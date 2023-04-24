GT 207-6 (20) | GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 208 To Win
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rohit Sharma's MI need 208 runs to win the contest against GT.
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Titans. In reply, GT have posted 207 runs on the board. Arjun Tendulkar was retained after poor game against Punjab Kings. After their three-game winning streak was snapped by Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad. Mumbai's death over bowling proved to be their downfall, conceding 96 runs in the final five overs in their last match. Their experienced spin bowling duo, Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen has been on the money, while the top and middle order have looked formidable. However, MI's bowlers will have to sort out their issues ahead of the clash against Gujarat.
Titans possess a strong bowling attack, led by Mohit Sharma and veteran Mohammed Shami, and have shown their ability to defend totals. Gujarat's spin department, led by Rashid Khan, looks potent, and they will need their batters, including Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and David Miller, to push the score in the middle overs. Promoting Miller up the order could help address their slow batting in the middle overs.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Mumbai need 208 runs
Gujarat Titans have posted a massive total of 207 runs on the board courtesy some brilliant knocks from Shubman Gill, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar. This is a really difficult situation for the Mumbai Indians as GT have a really good bowling lineup waiting for the game to get started and the put the pressure on MI.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Manohar on fire
Abhinav Manohar is on fire, he is batting on 42 off 20 balls at the moment. Cameron Green is taken to the cleaners by Manohar with three maximums against the Australian.
GT: 172/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Miller in the mood
David Miller and Abhinav Manohar in the for Gujarat Titans, both batters are looking in great touch at the moment. GT will eye 170 plus on the board for sure if these two play the remaining four overs.
GT: 137/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Mumbai on top!
Gujarat Titans lose two wickets in quick succession as first Shubman Gill departs and then Vijay Shankar is gone trying hit Chawla for a maximum. Another wicket for the leggie in Ahmedabad.
GT: 103/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Gill gone!
Shubman Gill 56 (36) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Kumar Kartikeya. Mumbai Indians finally get the wicket they were looking for. GT 3 down now as the dangerous Gill departs.
GT: 91/3 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: GT pin hopes on Gill
Gujarat Titans pin hopes Shubman Gill who's looking in sensational rhythm at the moment, he is batting on 38 off 23 balls with 4 boundaries and a maximum so far. Can MI get his wicket and put the pressure on the opposition.
GT: 64/2 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Gone!
Hardik Pandya 13 (14) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Piyush Chawla. Mumbai Indians get another wicket just after the powerplay and it is the leg-spinner Chawla who gets it. He is in fine form season.
GT: 52/2 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs GT score: Gujarat bounce back
Gujarat Titans bounce back with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, GT will look to finish with at least 52 runs from the powerplay. A good start for Mumbai Indians courtesy Arjun Tendulkar's fine two overs.
GT: 33/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Arjun Opens MI's Bowling
Arjun Tendulkar removes Saha as Ishan Kishan was successful in catching the ball down the leg. After speaking with Shubman Gill, Saha signals "T" very late. Actually, the timer had run out. It was nonetheless sent upstairs. Saha attempted the pull on the quite short delivery down the leg-side. Did it brush past the glove or bat en route? Yes, UltraEdge has experienced a spike.
LIVE Score GT 17/1 (3.1) CRR: 5.37
LIVE Score GT 4/0 (1) CRR: 4
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Both team captains at the toss
Hardik Pandya: It (pitch) looks good, looks watery. It has been a belter though. The way we fought back, the last game we won but LSG dominated for 36 overs. Credit to the boys for the way we came back. We showed what is never give up. Luck was on our side. We are playing the same team. Josh Little comes back for someone, that's it.
