IND 23-0 (4) | IND vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kishan, Rohit Look For Solid Start

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: After Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Match 9 of World Cup, they put on 272 for 8 in 50 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain, struck 80 while Azmat also smalled a fifty with the bat to take Afghanistan to a strong total on the board. India's Jasprit Bumrah returned with the best figures in the World Cup, picking four wickets for 39 runs.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur replacing Ashwin was the only change India made for this match. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ran the show for India in their first game of the 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia. Now, the focus shifts towards the clash against Afghanistan set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 11). The first match of India told a lot of things about the players mentality and their strength within the batting lineup.

It was a bad start for Afghanistan in this tournament. They looked tempting on paper but the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side were outclassed by Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh. Now they face the hosts who are aiming to lift the trophy at home after 12 years. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are the seniors players who have a lot experience of playing in India because of the IPL.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Here.