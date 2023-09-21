In their first innings, the visiting team managed to accumulate 276 runs, an effort that left them with mixed emotions. Their journey began on a shaky note as Mitch Marsh departed in the very first over. However, David Warner and Steve Smith steadied the ship with a partnership. Warner, who received a lifeline when Shreyas Iyer dropped a catch, recorded a fifty but fell while trying to take on the spinners. Smith also got a decent start but succumbed to a deceptive delivery from Shami. Labuschagne's unfortunate stumping added to Australia's woes, as India consistently fought back despite several promising starts in the top order. Josh Inglis showcased his skills with 45 runs but was eventually outfoxed by a Bumrah slower ball. Shami's late burst earned him a five-wicket haul, while the Mohali pitch showcased an unpredictable two-paced nature.

