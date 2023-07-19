IND-A: 157-2 (30.2) | IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score & Updates: Nikin Jose Departs After Fifty

Pakistan A got all out for 205 runs in 48 overs. Pakistan A won the toss ad opted to bat first vs India A in this exciting clash of ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023. There is no greater match in international cricket at the moment other than a clash between arch-rivals and neighbours India and Pakistan. This is the Match No. 12 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. The ‘Emerging’ Asia Cup is meant to be a platform for the Under-23 cricketers from Asia, which means India ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ teams will feature top young talents from both these countries. India will be led by Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull and features young talent from the Indian Premier League (IPL) like Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Rajyavardhan Hangarekar apart from skipper Dhull.

The Pakistan side feature the likes of skipper Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr – all of whom have the experience of playing in the T20 World Cup 2022. It should be another thrilling India vs Pakistan clash on Wednesday.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.



cre Trending Stories