Rohit Sharma: We are gonna bowl first. We saw the pitch yesterday, it was hard. They put a lot of water there. Want to make the best use of the conditions since we think there's going to be a bit of moisture. Start well early on and see where the game is heading. Games like that happen (loss against PBSK), we made some errors and we accepted that in the changing room. It's important how you come back from that situation and what you're going to plan for the next few games, that's quite critical. We had a good chat and hopefully, we can turn things around. We've got 2 changes - Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra is not well. Riley Meredith is back.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Probable Impact Players
Gujarat Titans subs: Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat
Mumbai Indians subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Playing 11s
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Toss report
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Last season, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans faced off only once in the IPL, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious by a margin of 5 runs. Mumbai Indians scored 177-6 while batting first, and then successfully defended their total by restricting Gujarat Titans to 172-5 in the second innings.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar To Be Dropped?
After taking his maiden IPL wicket and giving away just four runs in the final over to secure a victory for Mumbai in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he encountered a challenging situation in the team's last game against Punjab Kings. Tendulkar conceded 48 runs in three overs and only managed to take one wicket, leading to speculation that he might not make it to Mumbai's upcoming match-playing XI.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Narendra Modi Stadium set for action
The clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) and toss will take place at 7.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Predicted 11s
Batting first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.
Bowling first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI
MI Predicted XI (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,
MI predicted XI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Power Play By MI
While Mumbai has recorded 16 sixes in the powerplay so far - the third-highest in this IPL - Titans have hit only five, which is the second-lowest.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: GT's Struggle With Openers
In the powerplay, Titans have not managed to keep both their openers, Saha or Gill, intact and have lost one of them in every game. The highest stand for the pair has been 48 runs.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit vs Rashid
In T20s, Rohit has scored 43 runs off 29 balls against Rashid but has been dismissed by the legspinner in three out of six matches.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: All eyes on Shami
Shami has emerged as a formidable force, having taken six wickets in the powerplay during this IPL season, and also delivering 61 dot balls in this phase - the second-highest among all the bowlers.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Weather report
The weather report suggests that fans can expect a rain-free cricket match. The temperature is expected to be between 26 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Pitch report
The average first innings score is 160 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue. The second innings average score is 137 runs.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs MI score: Gujarat eye win at home
Gujarat Titans win record at home has not been impressive so far and they will surely look to beat the Mumbai Indians in tonight's clash to get things done. Gujarat Titans are currently fourth in the points table.
GT vs MI IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Tips
Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya? Rashid Khan or Piyush Chawla? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: 'Piyush Chawla is MI's best bowler'
Former India all-rounder says Piyush Chawla is Mumbai Indians' best bowler in IPL 2023 so far. Chawla has picked up 9 wickets this season so far. “Piyush Chawla is MI's best bowler. He is showing all his experience and bowling in the right areas. Mumbai need to back him and for MI to do well, Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker in the TATA IPL,” Irfan Pathan said.
GT vs MI IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan impressed by balance of Gujarat Titans
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is impressed by the balance of the Gujarat Titans side. “Gujarat Titans look like a very strong team this season as well. Their vision and execution in the last season are visible in this season as well and that makes them a dangerous side,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports Live.
GT vs MI IPL 2023: Will Mumbai opt for Riley Meredith or Jason Behrendorff?
Mumbai Indians may opt to bring in Riley Meredith or Jason Behrendorff to bolster their bowling line-up after conceding over 200 runs in their last match against Punjab Kings. Who will partner Arjun Tendulkar with the new ball against Gujarat Titans?
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami eyes major landmark
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami, who is the second-highest wicket-taker for the side in IPL 2023, is just 1 wicket short of claiming 100 wickets in IPL. Can Shami achieve this feat against the Mumbai Indians tonight?
GT vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma is all smiles in Ahmedabad, WATCH
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was all smiles after arriving at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. Team India skipper Rohit will be hoping to play the ICC World Cup 2023 final here as well. Watch Rohit Sharma arrive for practice HERE...
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Jofra Archer eyes 50-wicket haul
Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer made a comeback from injury in the last IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings. England and MI pacer Archer needs just 3 wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL. Can he achieve this feat against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night?
GT vs MI IPL 2023: Can Gujarat Titans continue win-streak at home?
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning streak at home as they host five-time winners Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya's GT registered a remarkable 'come-from-behind' win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Full Squad
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal