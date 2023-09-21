IND 66-0 (10) | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Strong Start By Gaikwad, Gill To Start India's Chase
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shami who was making a comeback, took five wickets in the first innings.
In their first innings, the visiting team managed to accumulate 276 runs, an effort that left them with mixed emotions. Their journey began on a shaky note as Mitch Marsh departed in the very first over. However, David Warner and Steve Smith steadied the ship with a partnership. Warner, who received a lifeline when Shreyas Iyer dropped a catch, recorded a fifty but fell while trying to take on the spinners. Smith also got a decent start but succumbed to a deceptive delivery from Shami. Labuschagne's unfortunate stumping added to Australia's woes, as India consistently fought back despite several promising starts in the top order. Josh Inglis showcased his skills with 45 runs but was eventually outfoxed by a Bumrah slower ball. Shami's late burst earned him a five-wicket haul, while the Mohali pitch showcased an unpredictable two-paced nature.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gaikwad Joins Party
Green bowls a mix of deliveries. Gaikwad punches to point, then plays a superb shot through point for four. Gill taps to long-on for a single and also defends to point. Green's delivery down the leg is a wide, and Gill earns four runs after a chase.
India vs Australia LIVE: Tight Over By Cummins
Cummins delivers a series of length deliveries. Gaikwad takes a single to short mid-wicket, then steers one to backward point. He attempts a pull but misses, defends the next, and Gill takes a single to deep backward square leg.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gill Dominate Cummins
Cummins delivers a mix of lengths. Gill defends off the splice, while Gaikwad takes a quick single to short cover. Cummins tries a bouncer, Gill ducks. Gill and Gaikwad both take singles, but Gill's drive goes straight to mid-off.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gill On Top
Cummins bowls a mix of deliveries. Gaikwad punches to cover, then displays a brilliant shot but is thwarted by Steve Smith's exceptional fielding. Gaikwad manages a couple to deep square leg, while Shubman Gill impressively places one through point for four.
India vs Australia LIVE: Here We Go Then!
Cummins opens the attack with a series of deliveries to Gaikwad. Gaikwad defends the first two balls, punches the third to cover, leaves the fourth, and tucks the fifth for a couple. On the sixth, Cummins strays in line, and Gaikwad glances it fine for a boundary.
India vs Australia LIVE: Mohammad Shami After Taking 5-Wicket Haul
"Very happy, enjoy the company of Siraj a lot. It’s important to bowl in the right areas and set the tone. Yes, it was hot out here. There wasn’t much out of the wicket so the only option was to bowl good lengths and mix-up your variations. Feels good when you put in the effort and get wickets, it’s good for the team and for your confidence."
Innings Break
India vs Australia LIVE: India On Top
The visitors scored 276 in their first innings. Warner and Smith had partnerships, but wickets fell due to Shami's brilliance. The Mohali pitch behaved unpredictably with a two-paced nature.
India vs Australia LIVE: Australia All Out
Thakur delivers a wide and full ball to Cummins, who manages to slice it square of the wicket. The ball falls in the gap between the two deep fielders, and Surya swiftly relays it to Jadeja. Jadeja's throw is accurate, finding its way straight to the keeper. Zampa, attempting to sneak in for the third run, falls well short of his crease. In a dramatic conclusion to the match, Australia loses their final wicket off the very last ball. Zampa is run out, with the credit going to Jadeja's throw and Rahul's quick work behind the stumps. Zampa departs after scoring 2 runs from 2 deliveries.
India vs Australia LIVE: Shami On Fire
Shami strikes again, and this time it's Abbott who falls victim to his clever bowling! Shami now has five wickets to his name. He delivers another deceptive slower ball, pitching it at a good length just outside off-stump. Abbott attempts to drive the ball on the up, but it grips the surface and turns slightly, causing him to inside edge it onto his stumps. Sean Abbott's innings comes to an end, bowled by Mohammed Shami, having scored 2 runs from 2 deliveries. His strike rate was 100.
Live Score AUS 263/9 (49)
India vs Australia LIVE: Four-Wicket Haul For Shami
Shami strikes again! Matthew Short's innings comes to an end as he attempts a mighty swing across the line to a length ball on the off-stump. However, his timing isn't quite there, and the ball goes straight into the safe hands of Suryakumar Yadav stationed at cow corner. This dismissal marks Shami's fourth wicket of the match. Matthew Short departs, caught by Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Shami, having scored just 2 runs from 4 deliveries.
