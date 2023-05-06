LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Hardik Pandya Vs Krunal Pandya
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: GT will host LSG at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Trending Photos
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are set to host the Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The blockbuster clash will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. LSG's permanent captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 this year and veteran all-rounder Krunal Pandya is likely to lead the team in his absence. Lucknow also announced veteran batter Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul.
Gujarat Titans are currently leading the points table with 7 wins from their 11 games played so far. Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter for GT this year with 375 runs under his belt. However, he has struggled against Krunal Pandya as he also has 29 runs off 37 balls against him in the IPL.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE GT vs LSG IPL 2023: Full Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants clash taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Follow all the key updates here.