IND 23-0 (4) | IND vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kishan, Rohit Look For Solid Start
India vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India need 273 runs to win the second match on the trot after Afghanistan scored 272 for 8 in 50 overs.
Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: After Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Match 9 of World Cup, they put on 272 for 8 in 50 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain, struck 80 while Azmat also smalled a fifty with the bat to take Afghanistan to a strong total on the board. India's Jasprit Bumrah returned with the best figures in the World Cup, picking four wickets for 39 runs.
Earlier, Shardul Thakur replacing Ashwin was the only change India made for this match. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ran the show for India in their first game of the 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia. Now, the focus shifts towards the clash against Afghanistan set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 11). The first match of India told a lot of things about the players mentality and their strength within the batting lineup.
It was a bad start for Afghanistan in this tournament. They looked tempting on paper but the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side were outclassed by Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh. Now they face the hosts who are aiming to lift the trophy at home after 12 years. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are the seniors players who have a lot experience of playing in India because of the IPL.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Here.
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Dominate Bowler
Rohit Sharma scores a four by whipping a short ball through mid-wicket, while Ishan Kishan opens his World Cup account with a boundary through covers; the remaining deliveries result in one run to long-on and no runs.
LIVE Score IND 23/0 (4) CRR: 5.75 REQ: 5.43
India need 250 runs
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Flicks For A Boundary
Rohit Sharma manages to score a boundary by clipping a short of a length delivery through square leg, but also has a brief conversation with the umpire due to some concerns, while the rest of the deliveries result in no runs.
LIVE Score IND 13/0 (3)
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Mujeeb Into The Attack
Mujeeb bowled a variety of deliveries, including slower ones and quicker balls, with Rohit and Ishan Kishan managing to pick up a few singles and doubles, with a fielding slip in place.
LIVE Score IND 7/0 (2) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 5.54
India need 266 runs
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Good Start By Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a tight first over in which Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma managed to score just a single, with some wide deliveries and good-length balls.
LIVE Score IND 2/0 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 5.53
India need 271 runs
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Records Are With Team India
In Delhi since 2013, teams that have batted first emerged victorious in five out of six ODIs. The sole exception was India's seven-wicket triumph over South Africa last year, during which the visiting team was dismissed for a mere 99 runs.
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Poor Day On The Field For Siraj
0/76 represents the costliest spell for Siraj in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as well.
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai
"I am really happy having scored my first World Cup fifty. I'll try to carry this form into the next games. We lost early wickets, so we were trying to build a partnership. We were rotating the strike and tried to put the loose balls away. We tried to score around 300, but we lost wickets in the middle overs. We have good spinners in our team, so will try to defend this total."
LIVE CWC 23 IND vs AFG: India need 272 to win.
That's it. Afghanistan finish with 272 for 8 on the scoreboard. India fail to bowl them out. India shoul chase it down as this is a good track to bat on. Good knocks from Shahidi and Azmat. Rashid played a good hand too. Bumrah picked up four wickets.
AFG 272/8 (50)
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: One more over to go
Bumrah removes Rashid as Kuldeep takes a stunning running catch in the deep square on the off side. Naveen Ul Haq comes to the middle and the crowd is chanting Kohli Kohli. Bumrah finished with 4 for 30 from 10, his best figures in the World Cup.
AFG 264/8 (49)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Expensive Siraj
Siraj expensive again in the over. Smashes for a six and four respectively. 14 off the over, Rashid Khan was excellent with the hitting.
AFG 261/7 (48)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Two boundaries off Bumrah
Bumrah hit for two boundaries in the over. He still have one more over left. India short in over rate, wonder that will have a effect in the game.
AFG 247/7 (47)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: All eyes on Rashid
Nabi has gone back. Bumrah has three wickets. One more over left in his bad. Rashid Khan is a big wicket now. Jadeja comes back on and almost gets the new man in Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Rohit with a slide to catch but does not reach in time.
AFG 238/7 (46)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: WICKET!
Bumrah dismisses Najibullah. Slow ball, up in the air for a long time. Comes down at deep cover region to Kohli who travels some distance ahead to take the catch. Afghanistan lose their sixth wicket. Rashid Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Nabi departs too as Bumrah dismisses him leg before wicket. Afghanistan suddenly losing the plot.
AFG 235/7 (45)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Jadeja back on
India bringing in spinners to finish some quick overs. They are already behind in the over-rate. Najibullah Zadran, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Afghanistan should bat well from hereon to ensure they finish with a good score.
AFG 228/5 (43.5)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Kuldeep continues
Big stumping chance missed by KL Rahul, gives Shahidi a second chance. But was it a stumping? Maybe not. Shahid reverse sweeps and missed the connection, he was lucky ball did not hit the stumps.
Next ball, Shahidi tries another reverse sweep and this time Kuldeep traps him in front.
AFG 225/5 (42.4)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Boundaries have dried up
India not giving boundaries now. Shahidi and Nabi fail to make the connections. Shahidi just then guides the ball to the fine leg boundary for four runs.
AFG 224/4 (42)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Shahidi a little injured
Kuldeep continues. Shahidi seems to be struggling with cramps. He swept Kuldeep and straightaway looked uncomfortable. Meanwhile Hardik also looked to be getting some help from the physio. Been a hard day in the field for the players.
AFG 214/4 (41)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Poor fielding from India
Shardul Thakur continues. Sloppy cricket from India. Afghanistan run one in overthrows thanks to no backing up for Rahul as he fails to collect a throw from Bumrah from the deep.
AFG 211/4 (40)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Kuldeep from the other end
Kuldeep Yadav is bowling from the other end. He has bowled superbly here, giving just 1 away. Top comeback from the leg-spinner.
AFG 204/4 (39)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Thakur returns
Shardul Thakur, right arm medium, returns to the attack. He kept it tight in this over. Nabi still to get into the groove. Number of dots have increased now since the departure of Azmat.
AFG 203/4 (38)
LIVE World Cup IND vs AFG: Afghan going well
Hardik Pandya continues and has bowled a decent over. Seven off it. Afghanistan cross 200 mark. India need wickets.
AFG 201/4 (37)
LIVE IND vs AFG: Kuldeep Yadav continues
Kuldeep continues. Mohammad Nabi, right arm bat, joins Shahidi in the middle. Shahidi contineus to do well at the other end with the bat.
AFG 194/4 (36)
LIVE Score IND vs AFG: WICKET!
Hardik Pandya breaks the crucial partnership as he dismisses Azmat for 62. He is pumped up after picking the wicket. India finally break the stand. The batter played the wrong line as Pandya bowled an off-cutter to hit the top of off stump. Bails down, batter walking back.
AFG 189/4 (35)
IND vs AFG ODI LIVE Score: Kuldeep returns
Kuldeep returns to the attack and Azmat smashes him for a six straightaway. Kohli fielding at deep cover and the crowd cannot keep calm. Kohli too interacting and waving with them. This little phase in the game dominated by Afghans.
AFG 180/3 (34)
IND vs AFG ODI LIVE Score: Hardik back on
Hardik Pandya, right arm medium, back into the attack. He tried to bounce out Shahidi, who hits one high up in the air, drops once to the fielder at deep square leg. Hardik is steaming in. Nice to see that. 100-run stand also comes up for the fourth wicket between these two. Shahidi also smashes fifty. They have put Afghanistan on top with these fifties.
AFG 173/3 (33)
IND vs AFG ODI LIVE Score: Runs coming quick for Afghans
Siraj continues and continues to leak runs for India. Shahidi opens the face of the bat to guide it to the third man region for a boundary. Rohit had a wry smile on his face as he could not do anything about it. Siraj looks frustrated too.
FIFTY for Azmatullah Omarzai, came off 62 balls. His second of the ODI career and what a stage to bring it up.
AFG 161/3 (32)
IND vs AFG ODI LIVE Score: Bumrah continues
Bumrah continues after the drinks break. Drinks break usually bring wickets as they break the momentum of the batters. But Shahidi and Azmat ensure their partnership goes on. Top slowers from Bumrah, off-cutters really to trick the batter in playing sooner than required. Four off the last ball.
AFG 153/3 (31)
IND vs AFG ODI LIVE Score: Siraj returns
Mohammed Siraj, right arm fast, is also back on. He is welcomed with a boundary off the first ball. Siraj hit at wide of long on. Azmat with a terrific shot. Shahidi curs Siraj away for four as well. Siraj is losing the plot here. Pressure increases on India here. 10 off the over. Drinks break.
AFG 147/3 (30)
IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Bumrah continues
Bumrah bowls a toe-crushing yorker to Azmat but was going down leg side. Rohit does not take the review. Fuller length from Bumrah as he aims to build up speed and target the stumps. A tricky, slower ball to end the over.
