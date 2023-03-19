UPW: 172-6 (18.5) | GG-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: UP Warriorz Need 7 Runs In 7 Balls

The 17th match of the WPL 2023 will take place on Monday, March 20, between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat Giants Women have struggled in the tournament, winning only two out of their seven games, leaving them at the bottom of the standings. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz Women have won three of their six games and sit in third place. In their previous game, Gujarat Giants Women won the toss and chose to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. They made a solid start, with Laura scoring a remarkable fifty, and finished with a strong total of 188 runs while losing four wickets. However, Bangalore had a fantastic chase and won the match easily by eight wickets with 27 balls remaining.

UP Warriorz Women's most recent game was against Mumbai Indians Women, where they won the toss and chose to field. Mumbai struggled to score on the slow pitch and lost regular wickets, finishing with a total of 127 runs. UP prevailed in a close match, winning by five wickets in the end, with Ecclestone being the top wicket-taker. Overall, the upcoming match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women promises to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to improve their standings in the tournament.