Live Score AUS 254/8 (48.2) CRR: 5.26
India vs Australia LIVE: First Wicket For Bumrah
Bumrah strikes, and Josh Inglis is caught by Shreyas Iyer! No dropped catches this time. Bumrah delivered a deceptive length ball with a change of pace, completely bamboozling Inglis as he attempted a wayward slice. Inglis played the shot too early, and the ball went softly into the air, allowing Iyer at extra cover to take a comfortable catch. This marks Bumrah's first wicket of the game. Josh Inglis departs after a well-played 45 off 45 deliveries, which included three boundaries and two sixes.
Live Score AUS 250/7 (47.2) CRR: 5.28
India vs Australia LIVE: Shami Removes Stoinis
Shami dismisses Stoinis! It was a fuller delivery that seemed to stay a bit lower than expected. Stoinis attempted a powerful slog across the line, but he missed the ball completely, and the stumps were shattered. Stoinis departs for 29 from 21 balls, including five boundaries.
Live Score AUS 248/6 (46.4) CRR: 5.31
India vs Australia LIVE: Australia Look To Score Quick Runs
Bumrah bowled a rapid delivery at 143 kilometers per hour, pitching it full and just outside off. Inglis brilliantly created space for himself and elegantly played an inside-out shot over extra cover for a six. His timing was absolutely impeccable, and it was a delightful hit!
Live Score AUS 238/5 (46) CRR: 5.17
India vs Australia LIVE 1st ODI: Thakur is expensive today
Thakur smashed for 12 in this over. Was hit for 12 in his last. Poor spell from him. He could not find the right length at all in this over. KL Rahul was disappointed by this bad over from Thakur. It was written all over his place. Aussies peaking now in the death overs.
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: Aussies Go Past 200
Stoinis and Inglis take Australians past 200 run mark in the 42nd over. How many can Australia get from here? All depeneds on how this pair goes.
IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket LIVE: Stoinis in
Marcus Stoinis has joined Josh Inglis in the middle after the fall of Green's wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur bowling in tandem at the moment.
India vs Australia LIVE: Green gone
Cameron Green falls after huge mixup between him and Josh Inglis. KL Rahul misfields behind the stumps which leads to the Aussie batters attempting a second run and Surya collected the throw calmly and dislodged the bails.
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Green coming into the groove
Cameron Green is coming into the groove now. Hits a boundary off Bumrah's over. India must look to pick his wicket if they dont want to chase down a massive total.
India vs Australia LIVE: Match Resumes After Rain Stoppage
The match resumes after rain stoppage. Thakur completes the over. Ingis and Green look to rebuild the innings after the rain stoppage.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Covers being taken off
Good news. Rain has stopped and the covers are being removed. The match should start anytime now after umpire inspection.
India vs Australia 1st ODI: Ground not totally covered
Unlike Sri Lanka, at Mohali, the ground is not totally covered. Only the pitches and the area inside 30 yard circle has been covered. This is a passing shower and match may resume soon.
IND VS AUS, 1st ODI LIVE: Rain Stops Play In Mohali
Rain has stopped play in Mohali. After chasing the Indian team all through the Asia Cup, the rain is here in Mohali. Players run to the dressing room. Looks like a drizzle right now.
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: Inglis joins Green
Josh Inglis joins Cameron Green in the middle. Ashwin completes his ninth over. He has done well so far. Thakur is bowling in tandem.
IND VS AUS LIVE Score: Ashwin Removes Labuschagne
That's the end of Marnus Labuschagne. He has been stumped in a rather strange fashion by Rahul. The ball hits Rahul's pad and then ricochets onto the stumps. Batter has to walk for 39.
India vs Australia LIVE: R Ashwin back into the attack
R Ashwin has given 39 runs in 7 overs giving 5.60 runs per over in this match so far. Ashwin was brought back to take wickets but he has failed to do it so far.
India vs Australia LIVE: India miss a chance
Green edge Bumrah's ball down the leg it brushes the pad on the way but captain KL Rahul behind the wickets fails to collect it before th ball touches the ground.
India vs Australia LIVE: No Boundaries In Last 7 Overs
Spinners are on top right now with Jadeja bowling quick and tight overs. Jasprit Bumrah is bowling from the other end. Green And Labuschagne are struggling in the middle.
India vs Australia LIVE: Spin Challenge for Australia
Ravindra Jadeja produced two stumping chances but batters were back in crease. Jasprit Bumrah now comes to the attack, replacing Shami as India aim for another wicket.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Green comes in
Cameron Green has come in to bat. He and Labuschange now need to build a partnership. KL Rahul with poor fielding. He could not collect the throw properly from the deep and India miss a runout chance. Labuschagne survives. Horrible display of fielding.
