RR: 55-4 (10.3) | GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RR 4 Down, GT On Top

Gujarat Titans (GT) are hosting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, GT posted a total of 177 runs in the first innings. The evening game of Sunday doubleheader will see a battle between two top teams in IPL 2023 far. RR are number 1 in the IPL 2023 points table while GT are placed third. The winner of the match tonight will take the top spot in the standings. GT are coming into the contest after their thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), two nights ago. RR too posted a win in their last match that was against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will be the players to watch out for in the RR camp. Sandeep, especially, was brilliant in the last over to stop MS Dhoni from pulling off another finish. Titans will pin hopes on captain Hardik Pandya as well as dashing opener shubman Gill. At the same time, Mohammed Shami and David Miller will be key to their success as well.

