GT: 0-1 (1.1) | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Wriddhiman Saha Departs, GT 1 Down Early In Chase
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: DC have posted 130 runs on the board against GT.
Trending Photos
David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. DC could only post 130 runs on the board in the first innings. Delhi Capitals are in a precarious situation, having lost six out of their eight games in the IPL 2023 so far. They must win all their remaining six games to have a chance of making it to the playoffs, which appears unlikely given their current form. The poor form of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has been a major reason for their struggles. The Capitals have made some changes in their opening combination, bringing in Phil Salt to partner with David Warner.
Mitchell Marsh has also played well in the middle order, while Axar Patel has been in-form with both bat and ball. However, the Capitals have been losing too many wickets in the middle overs and must address this issue. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, have been in excellent form and have the reputation of winning from any situation. They have some promising young players such as Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad, who have been performing well in the tournament.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from GT vs DC IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: DC start bright
Delhi Capitals are off to a bright start in the second innings as Wriddhiman Saha departs for a duck. The first over is a maiden-wicket by Khaleel Ahmed. Can DC turn the tables in this contest?
GT: 2/1 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Delhi finish at 130
Delhi Capitals have got 130 runs on the board with the help of Aman Hakim Khan who played a much-needed knock for his team when all things were going south right from the very first ball. Gujarat Titans should chase their target quite comfortably but a handy performance from DC pacers can change the game for them as well.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Aman hits fifty
Aman Hakim Khan 51 (43) has completed his fifty and it is a much-needed one for the Delhi Capitals, the right-hander has single handedly helped DC to get his side to a good total.
DC: 126/6 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: Delhi with some hope
Aman Hakim Khan is batting on 39 off 37 balls at the moment helping his side to reach a respectable total. Gujarat Titans would be disappointed not getting the Delhi Capitals bundle out below 100 runs.
DC: 101/6 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Axar departs
Axar Patel 27 (30) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Mohit Sharma. Delhi Capitals lose their last hope as Axar Patel departs. Just five overs left for DC to get something to challenge the defending champs.
DC: 78/6 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: DC try to steady themselves
Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel in the middle have a huge responsibilty on their shoulders to get their team to a respectable total against the Gujarat Titans. Eight overs left for the Delhi Capitals now.
DC: 62/5 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: More problems for DC
Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed are into the attack for Gujarat Titans as Delhi Capitals search for a way to come back into this contest with Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel in the middle.
DC: 44/5 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Delhi need a miracle
Delhi Capitals in need of a miracle at the moment as they go five down against the Gujarat Titans. Priyam Garg is the latest loss for DC who's gone for 10 off 14. Those two early blows of Warner and Salt have caused panic in the DC batting lineup.
DC: 34/5 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Gone!
Delhi Capitals lose another wicket as Mohammed Shami strikes once more. Some brilliant bowling by Shami and a beautiful catch behind the wicket by Wriddhiman Saha.
DC: 22/3 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Delhi in trouble
Delhi Capitals have lost their skipper due to a blunder between the wickets, David Warner 2 (2) run out by Rashid Khan. Delhi Capitals off to a horror start at the moment.
DC: 15/2 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: Gone!
Phil Salt 0 (1) caught by David Miller bowled by Mohammed Shami. Delhi Capitals lose their first wicket as Gujarat Titans get off to a great start in this contest.
DC: 3/1 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: Toss report
Delhi Capitals captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: Predicted 11s
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya©, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: Toss coming up shortly
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The two captains Hardik Pandya and David Warner will be comin out for toss shortly at 7 PM.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: Weather report
The temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius while the humidity is expected around 54-64 percent. The fans can expect a rain-free contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Delhi need win
Delhi Capitals have got two wins from their seven games played so far this. In their previous game, DC lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad and now are in desperate need of a victory.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs GT score: Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt
Batters: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: Shubman Gill
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs DC score: Pitch report
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad mostly helps the bowlers, particularly the pacers. Fast bowlers with an average pace of 140kmph and above can trouble the batters at this venue.
GT vs DC IPL 2023: Natasa Stankovic, Agastya wish Hardik Pandya's side
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya posted an adorable video wishing Gujarat Titans luck ahead of their next IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals tonight. Watch HERE...
Junior Pandya's best wishes to #CaptainPandya has our _#AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023 | @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/zMmI4sXxYO
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 2, 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje vs Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has been their most prolific batter in the IPL 2023 with 333 runs in 8 matches so far with 3 fifties to his name. Gill will face a touch challenge in the face of Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje, who has the raw pace to rattler the young Indian batter. Who will come out of top when GT take on DC tonight?
GT vs DC IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's captaincy mantra
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season and now his team are on the top of the table after 8 games. Hear about Hardik Pandya's captaincy mantra HERE...
_ Star Sports Exclusive _
The rise of this _ has just been awe-inspiring! _
Listen to our #Believe ambassador @hardikpandya7's mantra on his captaincy.
Tune-in to #GTvDC on #IPLonStar
Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/XViSSpPIHk
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya eyes big landmark
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is just three wickets short of claiming 150 wickets in T20 matches. Can Hardik achieve this feat in the next IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals tonight?
GT vs DC IPL 2023: Phil Salt, Rilee Roussouw tee off in nets
Delhi Capitals overseas batter Phil Salt and Rilee Roussouw teed off in the nets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. Watch Salt and Roussouw in action HERE...
_ ASMR ft. Rilee and Salt __#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #DCOnThePitch | @Rileerr @PhilSalt1 pic.twitter.com/x2Knkx5wIs
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 1, 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: David Warner vs Mohammad Shami
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is the leading run-scorer for the side in IPL 2023, will face a tough challenge against Gujarat Titans premier pacer Mohammad Shami. Warner has scored 306 runs from eight matches, including four 50s so far. Can Warner tackle Shami in Ahmedabad tonight?
GT vs DC IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
David Warner or Hardik Pandya? Shubman Gill or Mitchell Marsh? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check GT vs DC IPL 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: GT to celebrate 'Gujarat Day'
Home side and defending champions Gujarat Titans are getting ready to celebrate 'Gujarat Day' at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during their IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals tonight.
We have something special lined up for you at the stadium today _#TitansFAM, innings break Jalsa maate taiyaar rehjo! __#AavaDe | #GTvDC | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/kZdj0nB9zH
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 2, 2023
GT vs DC IPL 2023: Rashid Khan plays landmark 400th T20
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan will play a landmark 400th T20 match against Delhi Capitals tonight. Rashid is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket behind Dwayne Bravo. Can Rashid add to his wickets tally against DC in Ahmedabad?
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: GT look to maintain unbeaten record
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have met only twice in the Indian Premier League and GT have won both of those encounters. Earlier in IPL 2023 season, Hardik Pandya's side defeated DC by six wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Can GT keep up their unbeaten record against DC tonight?
GT vs DC IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma injury worried Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma jammed his fingers under the ball while attempting a catch against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. It remains to be seen if the veteran pacer Mohit Sharma will be available for their next match against Delhi Capitals tonight.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw to return?
Delhi Capitals will consider bringing back Prithvi Shaw back into the lineup against table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans, in spite of his patchy form. Shaw could replace Priyam Garg or Ripal Patel tonight.
GT vs DC LIVE IPL 2023: Full Squad
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal