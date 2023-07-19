IND-A: 157-2 (30.2) | IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score & Updates: Nikin Jose Departs After Fifty
India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India on top after dismissing Pakistan for 205.
Pakistan A got all out for 205 runs in 48 overs. Pakistan A won the toss ad opted to bat first vs India A in this exciting clash of ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023. There is no greater match in international cricket at the moment other than a clash between arch-rivals and neighbours India and Pakistan. This is the Match No. 12 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. The ‘Emerging’ Asia Cup is meant to be a platform for the Under-23 cricketers from Asia, which means India ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ teams will feature top young talents from both these countries. India will be led by Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull and features young talent from the Indian Premier League (IPL) like Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Rajyavardhan Hangarekar apart from skipper Dhull.
The Pakistan side feature the likes of skipper Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr – all of whom have the experience of playing in the T20 World Cup 2022. It should be another thrilling India vs Pakistan clash on Wednesday.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India 'A' vs Pakistan 'A' ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Nikin Jose Departs
Mehran Mumtaz bowled a brilliant delivery to get Nikin Jose out. The ball was full and outside off stump, and it was too good for Jose to handle.
Live Score INDA 157/2 (30.3) CRR: 5.15 REQ: 2.51
India A need 49 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Fifty For Nikin Jose
Mehran Mumtaz bowled the 28th over. Nikin Jose managed a single, followed by a missed paddle sweep. B Sai Sudharsan scored two runs with a well-placed shot, and then survived a dropped catch. He also got four leg byes. Pakistan's appeal for caught-behind was dramatic, but a Free hit saved Sudharsan.Sreshth took over for the 27th over. B Sai Sudharsan punched for a single, then got a no-ball lifeline after a caught-behind appeal. Nikin Jose reached his fifty with a clip to deep midwicket. Sai added another run to the total with a push to cover.
Live Score INDA 154/1 (29.3) CRR: 5.22 REQ: 2.54
India A need 52 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Nikin Jose Near Fifty
B Sai Sudharsan showcases his batting prowess, pulling a short ball to the fine leg boundary for a well-timed four. He follows it up with a risky shot but narrowly escapes getting caught by the fine leg fielder. Nikin Jose plays smartly, picking up singles with well-placed shots. He manages to find gaps and secures runs, showcasing his form and composure. Mehran Mumtaz's bowling efforts prove fruitless as Nikin skillfully maneuvers the deliveries.
Live Score INDA 138/1 (26.5) CRR: 5.14 REQ: 2.94
India A need 68 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Mehran Mumtaz Fails To Take Breakthrough
Mehran Mumtaz concedes 4 runs, with Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose scoring singles. Sudharsan adds 2 more runs in the next over bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Live Score INDA 124/1 (24) CRR: 5.17 REQ: 3.15
India A need 82 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Pakistan Search For Quick Wickets
Kamran Ghulam conceded only one run, with Nikin Jose scoring a boundary off the last delivery. Next Over bowled by Mehran Mumtaz, saw both batsmen exchanging singles, maintaining a steady partnership.
Live Score INDA 118/1 (22) CRR: 5.36 REQ: 3.14
India A need 88 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Fifty For Sai
Kamran Ghulam concedes six singles in the final over, helping INDA add eight runs to their total. Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose both score consistently with quick singles. Mehran Mumtaz contains the batsmen well, conceding only six runs in the over. Sai Sudharsan strikes a crucial six, supporting INDA's steady run chase.
Live Score INDA 109/1 (20) CRR: 5.45 REQ: 3.23
India A need 97 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Mehran Mumtaz Bowls A Tight Over
Mehran Mumtaz concedes just 6 runs as Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose take charge. Nikin hits a boundary while Sai adds a single. Mubasir Khan follows with a tight over, allowing only 1 boundary, leaving India in a strong position.
Live Score INDA 89/1 (17) CRR: 5.24 REQ: 3.55
India A need 117 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Nikin Jose On Attack
Mehran Mumtaz bowled tightly, conceding only 7 runs. Nikin Jose showed his prowess with a boundary and two singles, while Sai Sudharsan scored a single. Mubasir Khan also gave away just 7 runs, and Nikin Jose's aggressive play included a boundary.
Live Score INDA 77/1 (15.1) CRR: 5.08 REQ: 3.7
India A need 129 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Abhishek Sharma Departs
Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed bowled by Mubasir Khan! Abhishek Sharma scored 20 runs off 28 balls, including 4 boundaries.
Live Score INDA 64/1 (13) CRR: 4.92 REQ: 3.84
India A need 142 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Fifty Up For India
Qasim Akram's over witnessed Sai Sudharsan hitting a four, while Abhishek Sharma managed a single. In Mubasir Khan's over, Abhishek Sharma scored a four, and Sai Sudharsan hit a four too, concluding with no additional runs in the last two balls.
