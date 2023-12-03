India are playing Australia in 5th T20I at Bengaluru today. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already sealed the series 3-1 and are looking to win another game in the series. On the other hand, Matthew Wade-led Australia are aiming to end the series on a high. They have been outplayed so far in the series. It is true that Australians have not been able to produce a collective effort with the bat so far in the series.

India have been massively helped by the collective brilliance of the likes of Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar and Azar Patel. The one area in which India need improving is the pace bowling department. In the last T20I, India will hope that Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar come good with the ball.

Follow LIVE Updates from India vs Australia 5th T20I below