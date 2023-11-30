AUS: 87-4 (11.2) | IND Vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Axar Patel Takes His 3rd Wicket, Australia On Backfoot
India Vs Australia (LIVE), 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India's subpar total, despite a promising start and Jitesh Sharma's quick innings, poses a challenge for Australia.
LIVE Score Updates Of IND vs AUS 4th T20: India faces disappointment as the last two overs yielded only 13 runs, coupled with the loss of 5 wickets. Despite a promising start by Jaiswal, who notched up 50 runs in the powerplay, subsequent dismissals of Iyer and SKY hindered their progress. Gaikwad played a stabilizing role, forming a crucial 48-run partnership with Rinku Singh for the 4th wicket. This set the stage for Jitesh Sharma, who injected momentum with a brisk 35 off 19 balls. Although India seemed poised to breach the 180-mark with Rinku and Jitesh in control, Australia made a comeback, making the chase more feasible. India is banking on favorable conditions, hoping for minimal dew and a less responsive ball, unlike the first innings. The target, falling just short of 180, might be within Australia's reach.
Check LIVE Score Of India vs Australia 4th T20I of five-match T20 series.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Axar Strikes Again
McDermott's stumps are shattered as Axar dismisses him, bowled for a score of 19 from 22 balls with one boundary.
Live Score AUS 87/4 (11.2) CRR: 7.68 REQ: 10.15
Australia need 88 runs in 52 balls
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Drinks Break
Australia shouldn't face difficulty with the required run rate since they have a pair of explosive batsmen ready to take the field. If Tim David can maintain his presence for the upcoming 4-6 overs, the team is poised to potentially level the series.
Live Score AUS 77/3 (10.1) CRR: 7.57 REQ: 9.97
Australia need 98 runs in 59 balls
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Tight Over By Avesh
In the 7.5 over, Avesh Khan delivered a mid-on ball to Tim David for a single, followed by a 7.4 over delivery to McDermott, who advanced and tucked a back-of-length delivery for a single towards long-on, while the previous ball at 7.3 was a wide bumper.
Live Score AUS 61/3 (8) CRR: 7.62 REQ: 9.5
Australia need 114 runs in 72 balls
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Australia 3 Down
Hardie is dismissed by Axar Patel, bowled out after facing just 9 balls. This marks Axar Patel's second wicket in a span of 8 balls. Hardie scored 8 runs, including 1 boundary [4s-1].
Live Score AUS 52/3 (6.2) CRR: 8.21 REQ: 9
Australia need 123 runs in 82 balls
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Head Out
Head is dismissed, caught by Mukesh Kumar off the bowling of Axar. He scored 31 runs from 16 balls, including 5 fours and 1 six.
Live Score AUS 44/2 (4.4) CRR: 9.43 REQ: 8.54
Australia need 131 runs in 92 balls
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Bishnoi Provides Breakthrough
Head takes control against Chahar, smashing consecutive boundaries, including a powerful straight drive and a wristy flick over deep mid-wicket, accumulating 18 runs in the over, showcasing his dominance and capitalizing on Chahar's lack of control.
Live Score AUS 40/1 (3.1) CRR: 12.63 REQ: 8.02
Australia need 135 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Head On Top
Live Score AUS 40/0 (3) CRR: 13.33 REQ: 7.94
Australia need 135 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Can AUS Chase It?
Chahar's over features a mix of swings, including a full delivery outside off that beats Philippe's attempt, a challenging away swinger to Head, and a leg-sided start that Head flicks for a well-saved double by Avesh at deep square leg.
Live Score AUS 7/0 (1) CRR: 7 REQ: 8.84
Australia need 168 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Can India Defend It?
India fell short of a par score on a challenging surface, scoring only 13 runs in the last two overs with the loss of 5 wickets. Despite promising contributions, Australia's comeback makes the chase feasible, and India hopes for favorable conditions.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Australia Finish On High
Ravi Bishnoi is run out by a brilliant piece of fielding! Behrendorff delivers a full ball at the stumps, and Bishnoi flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Eager to capitalize on the opportunity, he attempts a second run but falls well short of the crease. The run-out is executed efficiently by Philippe and Head. Ravi Bishnoi departs, scoring 4(3).