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: Smith departs
Steve Smith goes back for 41. He has been done in by Shami's brilliant ball. The ball came in sharply thanks to a crack on the length area. Inside edge takes it to the stumps. Smith is gutted.
IND VS AUS, 1st ODI LIVE: Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem
India are bowling quickly now. Jadeja and Ashwin has short run ups and they get through their overs rather quickly. Labuschagne and Smith rebuilding the innings.
India vs Australia LIVE: Warner Departs After Hitting Fifty
David Warner has gone back for 52. Ravindra Jadeja with the wicket. He went big and miscued the shot, Gill took a safe catch in the deep. Marnus Labuschagne, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IND vs AUS LIVE: David Warner Hits Fifty
David Warner begins the India tour with a stunning fifty. He has fought his way to the milestone in extreme heat. Smith is playing a good hand too.
India vs Australia LIVE 1st ODI: Thakur expensive
Shardul Thakur has been on the expensive side. He leaks 15 off his fourth over. The bowlers struggling in the heat. India need to rotate the bowlers well here.
India vs Australia LIVE: Australia have recovered
Warner and Smith are beginning to look good. Shardul and Ashwin bowling in tandem. No real threat in their bowling, to be honest. Maybe India need to make a quick change here.
LIVE India vs Autralia: Australia Go Past Fifty
Warner starting to pick up the length and play his shots. Australia go past fifty and Smith, Warner bring up the fifty-run stand for the second wicket. India must break the stand as soon as possible.
IND VS AUS: Shreyas Iyer Drops Warner
Shreyas Iyer has dropped a dolly a Warner survives. Poor fielding by the Indian. Ashwin comes into the attack and gives away 2 runs. This is Ashwin’s first ODI appearance at home since January 2017, and just his third overall since July 2017.
IND VS AUS LIVE: Warner looking solid
David Warner looks solid in the middle. He is going slow but he looks like a man on a mission. Shardul Thakur comes to the attack and gets the welcome by being hit for a boundar, then bowls a peach.
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Good start from India
This looks like a flat track but Shami and Bumrah have still taken India off to a good start with the ball in hand. There are definitely runs on this pitch but wickets too if bowled on right line.
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Australian rebuild
Australia have finally got a 10-run over, after a slow start. Smith and Warner and experienced campaigners and India need to break this stand to ensure that this partnership does not get threatening.
India vs Australia LIVE: Smith, Warner Rebuild Innings
Steve Smith has joined David Warner in the middle after the fall of Marsh's wicket. Shami and Bumrah continue to bowl in tandem. The Aussie duo is trying to stitch a big stane for the second wicket.
India vs Australia LIVE: Shami Dismisses Marsh
Great start for Indians. Mohammed Shami has sent back Mitchell Marsh for just 4. On length and moved away a little, taking the outside edge to the first slip, where Gill took a safe catch.
IND vs AUS: National anthems time
The India and Australian cricket teams are singing the national anthems currently. Ball number 1 coming up shortly.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Strong Indian lineup
All eyes on Ashwin, Iyer and Shami.
A look at our Playing XI for the 1st ODI.
India vs Australia LIVE: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: Toss News
India captain KL Rahul wins the toss and opt to bowl first. Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer playing.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
We are minutes away from the toss for the first ODI between India and Australia. The playing 11s will be announced by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins after the toss takes place.
India vs Australia LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 1 PM IST
The toss for the India vs Australia ODI will take place at 1 pm IST. Watch this space for the toss news and playing 11s.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Live Updates India vs Australia 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav scored hat-trick of ducks vs Aussies last time
The last time India faced Australia in ODIs earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav bagged three consecutive golden ducks. Coach Rahul Dravid has said the team has faith in Suryakumar Yadav's ability in ODI cricket and the batter will play in all three games in this three-match series starting in Mohali on Friday.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Steve Smith eyes major landmark
Former Australian captain Steve Smith (4,939) needs 61 more runs to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs in ODIs. Can Smith achieve this feat in the first ODI against India in Mohali on Friday?
Live Updates India vs Australia 1st ODI: Check Livestreaming details
India will begin the three-match ODI series against Australia with the first match at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday.
Live Updates India vs Australia 1st ODI: Aussies hold edge in head-to-head
There have 146 ODI matches till date between India and Australia. Out of these, Aussies have won 82, India have won 54 and 10 matches have ended in no-result. Can Team India start the three-match ODI series against Aussies with a win in Mohali on Friday?
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul eyes sixes record
Stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul needs a couple of maximums to complete 50 sixes in ODI cricket. Can Rahul achieve this feat in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday?