AFG 137/3 (29)
IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Jadeja hit for runs
Azmat is opening up and smashes Jadeja for a big six straight down the ground. Rahul screams 'CATCH IT' but the only catch that can be taken is beyond the boundary ropes.
AFG 133/3 (28)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: Bumrah replaces Kuldeep
Kuldeep given a break. Jasprit Bumrah back on as Rohit aims to break this partnership that has blossomed up. Short cover in place for a catching chance. He us mixing it up nicely with some short stuff and yorkers.
AFG 121/3 (27)
LIVE Score India vs Afghanistan: Jadeja bowls another quick over
Ravindra Jadeja is running through the overs here but it is also true that Afghans are finding it easier now to bat with the sun beating down on the surface.
AFG 118/3 (26)
LIVE Score India vs Afghanistan: 100 up for Afghanistan
Azmat hits Kuldeep for a six straight down the ground. Pick up shot, brilliantly done by the right-hand batter. Afghanistan dressing room liked it a lot. He goes for another maximum, this time over deep extra cover. Hundred up for Afghanistan as well as fifty-run stand between Azmat and Shahidi.
AFG 114/3 (25)
LIVE Score India vs Afghanistan: Jadeja continues
Ravindra Jadeja continues and completes a better over. Good comeback after the last over which went for runs. Afghanistan however rotating the strike. India one over behind the bowling rate.
AFG 100/3 (24)
LIVE Score India vs Afghanistan: Kuldeep Yadav keeps it tight
Kuldeep Yadav continues. Huge appeal off the second ball but has been turned down. Shahidi survives. Kuldeep has been excellent with his control. India need to keep the pressure on.
AFG 94/3 (23)
LIVE Score India vs Afghanistan: Jadeja leaks runs
Jadeja continues from the other end. But a bad over after a very long time. Two boundaries in the over and a no ball plus a free hit. Seven off the over.
AFG 93/3 (22)
LIVE Score India vs Afghanistan: Kuldeep continues
Kuldeep Yadav has been excellen too. Jadeja and Kuldepe keep the batters on back foot. Good field placements. Tough to score runs at brisk rate.
AFG 92/3
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Spin on for India
Ravindra Jadeja continues. One off the over. Azmatullah and Hashmatullah bowling in tandem and are facing a stern challenge.
AFG 86/3 (21)
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Back To Back Tight Overs
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a mix of deliveries. Azmatullah defends a tossed-up ball, Shahidi gets a single to deep square leg, and then flicks one to mid-wicket. Azmatullah attempts a forceful cut but finds the sweeper cover fielder. A classic chinaman is punched back, and Shahidi drives for a single to long-on, changing the strike.
LIVE Score AFG 83/3 (19) CRR: 4.29
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Jadeja Into The Attack
Jadeja's bowling is characterized by a lack of turn. Azmatullah punches a delivery to Jadeja's right, and Kohli offers on-field advice to position deep extra-cover. Shahidi singles to long-on with a flat delivery. Shahidi faces four dot balls, pushing to short third man, turning to backward square leg, and attempting a cut without contact. Jadeja begins with a dot, as Shahidi cuts to backward point.
LIVE Score AFG 79/3 (18) CRR: 4.39
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Bowls A Tight Over To Start
Kuldeep Yadav bowls skillfully. Shahidi takes a single with a full delivery. Shahidi narrowly avoids danger with a cut, facing a googly. Shahidi dabs a skidding delivery to backward point. Azmatullah drives a full ball for a single. The over includes a well-tossed-up delivery back to the bowler.
LIVE Score AFG 78/3 (17.1) CRR: 4.54
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: India On Top
Thakur bowls a mix of deliveries: Azmatullah singles to cover. Azmatullah and Shahidi both get singles. Shahidi takes two runs through mid-wicket.
LIVE Score AFG 76/3 (16) CRR: 4.75
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over By Hardik
Hardik Pandya delivers a mix of deliveries - a single to vacant mid-wicket, a two driven down the ground with a missed dive, followed by Shahidi defending a good length delivery and attempting a cut. Azmatullah drives for a single, then defends another fullish delivery on the stumps. Kohli enjoys the moment.
LIVE Score AFG 70/3 (15) CRR: 4.67
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Thakur Or Shami?