Live Score INDA 58/0 (11) CRR: 5.27 REQ: 3.79
India A need 148 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Dahani Keeps India In Check
Dahani keeps Sharma and Sudharsan under control, conceding only one run. Khan's off-break creates tension, but Sudharsan stands firm, taking a single and keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Live Score INDA 43/0 (9) CRR: 4.78 REQ: 3.98
India A need 163 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Sai Sudharsan Looking In Good Touch
Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma faced Dahani's deliveries, scoring 5 runs, including two twos and a single. Sai Sudharsan contributing 23 runs and Abhishek Sharma adding 14 runs. In the 5th over, Qasim Akram bowled tightly, allowing no runs, but Sudharsan managed a boundary on the 5th ball.
Live Score INDA 40/0 (7) CRR: 5.71 REQ: 3.86
India A need 166 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Pakistan Look To Bounce Back
Shahnawaz Dahani concedes only 1 run to Abhishek Sharma in six deliveries, maintaining pressure. Qasim Akram bowls six deliveries to Sai Sudharsan, with two boundaries scored, but no run off the other four balls.
Live Score INDA 32/0 (5) CRR: 6.4 REQ: 3.87
India A need 174 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowls Tight Over
Mohammad Wasim Jr restricted Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan, allowing only 3 runs. Abhishek scored 12 off the previous over.
Live Score INDA 23/0 (3) CRR: 7.67 REQ: 3.89
India A need 183 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: India Look For Steady Start
Mohammad Wasim Jr opens the attack. Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma are batting. Sudharsan hits two fours, no runs on other balls.
Live Score INDA 12/0 (1.1) CRR: 10.29 REQ: 3.97
India A need 194 runs
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Catch Of The Tournament?
Live Score PAKA 205 (48) CRR: 4.27 Innings Break
IND-A vs PAK-A LIVE Score: Pakistan bowled out
Pakistan bowled out for 205 for 10 in 48 overs. Brilliant stuff from India A bowlers. They have dominated throughout the innings and Pakistan A have a big task ahead. They need to bowl out India A batters within 205 runs.
PAKA 205 (48)
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live: Pakistan Go Past 200
Mehran has been playing a good hand. Although nine wickets have been lost. Hangargekar has five wickets. What a spell from him. He should bowl one more if Pakistan A has not lost the 10th wicket.
PAKA 205 (48)
IND-A vs PAK-A LIVE: Pakistan Lose 8th Wicket
Mohammad Wasim Jr, right handed bat, comes to the crease after fall of Qasim Akram. Pakistan still not beyond the 200-run mark. Will they be able to go past 220 is the bigger question.
PAKA 192/8 (46)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Pakistan Look For Good Finish
Onus will be on Qasim, Mehran to take the Pakistani total to at least 220. Akram is looking set for a fifty too. Mehran has scored at a good rate too since coming in to bat.
PAKA 190/7 (44.4)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Mubasir departs
Mubasir Khan departs. Sindhu picks up the wicket. Pakistan A in all sorts of trouble. India A have continued to impress with the ball in hand.
PAKA 151/7 (39.3)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Akram, Khan going well
Qasim Akram and Mubasir Khan going well for Pakistan here. This partnership was much-needed. But the job has not been done yet. Manav Suthar has been excellent with the ball, picking 3 wickets and he is back on.
PAKA 135/6 (35)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Pakistan On Back Foot
Mubasir Khan and Qasim Akram have begun the rebuilding work again for Pakistan A in this innings and have put on 24 off 35 balls. Still 18 overs to go from here. Let's see how many they can score here.
PAKA 119/6 (32.4)
IND-A vs PAK-A lIVE: Pakistan lose their 6th Wicket
Pakistan's sixth wicket falls. Manav Suthar is on fire and gets rid of Pakistan catain Mohammad Haris as he walks back for 14. Pakistan A have now lost six wickets at just over 100. India A on top of the game.
PAKA 102/6 (29)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: PAK A Lose Half Of Their Side
Pakistan are suddenly 5 down now. Lapse in concentration as they lose two wickets in the same over again as Manav Suthar strikes and removes Kamran and Haseebullah. Two new batters, Mohammad Haris and Qasim Akram, in the middle now.
PAKA 79/5 (24)
IND A vs PAK A LIVE: Haseebullah, Kamran Rebuild Innings
Haseebullah and Kamran are looking good in the middle as they and rebuild the innings for Pakistan A. They have put on stand of 30 runs off 50 balls at the end of the 21st over. India A bowlers must not let these two grow in this partnership.
PAKA 76/3 (21.5)
IND-A vs PAK-A LIVE: Pakistan rebuild again
Nishant Sindhu and Riyan Parag are bowling in tandem. Kamran Ghulam has come in to bat at No 5. He has struck a boundary already but Haseebullah needs a move on.
