rana, stationed in the deep, held onto the catch with ease. McGrath departs scoring 57 runs off 38 balls, including 11 fours. Gardner claims the wicket, with the dismissal recorded as McGrath c Sneh Rana b Gardner.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: 50 for Tahila
Tanuja Kanwar is struck for a goal by Tahila McGrath. For a boundary, she pushes her through some coverings, and at the same time, she mentions her 50th birthday.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: UPW 3 Down
Gujarat continue to take wickets as Tanuja Kanwar dismisses Devika Vaidya with a well-flighted delivery outside off. Vaidya comes down the track but fails to read the ball, which goes straight through to the wicket-keeper. Sushma Verma collects the ball and completes a comfortable stumping. Vaidya departs for seven runs, including a boundary. Tanuja Kanwar will be delighted with that breakthrough. Devika Vaidya st Sushma Verma b Tanuja Kanwar 7(8) [4s-1]
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: GG on top
Kiran Navgire departs with a soft dismissal! Kim Garth bowls a short ball around off, Navgire attempts to pull it across the line, but the extra pace on the ball hurries her. She ends up getting a top-edge, which flies towards mid-on. Wolvaardt positions herself well and takes an easy catch. UP is in trouble early on. Navgire is out-caught by Wolvaardt, scoring 4 runs off 4 balls, including 1 four.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: UPW 1 Wicket Down
Monica Patel has claimed a prized wicket, dismissing Healy caught by Harleen Deol. Patel bowled a back-of-a-length delivery on middle, which wasn't quite short enough for the Australian to play a pull shot, but she attempted it nonetheless. Healy didn't have full control of the shot and ended up hitting the ball towards deep square leg. Deol, who was stationed there, didn't have to move an inch as she took a comfortable catch. This is an ideal start for the Gujarat team as they look to defend their total. Healy departs after scoring 12 runs off 8 balls, which included 3 fours.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Mid-innings
Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Gujarat would be pleased with their batting display. Dunkley and Wolvaardt provided a flying start to their team, immediately putting the opposition bowlers under pressure. However, Sarvani managed to dismiss Wolvaardt, and Gayakwad took two wickets in the final over of the powerplay, sending Wolvaardt and Deol back to the pavilion. Hemlatha and Gardner then came together and played sensibly, initially taking their time to settle in before launching an assault on the opposition. Both players scored half-centuries and stitched together a significant partnership. Although they were dismissed in the slog overs, they had done their job. Parshavi Chopra was the standout bowler for UP, displaying guile and earning rewards for her efforts. Gayakwad's spin bowling was also impressive. With a total of 179 to defend, Gujarat faces a challenge, especially considering their inability to defend 188 in their previous game against Bangalore.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: GG 5 Down
Gardner's impressive innings comes to an end as she is stumped by Healy off Parshavi Chopra's delivery. Chopra generously tosses the ball up outside off, disguising it as a googly. Gardner charges down the pitch and attempts to hit it, but the ball spins past her inside edge, allowing Healy to collect it comfortably and complete the stumping. With this dismissal, Gardner departs having scored 60 runs off 39 balls, which includes 6 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Dayalan Hemalatha departs
Hemalatha's impressive innings comes to an end as she falls victim to Parshavi Chopra's delivery, caught by McGrath. Chopra tosses the ball up outside off, tempting Hemalatha to advance down the pitch and attempt a big hit towards long-on. Despite her efforts, Hemalatha fails to generate enough power, and the ball is caught by McGrath at deep. With this dismissal, Hemalatha departs te field having scored 57 runs off 33 balls, including 6 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Dayalan Hemalatha hits 50
Hemalatha smashes a six off Deepti Sharma, reaching her half-century milestone. Following that, she drives the spinner towards extra cover and secures a boundary.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Dayalan Hemalatha Survives
As Rajeshwari Gayakwad steps up to bowl, she nearly takes the wicket of Dayalan Hemalatha. Hemalatha attempts to cut a short ball, but the ball grazes her pads before striking the bat. The umpire signals for Hemalatha's dismissal, but she decides to challenge the call and calls for a review. After reviewing the TV replay, it is determined that the ball had made contact with the bat outside the off stump, and Hemalatha is declared not out.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: GG on top
Dayalan Hemalatha hits Deepti Sharma for a six when she enters the attack. The batter slogs the full-toss over the mid-wicket fence with her feet.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Dayalan Hemalatha on attack
Anjali Sarvani is brought back into the attack, but Dayalan Hemalatha is quick to punish her with a boundary off just the second ball. Sarvani had pitched the ball up outside off, and Hemalatha seizes the opportunity. With a well-timed shot, she drives the ball from the middle of her bat towards the backward point boundary, rolling past the fielder and earning four runs for the team.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Two Big Wickets In 1 Over
The partnership is broken as Gayakwad takes two wickets in quick succession. First, Dunkley tries to play an expansive shot but only manages to get the ball off the outer half of the bat. The ball lobs towards backward point where Anjali Sarvani takes an easy catch. Dunkley departs after scoring 23 runs off 13 balls with 3 fours. Gayakwad strikes again as Harleen Deol comes down the track, but fails to connect with the ball properly. Gayakwad had tossed the ball further away from her outside off, and Harleen Deol manages to get only a thick edge. The ball flies towards Simran Shaikh at slip who takes a sharp catch to dismiss Deol for just 4 runs off 7 balls with 1 four. Gujarat is now in trouble, losing two quick wickets in succession. Gayakwad's smart bowling has put her team in a good position, and she will be looking to pick up more wickets to put pressure on the opposition.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Anjali Sarvani Strikes
Bowled! Anjali Sarvani gets the wicket of Wolvaardt, and she is visibly thrilled! Sarvani approaches the crease from around the wicket and delivers a ball of good length, which seamed in. Wolvaardt remained rooted to the crease while attempting to play it across but failed to connect. Consequently, Wolvaardt has been dismissed, bowled by Anjali Sarvani for 17 runs, including one four and two sixes.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Strong Start By GG
Rajeshwari Gayakwad launches her assault from the opposing end. Laura Wolvaardt hits her for a six as Gujarat Giants advance to 26/0 after two overs.
Live Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: GG skipper Sneh Rana wins toss, elects to bat
Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana has won the toss and elected to bat first against the UP Warriorz in Match No. 17 of WPL 2023.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Toss to take place at 3pm
We are all set for Match No. 17 of the Women's Premier League 2023 with Gujarat Giants taking on UP Warriorz. The toss for the match will take place at 3pm with the match getting underway at 330pm.
GG-W vs UP-W: Check Dream11 Predictions
Alyssa Healy or Sophia Dunkley? Sneh Rana or Tahlia McGrath? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Will Sophia Dunkley fire again
Opener Sophia Dunkley has been one of the top performers for Gujarat Giants. Can Dunkley fire against UP Warrior today to keep the Giants' slim hopes of qualifying alive?
GG-W vs UP-W: Worst scoring rates in powerplays in WPL 2023
UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have the worst scoring rates in the powerplays in WPL as of now - 6.30 and 6.38 respectively. Alyssa Healy's side and Sneh Rana's team need to up their power game if they hope to make the WPL 2023 playoffs.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Check Live Streaming Details
UP Warriorz will take on bottom-placed Gujarat Giants in Match No. 17 of the Women's Premier League 2023 with an eye on the Playoffs berth.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: How can UP make playoffs
Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz will be through if they win one of their last two games. They might even make it with two defeats, if they lose by narrow margins. However, they will look to get one of those two wins over bottom-placed Gujarat Giants today.