Many cricket experts belive that Shami should play ahead of Thakur but you must not forget that Shardul has taken 2nd most wickets in ODIs for Team India since 2019 World Cup.
LIVE Score AFG 66/3 (14) CRR: 4.71
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Shardul Thakur Strikes
Thakur dismisses Rahmat with a plumb lbw. Rahmat's review is a waste as the ball nips back, hitting the pads and crashes into the stumps. Thakur's first wicket, Rahmat gone for 16 (22 balls, 3 fours).
LIVE Score AFG 63/3 (13.1) CRR: 4.78
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Drinks Break
Drinks break on the field as both openers are out. Afghanistan's strong batting lineup could push them toward 250, but can India's bowlers stop them? We'll know in a couple of hours.
LIVE Score AFG 63/2 (13) CRR: 4.85
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Strikes
Hardik Pandya delivers a quick, short ball to Gurbaz, who attempts a pull but ends up with a top-edge. Thakur takes a brilliant catch near the deep backward square leg boundary on the second attempt. Gurbaz departs for 21 (28), and both Afghan openers have failed to convert their starts.
LIVE Score AFG 63/2 (12.4) CRR: 4.97
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Score India vs Afghanistan: Thakur needs to be consistent
Thakur continues. He starts off with three back to back dots. But a short ball follows and Rahmat pulls it away for a boundary to mid-wicket region. Thakur, as usual, not maintaining the pressure with consecutive dots. He bowls one no ball for height, a free hit gifted to the team but Thakur bowls another wide. Follows it up with a yorker for a single. 7 off the over.
AFG 58/1 (12)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Hardik continues
Hardik continues to bowl from the other end. Gurbaz is looking to break free. Hardik keeps him quiet in this over, at least. Afghanistan also touch the fifty mark in the 11th over of the innings. Rahmat hit one in the air to mid on but it came on bounce to Bumrah. That was a fault shot but no damage done to Afghanistan.
AFG 51/1 (11)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Shardul Thakur replaces Siraj
Second bowling change from India as Shardul Thakur replaces Mohammed Siraj from the other end. Dot ball to start with. Thakur follows it up with a short ball as he saw Gurbaz stepping down. A dot again. Gurbaz gets another short ball but this time he waits on the back foot and slams it over deep mid wicket boundary for a maximum. What a shot this is.
AFG 48/1 (10)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Hardik replaces Bumrah
End of Bumrah's first spell as Hardik Pandya, right arm medium, comes into the attack. The birthday boy will be looking for wickets today. Gurbaz cuts him away for four on the shorter boundary side. No scope of mistakes for bowlers on this ground.
AFG 42/1 (9)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Rahmat Shah comes in
Siraj continues. He gives one short ball to Gurbaz who pulls but only for one. Rahmat Shah, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Terrific short ball bowling from Siraj, hits Rahmat on the grill of the helmet. Siraj checks on him, but he will have to be checked by the physio as well as is the routine. A fuller ball and Siraj has been driven for four by Rahmat on the last ball.
AFG 37/1 (8)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Ibrahim Zadran departs
Outside edge flies over slips for a boundary at third man off Bumrah. Bumrah brings on in to Zadran from outside the off stump. He has been fast and on point.
WICKET. Bumrah strikes on the fourth ball. This time the outside edge carries to Rahul behind and he does a good job holding on to the catch. First wicket falls for Afghanistan. Zadran it is.
AFG 32/1 (6.4)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: Siraj continues
Siraj is looking to get back to the right line and length. He has been a touch expensive in this spell so far. Brilliant shot from Gurbaz though the covers for four. Perfect timing and placement from the opening batter. The ball is coming on the bat very nicely.
AFG 28/0 (6)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Bumrah has been excellent
Bumrah continues from the other end and is playing with the mind of the batter. He is keeping it tight and missing the outside edges every now and then. Gurbaz and Zadran dealing in singles against Bumrah.
AFG 19/0 (5)
LIVE IND vs AFG: India lose a review
Siraj goes full and has been punished for bowling right under the bat. Two boundaries in the over. India also lose a review as the ball was missing the wickets on double check by the third umpire. This is now an excellent start for Afghanistan. The openers are stealing singles easily.
AFG 18/0 (4)
IND vs AFG LIVE Updates: Bumrah continues
Bumrah completes another good over. He is bowling as per the plan and is on money on almost every ball. Good commitment by Pandya in the mid off region. Zadran and Gurbaz with a good start. Three of the over.