LIVE Score IND 174/9 (20) CRR: 8.7
Innings Break
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Duck For Axar Patel
Axar, attempting a pull shot to a short ball from Dwarshuis, finds himself caught by Sangha right on the boundary edge. The top-edge results in Axar's departure. Sangha makes no mistake with the catch. Axar departs, scoring 0(1), courtesy of Dwarshuis' delivery, caught by Sangha.
LIVE Score
IND 168/6 (18.5) CRR: 8.92
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Jitesh Sharma Out
Jitesh Sharma's aggressive innings comes to an end as he attempts to take on Dwarshuis. Unfortunately, the ball finds its way into the safe hands of Head, resulting in Jitesh Sharma's departure. He scored 35 runs off 19 balls, including one boundary and three sixes.
LIVE Score IND 167/5 (18.4) CRR: 8.95
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Jitesh Sharma Pulls It For Six
In the 17th over, Jitesh Sharma unleashes a powerful six to fine leg, while Rinku Singh strategically maneuvers a combination of boundaries and singles off Hardie's deliveries, showcasing adept shot selection and placement.
LIVE Score IND 147/4 (17) CRR: 8.65
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Jitesh Sharma Joins The Party
In the 15th over, Chris Green's varied deliveries pose challenges as Jitesh Sharma manages a six and a single, but survives a potential catch off a high full toss, while Rinku Singh adds another run with a knock wide of cover, showcasing dynamic batting adaptability.
LIVE Score IND 131/4 (15.2) CRR: 8.54
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Gaikwad Out
Gaikwad's innings comes to an end as Sangha induces a catch, with Dwarshuis making no mistake. Gaikwad departs after scoring 32 runs from 28 deliveries, featuring three boundaries and one six.
LIVE Score IND 111/4 (13.2) CRR: 8.32
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Reverse Sweep Six For Rinku
In the 12th over, Matthew Short's bowling faces a mixed response as Rinku Singh creatively switch-hits for a six, while other deliveries result in singles, showcasing the batsmen's adaptability to varied deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 93/3 (12) CRR: 7.75
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: All Eyes On Ruturaj Gaikwad
In the 10th over, Sangha's varied deliveries trouble the batsmen - Gaikwad finds backward point with a cut, follows it up with a powerful six over wide mid-wicket, and contributes to singles along with Rinku Singh, showcasing their adaptability to Sangha's bowling.
LIVE Score
IND 79/3 (10) CRR: 7.9
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: India 3 Down
Suryakumar Yadav's brief stay at the crease concludes as Dwarshuis induces a catch, with Wade making no mistake. Suryakumar Yadav departs, contributing just 1 run from 2 deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 63/3 (8.1) CRR: 7.71
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Vice Captain Shreyas Iyer Departs
Shreyas Iyer's attempt at a powerful shot ends in disappointment as Sangha lures him into mistiming a hoick. The ball, artfully tossed up, deceives Shreyas, who aims for a massive hit over long-on. However, the ball doesn't come onto the bat as expected, resulting in a drag off the lower portion. Chris Green, patrolling the long-on boundary, efficiently moves to his right and snatches a straightforward catch. Shreyas Iyer departs, managing only 8 runs from 7 deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 62/2 (7.5) CRR: 7.91
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Jaiswal Out, Iyer In
Jaiswal's innings comes to an end as Hardie outsmarts him with a well-disguised delivery. The ball, delivered with precision around off, bounces awkwardly, forcing Jaiswal into an untimely pull. The bat connects high, resulting in a lofted shot over mid-on. McDermott, stationed strategically, calmly tracks back, maintains focus, and secures a straightforward catch. Jaiswal departs after contributing 37 runs, adorned with six boundaries and a solitary six.
LIVE Score IND 50/1 (6) CRR: 8.33
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Great Over For India
Jaiswal takes on Chris Green's variations, scoring a boundary with an elegant cut, a powerful six over mid-wicket, and a couple of singles, showcasing his adaptability to the changing deliveries, while Gaikwad defends the fractionally short ball aimed at him.
LIVE Score IND 43/0 (5) CRR: 8.6
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Jaiswal On Fire
In an over from Dwarshuis, Jaiswal showcases his batting prowess, scoring two exquisite boundaries with an elegant on-drive, a stylish whip over mid-wicket, and confidently defends the remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 24/0 (3) CRR: 8
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Maiden Over To Start
In the opening over, Hardie's delivery to Jaiswal creates tension with a loud LBW shout, prompting a review, but the ball pitched just outside leg, sparing the left-hander, while subsequent deliveries build pressure on the young opener with unsuccessful attempts to score.
