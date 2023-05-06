GT: 227-2 (20) | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Gujarat Titans Post Massive Total Of 227
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: GT have posted 227 runs in the first innings against LSG at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Krunal Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT. In reply, GT posted a massive total of 227 runs. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are hosting the Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The blockbuster clash will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. LSG's permanent captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 this year and veteran all-rounder Krunal Pandya is likely to lead the team in his absence. Lucknow also announced veteran batter Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul.
Gujarat Titans are currently leading the points table with 7 wins from their 11 games played so far. Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter for GT this year with 375 runs under his belt. However, he has struggled against Krunal Pandya as he also has 29 runs off 37 balls against him in the IPL.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gujarat post 227
Gujarat Titans have posted a massive total of 227 runs courtesy Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, who were absolutely on top of their game today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Lucknow Super Giants need to pull something special from their batting lineup if they want to chase this massive target.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Pandya departs
Hardik Pandya 25 (15) caught by Krunal Pandya bowled by Mohsin Khan. LSG get the second wicket but more problems for them as David Miller walks in now. Shubman Gill on the other is breathing fire batting on 74 off 40.
GT: 186/2 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Pandya and Gill to carry
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya in the middle for the Gujarat Titans with 5 overs left and 176 runs on the board. GT will eye 230-plus total now with Miller, Shankar and Manohar still to come in.
GT: 176/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Saha departs
Finally, Lucknow Super Giants get their first wicket they were looking for 81 off 43, caught by Mankad bowled by Avesh Khan. Can LSG bounce back in this contest now?
GT: 145/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gujarat on top
Gujarat Titans with Saha 81 (42) and Gill 57 (31), seems like Lucknow Super Giants are still clueless of how to dismiss these two explosive batters who opened for GT today.
GT: 142/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gujarat Titans on fire
Shubman Gill joins the party! He takes Ravi Bishnoi to the cleaners. What a start for Gujarat Titans, they have crossed the 100-run mark in just 8.4 overs.
GT: 114/0 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Lucknow in deep trouble
Lucknow Super Giants are clueless at the moment as Wriddhiman Saha is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment. LSG bring in Kyle Mayers to find a wicket now.
GT: 93/0 (7.4 Overs)
IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Saha hits fifty
Wriddhiman Saha has completed his fifty in just 20 balls, what a knock by the Gujarat Titans opener. Shubman Gill on the other end also joins the party with two maximums.
GT: 78/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG Score: Saha on fire
Wriddhiman Saha on fire at the moment. He has smashed Mohsin Khan 22 runs in a single over to get Gujarat Titans going. LSG need to find a wicket as soon as possible.
GT: 53/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Saha smashes Avesh
Wriddhiman Saha smashes Avesh Khan for a six and a four in the second over as Gujarat Titans get off to a magical start in the powerplay. Lucknow Super Giants need to change their plan now.
GT: 23/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Action begins
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the innings for Gujarat Titans eyeing a steady start for their team at home. Mohsin Khan attacks the stumps for Lucknow Super Giants looking for an early dismissal.
GT: 1/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Playing 11s
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Toss report
Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG: Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little.
Gujarat Titans impact sub options: Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore, B. Sai Sudharsan.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Batting first): Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Bowling first): Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Toss coming up
The toss is set to take place at 3 PM (IST) for the clash between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The two captains Hardik and Krunal Pandya will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: pitch report
The conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium are good for batters but even on a flat pitch the pacers get some good amount of swing and bounce. The likes of Mohammed Shami can be crucial wicket takers at this venue.
LIVE GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi
GT vs LSG LIVE Updates: Playing 11s To Be Announced At 3 PM IST
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants game will start at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 and the playing 11s as well as substitutes will also be announced at the same time.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: All eyes on Hardik Pandya
GT captain Hardik Pandya has been exceptional as a leader in IPL so far. In the last game vs RR, he stormed back to form with a fiery knock. Let's see how the GT batter goes against a quality bowling lineup like LSG.
GT vs LSG: Check LIVE Streaming Details
GT vs LSG is the afternoon game of the Sunday double header in IPL 2023. The match will its live TV broadcast on Star Sports Network while the fans can watch its live streaming on Jio Cinema app.
Titans vs Super Giants LIVE: Weather Report From Ahmedabad
The game between GT and LSG is expected to be a full 40-over one with no signs of rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The skies will be clear and it will be mostly sunny in the day.
GT vs LSG LIVE Updates: Head-To-Head Record
GT and LSG have met each other 3 times in Indian Premier League. GT have been beaten in the IPL against Lucknow. This is a chance for LSG to register their first win of in the league against GT.
GT vs LSG LIVE: All Eyes On Naveen-ul-Haq
Naveen-ul-Haq was in controversy after a verbal spat with RCB batter Virat Kohli. The pacer will be charged up to prove a point or two with his pace. The Afghanistan-born pacer has picked 7 wickets from 5 games and has the trust of Gautam Gambhir on him.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Rashid Khan vs LSG middle order
This will be a top battle to watch out for in the GT vs LSG game. Rashid Khan has been excellent in the IPL. At the same time, the LSG middle order comprising of Krunal, Stoinis, Pooran and Hooda is among the best in the tournament. It will be fascinating to watch how they go against the spin of Rashid.
Gujarat vs Lucknow LIVE: Karun Nair joins LSG
LSG shared video of KL Rahul's replacement Karun Nair joining the Super Giants squad ahead of the clash vs GT. He looked super happy and pumped up to be wearing the LSG colours.
GT v LSG LIVE: Krunal vs Hardik
For the first time in IPL, brothers Krunal and Hardik will be captaining the teams against each other. With KL Rahul ruled out of rest of the IPL, Krunal has been named as the interim captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik will lead the GT side. It will be quite a fascinating watch to see brothers go up against each other in this crucial IPL 2023 tie in Ahmedabad.
GT vs LSG LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
LIVE GT vs LSG IPL 2023: Full Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants clash taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Follow all the key updates here.