LIVE Updates | GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Yusuf Pathan Backs Sanju Samson's RR

GT vs RR, IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Number 1 RR take on defending champions GT in away IPL 2023 game at Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans (GT) are going to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The evening game of Sunday double header will see a battle between two top teams in IPL 2023 far. RR are number 1 in the IPL 2023 points table while GT are placed third. The winner of the match tonight will take the top spot in the standings. GT are coming into the contest after their thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), two nights ago. RR too posted a win in their last match that was against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will be the players to watch out for in the RR camp. Sandeep, especially, was brilliant in the last over to stop MS Dhoni from pulling off another finish. Titans will pin hopes on captain Hardik Pandya as well as dashing opener shubman Gill. At the same time, Mohammed Shami and David Miller will be key to their success as well.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs GT score: Pathan backs RR
Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan is impressed with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson and claimed the India cricketer is leading the team well.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs RR score: Narendra Modi Stadium set for action
Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 finals to become the champions. Surely, the Sanju Samson-led side would be looking for revenge in this new season.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Updates: Match start time?
The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Updates: Samson nearing a big landmark
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson needs 54 more runs to become the first player from the franchise to reach the landmark of 3000 runs in the IPL.
Gujarat vs Rajasthan LIVE: Pandya vs Samson
Hardik and Samson led their respective sides to final of IPL 2022. They are two of the sharpest cricketing brains in IPL, who have emerged as one of the inspirational leaders in the T20 league. This game will see a battle of the leadership skills too.
GT vs RR LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little
GT vs RR LIVE: Check squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Battle for top spot
Hello and welcome to our cricket match coverage of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). This is the evening game of IPL 2023's Sunday double header today. GT and RR have same number of wins (3) but the difference in NRR keeps RR at the top. GT are third and with a win tonight, can replace RR at the top. Let's see what happens. Watch this space for all latest updates.