AFG 9/0 (3)
IND vs AFG LIVE Updates: Siraj with the second over
Mohammed Siraj bowls from the other end. The first ball shapes away from Ibrahim. Siraj is keeping it tight. The seam is landing perfectly. Looking to take it away from the batter. Ibrahim collects a boundary with a mere push. Hardik failed to stop the ball despite a good chase. Five of the over.
AFG 6/0 (2)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Bumrah with the first over
Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first over of the day and the first ball lands right on the money. Gurbaz, who plays for KKR in IPL, plays him cautiously. The first run comes via an extra - WIDE. Just one off the over. Good start for India.
AFG 1/0 (1)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Match begins
We are done with the national anthems and now the time for the World Cup action at Kotla. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran open innings for Afghanistan. Jasprit Bumrah to open bowling.
IND vs AFG LIVE: National Anthems time
India and Afghanistan players walk out to the field for the national anthems. We are mot very far from ball number 1 of the match. Stay tuned for over-by-over updates and live score.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE IND Vs AFG: Toss Update
Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat first in Delhi. India will be bowling first again.
LIVE Updates IND Vs AFG: Teams have arrived at Kotla
Both the teams are at Kotla ground and have started the warm-up session. The toss is not far away. Watch this space for all latest updates, scores and developments from the India Vs Afghanistan match here.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Toss Time?
The toss for the India vs Afghanistan match will be taking place At 1.30 PM IST. Rohit Sharma and Hashmatullah Shahidi will be out for the flip of the coin. The match will start at 2 pm IST.
IND vs AFG LIVE Updates: Hardik Celebrates His Birthday Today
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turns 30 today. On his big day, he will be aiming to smash a good knock and contribute with bat and field today.
1__8__6__ intl. matches _
3__6__4__9__ intl. runs _
1__7__0__ intl. wickets _
Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder Hardik Pandya a very Happy Birthday! __ pic.twitter.com/MDccKp8Zvq
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2023
LIVE India vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Rashid Khan is a leader, says mentor Ajay Jadeja
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is a leader in the side, says Afghanistan mentor and former India captain Ajay Jadeja ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Read what Ajay Jadeja had to say about the Afghanistan team HERE.
LIVE Updates IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi ready to deal with crowd pressure
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi is prepared to deal with crowd pressure when his side takes on hosts India in match No. 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
"When it's the opposition's home, there will be crowd pressure. Especially in India, there are a lot of expectations that the stadium will be packed but as a team our talks are like we have to make these things simple, and we are used to full stadiums - before also we played in Bangladesh and other countries with fully-backed opposition. We should not worry as players about those things. We have to keep it simple and we need to focus on our own game and try to deliver our own game tomorrow," Shahidi said on the eve of the match.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Ravindra Jadeja eyes major milestone
Ravindra Jadeja (98) is two scalps away from reaching the milestone of 100 wickets in ODIs at home. Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/28 against Australia in India's ICC Cricet World Cup 2023 opener in Chennai. Can Jadeja continue his wicket-taking form against Afghanistan today?
LIVE Updates IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in Delhi?
Team India will take on Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Check weather report for India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Delhi HERE.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma can equal David Warner's record
If Team India captain Rohit Sharma scores 22 in the next match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan, he will equal the record of Australian opener David Warner as the fastest batter to 1,000 runs in World Cup. Can Rohit achieve this feat in New Delhi today?
LIVE Updates IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Virat Kohli or Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Ravindra Jadeja or Rashid Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes sixes record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (551) needs three sixes to go past Chris Gayle (553) and become the batter with the most maximums in international cricket. Rohit, who scored a duck in the last match against Australia, will be aiming to reach this landmark against Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check livestreaming details
India will take on Afghanistan in match no. 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Check when and where to watch India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE Updates IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan have never beaten India in an ODI
Before Wednesday's match, India and Afghanistan have played in three ODI matches in the past. India have won two of those matches and one game ended in a tie. Can India continue their winning run against Afghanistan in match No. 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in New Delhi today?
LIVE India vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Shardul Thakur in for R. Ashwin?
With the Delhi pitch assisting seamers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Team India may look at replacing off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur for their second match of the tournament against Afghanistan today.
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad
LIVE Score IND vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: India Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur
LIVE IND vs AFG World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 9 taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.