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Updates: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
KL Rahul or Steve Smith? Jasprit Bumrah or Pat Cummins? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia hold edge in Mohali
India and Australia have faced off against each other 5 times in Mohali and Australia have won 4 of those matches and India have won just 1. Can KL Rahul's Team India turn the tables on Australia in Mohali on Friday?
Live Updates India vs Australia 1st ODI: Rain to play spoilsport in Mohali?
Will rain affect the first ODI between India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali?
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI: R Ashwin vs Washington Sundar for first game
With Axar Patel out injured, one spinner's berth could be up for grabs at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. It will be a battle between Ravichandra Ashwin and Washington Sundar for the spinner's berth in the first ODI against Australia on Friday.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Head To Head In India
In head-to-head encounters in India, Australia maintains a narrow lead over India, with a scoreline of 32-30 in the 67 matches contested between them. Additionally, five matches concluded without a result.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Head To Head
Australia holds the upper hand in their ODI cricket history, leading the head-to-head record between the two teams. Over the course of their 43-year rivalry in ODI cricket, both sides have squared off in 146 matches. Australia boasts an impressive record of 82 wins to India's 54, with ten matches concluding without a result.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Weather Report
The opening ODI between IND and AUS is scheduled to commence at 1.30 pm IST. Daytime conditions are forecasted to reach approximately 32 degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 24 degrees Celsius. There's a possibility of late-night thunderstorms, but the evening hours should remain rain-free.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Pitch Report
Anticipate a high-scoring encounter in Mohali, which hasn't witnessed an ODI in over four years. The pitch is likely to be flat, resembling the kind seen in regular T20 matches at this venue. The extended square boundaries will once again introduce a strategic aspect to the cricketing contest. In the past five ODIs held here, pacers have been more prolific with 43 wickets, although they have conceded more runs compared to the spinners who have taken 22 wickets. The weather forecast indicates warm conditions with clear skies prevailing.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: R Ashwin Is Back
Axar Patel is currently unavailable, and Kuldeep Yadav has been given a rest, making Ravichandran Ashwin the likely replacement. Ishan Kishan, who India views as a middle-order spin-hitting option, also serves as a backup opener and is expected to open alongside Shubman Gill. While all three pace bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami, are at the team's disposal for the upcoming three ODIs, it's highly likely that the first two will be part of the playing XI in Mohali.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Labuschagne Back In The Side
Marnus Labuschagne finds himself back in the spotlight thanks to a brilliantly executed bouncer, despite having been omitted from the World Cup squad earlier. Glenn Maxwell, recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of the ODI series against South Africa, will be strategically rested in Mohali as part of a meticulous World Cup preparation plan. Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia, has also confirmed that Mitchell Starc won't be part of the lineup for the first ODI. All eyes will be on Adam Zampa, whose performance in India has been a mix of highs and lows, as the team management closely evaluates his contributions.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Stats Preview
Australia has dominated in Mohali, winning six out of seven ODIs played there. Ravindra Jadeja's recent batting form has been lackluster, amassing only 43 runs in his last four ODI innings, and his track record against Australia shows room for improvement, with 515 runs in 28 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 74. Pat Cummins has been absent from ODIs since November 2022. In Mohali, Ravichandran Ashwin has managed just two wickets in 29 overs bowled in ODIs. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's ODI captaincy has yielded a modest average of 19.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Australia World Cup Ready?
"We want to strike the balance between getting used to these conditions, hopefully winning some games, but we also don't want to get to that first game [of World Cup] and already be cooked," Pat Cummins Said.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Agarkar On Iyer's Injury
"At the moment, he's fit. That's why we picked him in the squad. We are hopeful that he gets through all these three games"
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: India's Probable Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Australia's Probable Playing XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: India's Squad
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Australia's Squad
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Big Blow To Australia
Australia's prospects in the upcoming ODI series against India have taken a hit with the news that key players Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will miss the opening match on September 22, 2023. Captain Pat Cummins delivered this disappointing update, citing injuries sustained by both players in their previous engagements. Despite this setback, Cummins maintains a positive outlook regarding his own availability for all three ODIs against India. The Australian team is now faced with the challenge of addressing these setbacks as they work to refine their squad ahead of the imminent ODI World Cup.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Team India practice session from 6pm in Mohali
KL Rahul's Team India will begin practice on the eve of the first ODI at 6pm IST on Thursday at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. You can catch the Indian practice session LIVE for free on Jio Cinema.
Training to be #TestedByTheBest!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali on Friday.