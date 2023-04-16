RR: 55-4 (10.3) | GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RR 4 Down, GT On Top
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: GT have posted 177 runs on the board in the first innings.
Gujarat Titans (GT) are hosting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, GT posted a total of 177 runs in the first innings. The evening game of Sunday doubleheader will see a battle between two top teams in IPL 2023 far. RR are number 1 in the IPL 2023 points table while GT are placed third. The winner of the match tonight will take the top spot in the standings. GT are coming into the contest after their thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), two nights ago. RR too posted a win in their last match that was against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will be the players to watch out for in the RR camp. Sandeep, especially, was brilliant in the last over to stop MS Dhoni from pulling off another finish. Titans will pin hopes on captain Hardik Pandya as well as dashing opener shubman Gill. At the same time, Mohammed Shami and David Miller will be key to their success as well.
Rashid Khan strikes again as Riyan Parag departs! Parag had to take risks to accelerate the scoring, but Rashid bowls a quick leg-spinner that spins away from the batsman. Parag goes for a flashy drive down the ground, hitting the ball hard and flat towards long-off. However, the ball doesn't have enough power, and David Miller takes a good catch as the ball was dying on him. Riyan Parag scored just 5 runs off 7 balls before being caught by Miller off the bowling of Rashid Khan.
Rashid Khan strikes early, getting the wicket of Padikkal! Padikkal seemed determined to attack in this over, and he charged down the pitch to take on Rashid's googly with a big shot. However, he gets a leading edge, and Mohit Sharma, fielding at short third, takes a comfortable catch to send Padikkal back to the pavilion. Padikkal scored 26 runs off 25 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes, before being caught by Mohit Sharma off the bowling of Rashid Khan.
Hardik Pandya is tasked with bowling the final over of the powerplay, and he starts off strongly by delivering three consecutive dot balls. However, just when things were looking good for him, Padikkal takes matters into his own hands. He charges down the pitch and smashes a huge six off the fourth delivery, completely changing the momentum of the over. With this six, the score for RR moves to 26/2 after six overs.
Shami bowls a delivery that swings in sharply towards the stumps, and Buttler attempts to scoop it towards the leg-side. However, the movement deceives him completely and the ball goes past his bat to crash into the off-stump. Shami is ecstatic and pumps his fist in celebration. The Royals are now in a precarious position, having lost both their openers. Buttler is out bowled for a score of 0 off 5 balls, with Shami being the bowler to claim his wicket.
Hardik Pandya strikes early for his team! He delivers a short and speedy ball outside the off stump, tempting the batsman Jaiswal to go for a shot. Jaiswal takes the bait and attempts to play the ball, but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball flies straight to Shubman Gill, who makes no mistake in taking a simple catch at slip. Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, is making his presence felt in the game tonight! Jaiswal's innings comes to an end as he departs for just 1 run off 7 balls. He has been caught by Shubman Gill off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.
Gujarat Titans finish with 177 runs on the board as Shubman Gill and David Miller shine for the defending champions. Abhinav Manohar's little cameo of 27 off 13 along with Pandya imporant knock of 28 off 19 have got the defending champs in a good situation.
GT: 177/7 (20 Overs)
Gujarat Titans eye a total of 180 runs with David Miller and Abhinav Manohar in the middle. Boult has been taken to the cleaners by Manohar with two back-to-back sixes. Can GT reach the 180-run mark?
GT: 154/4 (18 Overs)
David Miller is joined by Abhinav Manohar in the middle as Shubman Gill has walked back to the pavilion after scoring 45 off 34 balls. He caught at long-off by Jos Buttler, disappointing for the opener as he was looking in fine rhythm tonight.
GT: 125/4 (16 Overs)
Shubman Gill is batting on 41 off 30 at the moment along side David Miller on 11 off 14, who is yet to find his rhythm at the moment. Gill has scored 4 boundaries and 1 maximum so far.
GT: 109/3 (14.2 Overs)
Hardik Pandya 28 (19) caught by Jaiswal bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Big wicket, Gujarat Titans lose their skipper as Chahal strikes once again in the IPL. Chahal just showing his class once again against Pandya.
GT: 91/3 (10.3 Overs)
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are batting in fine rhythm as they attack Adam Zampa and R Ashwin after the powerplay. Rajasthan Royals clueless at the moment as both batters get going.
GT: 72/2 (8 Overs)
Sai Sudharsan 20 (19) runout by Jos Buttler/Samson. Rajasthan Royals bring in Adam Zampa against Shubman Gill in the middle. Gujarat Titans are off to a steady start but one of these batters in the middle needs to take charge now.
GT: 33/2 (5 Overs)
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in the middle for the Gujarat Titans. Both batters look in fine touch at the moment. Rajasthan Royals looking for another wicket to put the pressure on the opposition.
GT: 24/1 (3 Overs)
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the batting for Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals bring in Trent Boult to attack the stumps and get an early wicket.
GT: 0/0 (0 Overs)
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sanju Samson wins the toss, Rajasthan Royals will bowl first against Gujarat Titans.
GT predicted XI (batting first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little.
GT predicted XI (bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.
RR Predicted XI (Batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
RR Predicted XI (Bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin.
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday's doubleheader in the IPL 2023. Toss will take place at 7 PM (IST).
With 50 wickets already under his belt in the IPL, Hardik Pandya is only 16 runs away from reaching the milestone of 2000 runs in the tournament. Should he achieve this feat, he will join the ranks of just five other players who have accomplished the double of 2000-plus runs and fifty-plus wickets in the IPL. Additionally, he will become the youngest player to do so, further solidifying his position as a rising star in the league.
The achievement of scoring 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League is within reach for Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals, as he requires only 54 runs to accomplish this feat. Once he achieves it, he will become the first player from the Rajasthan Royals to reach this milestone in the IPL.
RR - W L W
GT - W L W W
Keeper – Jos Butler (c), Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha
Batsmen – Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharshan
All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Rashid-Khan
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has proved to be a batting paradise, thanks to its flat track and even bounce, making it easier for batters to score runs. While pacers may find some swing in the early overs, batsmen can expect a comfortable time in the middle. Furthermore, the stadium's surroundings are also favorable for batsmen, with relatively short boundaries and a fast-paced outfield. These factors combined make it a challenging ground for bowlers and an ideal venue for high-scoring matches.
Gujarat Titans - 3 wins
Rajasthan Royals - 0 win
Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan is impressed with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson and claimed the India cricketer is leading the team well.
The rematch of the IPL 2022 final will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Royals will be looking for revenge against the Gujarat Titans.
Checkout our Dream11 prediction for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals clash. The rematch of the IPL 2022 finals will take place in Ahmedabad today.
Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 finals to become the champions. Surely, the Sanju Samson-led side would be looking for revenge in this new season.
The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson needs 54 more runs to become the first player from the franchise to reach the landmark of 3000 runs in the IPL.
Hardik and Samson led their respective sides to final of IPL 2022. They are two of the sharpest cricketing brains in IPL, who have emerged as one of the inspirational leaders in the T20 league. This game will see a battle of the leadership skills too.
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
Hello and welcome to our cricket match coverage of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). This is the evening game of IPL 2023's Sunday double header today. GT and RR have same number of wins (3) but the difference in NRR keeps RR at the top. GT are third and with a win tonight, can replace RR at the top. Let's see what happens. Watch this space for all latest updates.