LIVE Score IND 0/0 (1)
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Suryakumar Yadav - We would have chased as well, but our batting unit has been firing well. 1st T20I here, let's see how it goes, very excited. 4 changes for us - Mukesh comes in for Prasidh, Deepak Chahar comes in for Arshdeep, Shreyas replaces Tilak and there is one more change
Matthew Wade - We'll bowl again. We have got 5 changes - Stoinis, Maxwell, Inglis, Richardson and Ellis are all out. Credit to the selectors and the coaching staff - they made the decision to send the WC guys back home, it gives an exciting opportunity to the guys coming in.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Toss Report
Australia won the toss and opted to field first against India in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Jason Behrendorff Reveals Australia's Plan
"Generally, guys talk about bowling first here because once the dew sets in, the conditions do change a little bit. I think that has been the strategy for most teams playing night cricket in India. It all depends on what happens with the toss of the coin, but I think either side will probably look to bowl first."
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Bishnoi On Iyer's Combeack
"It will make a lot of difference. The reputation he has in T20 cricket, the sort of form he is in since the World Cup, it will make a big difference to our batting. He is a senior player as well, so that experience will also help us a lot."
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: India's 50th International Stadium - Raipur
The Raipur stadium asserts its status as India's 50th venue for international cricket.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Australian Batters On Fire
In this series, two out of Australia's three quickest T20I centuries were achieved – Inglis in Visakhapatnam and Maxwell in Guwahati, both in just 47 balls.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Pitch Report
The solitary instance of international cricket in Raipur occurred earlier this year when India dismissed New Zealand for 108 in an ODI. Although the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium once boasted the largest boundaries in Asia, anticipate dimensions suitable for a T20 extravaganza this Friday.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Another 200 On The Cards
India and Nepal share the record for the joint most consecutive T20I scores of 200 or more, each achieving this feat three times.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Jason Behrendorff's Unreal Stats
Across the series, Jason Behrendorff has allowed a mere 37 runs over his 8 overs.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: All Eyes On Ruturaj
Even After encountering a diamond duck in the opening match, Ruturaj leads the series run-charts with an impressive tally of 181 runs.
There are many superstars of T20 cricket playing in today's match. Wade, Ruturaj, Surya, Ishan among others. Difficult to pick which players to pick in your fantasy team? Who don't you take our help?
IND vs AUS: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The India vs Australia 4th T20I starts at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm IST. The series has live streaming and TV broadcast in India.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Check Both The Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe
IND vs AUS LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Australia Probable XI: Travis Head, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
LIVE Updates India Vs Australia 4th T20I: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 4th T20I between India and Australia will take place at 6.30 pm IST. Matthew Wade, Australia captain and Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain will walk out for the flip of the coin. Keep watching this space for all updates from the match here.
LIVE IND vs AUS: When Does The Match Start?
The India Vs Australia 4th T20I is to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The game starts at 7 pm IST.
AUS vs IND LIVE: Team India Sweats It Out In Nets; See PICS
It was a hard grind for the Indian players at the Raipur stadium ahead of the 4th T20I vs Australia.
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023
LIVE IND vs AUS: Behrendorff Has Been Impressive
Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff has been very good in this T20I series. He has conceded only 37 runs across his 8 overs in the series. Aussies would want him to continue having a good series.
IND vs AUS: Wade aims to make it 2-2 today
"The boys are in good spirits, hopefully we can pinch another one in the next game and take it down to the last game," said Matthew Wade ahead of the Raipur T20I.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Leading run-scorer
Ruturaj is in great form at the moment and is currently leading the series run-charts with 181 runs despite a diamond duck in the first match.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Players to watch out for
Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell has been in terrific form. But also, do watch out for the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Green among other players in today's match.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Weather Update
AccuWeather forecasts a hazy evening in Raipur on December 1, with a maximum temperature reaching 19 degrees Celsius between 7:00 pm IST and 10:30 pm IST.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Probable Playing XIs
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Matthew Wade Backs Australia To Level Series
"The boys are in good spirits, hopefully we can pinch another one in the next game and take it down to the last game"
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Ruturaj Gaikwad After Century In The Guwahati T20I
"Even though we scored 230 [in Trivandrum], we felt the match would go till the last over. So with this kind of dew, these totals are bound to happen and bound to be chased"
LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Full Squad
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube
