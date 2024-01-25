IRE U19: 0-0 (0) | IND U19 vs IRE U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ireland Need 308 Runs To Win

Ireland won the toss and asked India to bat first. India posted 307 runs on the board with Musheer Khan scoring a century. After winning their opening match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, India aim to continue the winning run. India have enjoyed a long break after their first game and it could be both a good and bad thing. Uday Saharan and Co would love to keep the momentum with them as they head into this contest. Internationally, Ireland are not a very strong team. But at Under 19 level, any team can beat any team.

Watch out for Arshin Kulkarni, who did not have a great first game as he fell cheaply. He is attacking batter and would love to take India U19 off to a flier in the 2nd match. Saharan played a gritty knock in the first match and would love to keep the momentum.

Follow Live Updates Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Match Between India and Ireland.