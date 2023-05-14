topStoriesenglish2608104
LIVE Updates | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Hardik Pandya vs Aiden Markram

Sunrisers have had a disappointing season in the IPL and currently sit near the bottom of the table, with little chance of moving up after the next match. While they have had some strong performances, they have also struggled with inconsistency and fluctuating batting order. Despite this, they still have a chance of making the playoffs, thanks to some standout moments from individual players.

In contrast, the Gujarat Titans have been playing well throughout the tournament, with few weaknesses and a settled team. They have been able to overcome setbacks and punch above their weight, with several players stepping up when needed. They are the defending champions and look set to continue their strong form, with a high likelihood of making it to the playoffs.

LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Head-to-Head

Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other twice in the 2022 IPL, with each team winning one match. In the game that the Sunrisers won, Kane Williamson was a standout performer with the bat. This will be the only time that the two teams will play against each other in this year's IPL.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of GT vs SRH in IPL 2023. For over-by-over updates from the match stay tuned with Zee News.