PAKA 63/3 (17.5)
IND A vs PAK A LIVE: Pakistan Lose Third Wicket
Riyan Parag gets rid of well-settled Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan lose the third wicket. The Men in Green however go past 50 in the 14th over.
PAKA 50/3 (14)
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: PAK Need Partnership
In the 10th over, Riyan Parag bowled six consecutive dot balls to Haseebullah Khan. In the 9th over, Nitish Reddy conceded 5 runs, including a boundary.
Live Score PAKA 40/2 (11.1) CRR: 3.58
Pakistan A opt to bat
IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Live Score: Pakistan go slow
Haseebullah and Farhan are taking their time at the moment. They cannot take risks of playing too many fancy shots at this stage of the game. Riyan Parag and Nitish Reddy have been introduced and are bowling in tandem.
PAKA 35/2 (9.3)
LIVE IND A vs PAK A: Haseebullah, Farhan Rebuild Innings
Farhan is playing a good hand here while Haseebullah is showing patience in the middle. Pakistan A need this partnership to grow and become better with every ball after early blows in the innings. RS Hangargekar and Rana bowling in tandem.
PAKA 27/2 (7.1)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Pakistan Lose 2 Quick Wickets
Hangargekar picks two wickets in the same over. Saim Ayub goes for 0 off 11 balls and then two balls later, he dismisses Omair Yousif for a duck too.
PAKA 10/2 (5.2)
IND-A vs PAK-A LIVE: Pakistan Off To Slow Start
Ayub is looking in no hurry to start scoring. Farhan has gotten off to the mark with two boundaries. Rana has been excellent with the ball so far.
PAKA 9/0 (3.1)
IND A vs PAK A LIVE Updates: Ayub, Farhan begin innings
Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub begin innings. Harshit Rana starts off for India A with the ball and bowls a maiden first up. RS Hangargekar, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
PAKA 4/0 (1.1)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Playing 11s
Pakistan A (Playing XI): Saim Ayub(c), Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani
India A (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar
India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Toss News
Pakistan captain Mohammad Haris has won the tos and they will bat first. Playing XIs coming soon. Stay tuned for updates.
IND A Vs PAK A ACC Emerging Asia Cup LIVE: Toss time?
The toss for the India A vs Pakistan A match will be done at 1.30 pm IST, half an hour before the match starts. Watch this space for latest updates.
India A vs PAK A LIVE Updates: Watch Out For Yash Dhull
Yash Dhull scored a terrific ton in the first match. He would like to repeat the same knock in this all-important clash vs arch-rivals Pakistan. All eyes will be on the India A captain today. Let's see how the youngster goes today vs Pakistanis.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Squads
India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul
Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt
IND-A vs PAK-A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India 'A' youngsters are inspired by Virat Kohli
India 'A' youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dhull are inspired by Virat Kohli's brilliant 82 not out vs Pakistan. Hear them speak HERE...
IND-A vs PAK-A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Yash Dhull vs Shahnawaz Dahani
Indian skipper Yash Dhull has already scored a century against UAE 'A' earlier in the tournament. While Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has picked up a five-wicket haul against the same opponent.
Who will come out on top with Yash Dhull faced up against Shahnawaz Dahani as India 'A' takesn on Pakistan 'A' in Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match today.
India 'A' vs Paksitan 'A': Mohammad Haris doesn't want Suryakumar Yadav comparison
Pakistan 'A' skipper Mohammad Haris, who is being billed as Pakistan 'Mr 360', doesn't want comparison with Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. “We shouldn't compare between the two of us just yet, Surya is 32-33 years old. I am still a 22-year-old boy. To reach that stage I still have to put that work in,” Haris was quoted as saying to a local YouTube channel.
Haris will lead Pakistan 'A' against India 'A' in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match today.
IND-A vs PAK-A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
India 'A' are getting ready to face Pakistan 'A' in their third group match of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo today.
India 'A' are getting ready to face Pakistan 'A' in their third group match of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo today.
India 'A' vs Pakistan 'A': India won the last match between 'A' sides back in 2006
The last match between the 'A' teams of India and Pakistan was held back in 2006 in Darwin. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir smashed 142 as India 'A' thrashed Pakistan 'A' by 130 runs to win on that day. Can Yash Dhull's India 'A' repeat the feat?
IND 'A' vs PAK 'A', Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Both sides aim to stay unbeaten
This will be the first clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan on the cricket field this year. Both India 'A' and Pakistan 'A' have won both their matches in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 comfortably and will look to head into the semifinal with an unbeaten record. Can Yash Dhull's India 'A' continue winning run against Pakistan?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India 'A' vs Pakistan 'A' Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match today.