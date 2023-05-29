CSK 4-0 (0.3) | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Play Stopped Due To Wet Outfield

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Sai Sudharsan's excellent innings of 96 runs in just 47 balls with the help of eight boundaries and six maximums helped GT reach 214 runs in IPL 2023 final against CSK. MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT. Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to win their second successive IPL title as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 Final with the champion getting decided for the first-time ever on a 'Reserve Day' on Monday. The IPL 2023 final scheduled to take place on Sunday, failed to get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to a massive hail and thunderstorm with rain on Sunday evening. Cricket fans have to wait one more day to find out who's gonna become the IPL 2023 champion after rainstorm in Hyderabad frustrated a lof of minds on Sunday (May 28).

MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT who are looking to defend their title back-to-back this year. Shubman Gill is in red-hot form this year as he has smashed three hundred in his last three games played for the Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see how the young bowling unit of the four-time IPL champions go up against him.

For Chennai, Shivam Dube has been impressive throughout the season but in the previous clash he was trapped by the Gujarat Titans spin bowling at the Chepauk. However, the match will take place this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

