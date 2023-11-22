trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691137
INDIA VS AUSTALIA CRICKET LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav vs Matthew Wade

India Vs Australia (LIVE), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India Aim To Bounce Back After World Cup Heartbreak.

LIVE Score Updates Of IND vs AUS 1st T20: The T20I series between India and Australia unfolds amidst a perplexing international cricket schedule, marked by the questionable decision to commence a five-match series merely four days post the ODI World Cup final. This scheduling raises eyebrows, especially given the recent history of England being thrust into a three-match ODI series against Australia immediately after their T20 World Cup victory. The frequency of encounters between India and Australia this year adds to the puzzlement, with multiple Test, ODI, and T20 series, along with their clash in the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup.

India wisely opts to rest most of its World Cup squad, providing opportunities for emerging talents, while Australia maintains continuity with seven retained players from their World Cup triumph. The series, though seemingly inconsequential, holds significance as a crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup, offering players a chance to secure their roles. Ishan Kishan and Matthew Wade stand out as key figures in this context. The matches unfold in the humid conditions of Visakhapatnam, known for favouring batsmen but occasionally offering spin-friendly pitches.

Check LIVE Score Of India vs Australia 1st T20I of five-match T20 series. 

22 November 2023
17:25 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia, 1st T20I. For every little update from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

