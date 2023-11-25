AUS:53-3(6) | IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Glenn Maxwell Departs, Australia 3 Down
India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Team India posted 235 runs on the board.
Team India posted 235 runs in the first innings after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. With a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series, Team India will Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (November 26). Riding a stellar knock from Surykumar Yadav in the first game, Men in Blue defeated the Australia cricket team with a six off the last ball by Rinku Singh when they needed just one run off one ball to win the game.
For Australia, Steve Smith and Josh Inglis were the pick from the batting lineup. Inglis scored a sensational hundred and Smith had a partnership of 130 runs with him in that game. Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade would be keen on making a statement with his leadership role in absence of first choice captains Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh. The aim for every nation now is the preparation for the T20 World Cup coming up next year in the United States of America and the Caribbean Islands.
Follow LIVE Updates And Score From India vs Australia 2nd T20I Here.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Maxwell takes charge
Glenn Maxwell with another six off Axar Patel. He certainly looks in the mood to get going while Steve Smith on the other end is taking the safe approach.
AUS: 53/2 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Another one!
Josh Inglis departs, caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner is in tremendous rhythm tonight as he gets his second wicket in the powerplay.
AUS: 40/2 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Gone!
Matthew Short departs, he is trapped by the same man from the last game, Ravi Bishnoi. India get the early wicket of Short now.
AUS: 36/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Chase begins
Chase begins as Matthew Short and Steve Smith open the batting for Australia. Ravi Bishnoi with the new ball inside the powerplay after Krishna's over.
AUS: 31/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: India post 235
Team India have posted a massive total of runs on the board courtesy some really explosive batting from Jaiswal, Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. Australia would be disappointed with conceding so many runs but now the focus shifts on the chase.
IND: 235/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Suryakumar Yadav trapped by the slower one once again. Australia look to restrict the India batters to a mere total.
IND: 190/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Gone
Ishan Kishan walks back to the pavilion after a well scored fifty for India. Australia finally break the partnership but now Suryakumar Yadav has come into the middle.
IND: 173/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2ND T20 Score: Maxwell taken to the cleaners
What an over for India, 24 runs from that one. Again, India get that one big over out of a spinner and the run-rate is glowing and flowing.
IND: 147/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Score: Gaikwad playing safe
Ruturaj Gaiwkad and Ishan Kishan have taken the slow and steady approach, they are happy to knock it around in the middle over phase for now.
IND: 124/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Score: Good bowling from Zampa
Adam Zampa not letting the India batters push the throttle now. India will surely look to post a big total with a cushion of 10, 15 runs as the dew factor will come in play today.
IND: 106/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Gaikwad to take charge?
Who is going to be the aggressor now after Jaiswal's wicket? Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Both batters happy at the moment with singles and doubles in the middle.
IND: 98/1 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Jaiswal departs
Yashasvi Jaiswal has walked back after a sensational fifty but that is not stopping India batters. Ishan and Gaikwad keep the run-rate going with some risky strokes.
IND: 85/1 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India on top
Team India on top of this contest with a stunning start from their openers Jaiswal and Gaikwad. Fifty for Jaiswal in just 24 balls for India, what a knock this is.
IND: 75/0 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Jaiswal on fire
Sean Abbott taken to the cleaners by Yashasvi Jaiswal as India opener gets 24 runs from over. What a fiery start from this opening pair.
IND: 52/0 (4 Over)
LIVE India vs Australia Score: Ellis comes in
Jaiswal certainly in the mood to get going from the start but Ellis starts off with a tight over, just 3 runs from that one.
IND: 13/0 (2 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Fine start for India
Gaikwad and Jaiswal start fine for India. Australia searching for that early wicket. A sloppy start from Marcus Stoinis, not really a tight first over he would have wanted to bowl.
IND: 10/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Match begins
Action begins as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal take the center stage in the middle. Marcus Stoinis with the new ball for Australia.
IND: 0/0 (0.1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Toss Report
Matthew Wade wins the toss and elects to first against India.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Toss coming up
The toss for the India vs Australia 2nd T20I game will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) at the Greenfield International Stadium shortly, stay tuned for more updates.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Rinku reveals conversation with Dhoni
"In four overs we needed some 40-odd runs, my mindset was to do what I wanted to and take the game to the last over. I talked to Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and asked him what he thinks in the last over he said that if you stay calm it will be good for you so I try to do that," Rinku said in a video posted by BCCI.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Australia want to win
Beating India at home is really a difficult task even for the might Australia cricket team. The hosts will look to extend their lead whereas the guests will look to level the series 1-1 today.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: What to expect?
The conditions and record of the venue suggest that today will be a day where bowlers can shine for their team and keep the batters quiet. However, both sides have an explosive batting lineup in their team.
LIVE India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Weather Report
With India leading 1-0 in the series, the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram is eagerly awaited. However, recent heavy showers in the coastal city have raised concerns about possible rain interruptions. According to Accuweather, showers are expected in the afternoon, but the evening sky is predicted to be relatively clear, offering hope for a full game. The start of the match, however, will depend on the weather conditions and the drainage capacity of the Greenfield Stadium.
LIVE India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Bowlers Could Dominate
The surface provides assistance to the bowlers. In the previous T20I at this venue, South Africa found themselves at 9/5 within 2.3 overs, courtesy of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. Additionally, in a more recent event at this location, Mitchell Starc achieved a hat-trick in the ODI World Cup warm-up match against the Netherlands.
LIVE India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is Dominating T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav has been the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals during the middle overs since 2021. He not only earned the Player of the Match title in the first game but also holds the captaincy role for India in this series.
LIVE India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: All Eyes On Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh Kumar, a standout performer in the initial T20I, entered the match after a series of lackluster performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He managed to secure only two wickets in five games, and his economy rate stood at 10.29, indicating a challenging period leading up to the T20I.
LIVE India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Jason Behrendorff Answers How To Stop Suryakumar Yadav
"Yeah, give the ball to someone else"
LIVE India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma Learning From Rinku Singh
"I like finishing games too and I am learning from Rinku [Singh]. He's doing it very consistently for India."
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube
Australia Squad: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Adam Zampa
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Chahal's cryptic post
After being dropped from the India Squad, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a cryptic post on social media which is gaining a lot of attention.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Weather Report
Checkout the weather report for tomorrow's game set to take place at the Greenfield International Stadium.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia second game of the 5-match series. India have already won the first one in leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and they will surely look to extend their lead.