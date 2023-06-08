AUS 123-4 (44) | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Under Pressure On Day 4

Australia will look to stem the lead on Day 4 of the WTC 2023 final. They already are in lead of 296 runs, They are the clear favourites right now. Here's a quick look at what all transpired on Day 3: Australia had a great start when Boland bowled Bharat with the second ball of the day. They wanted to finish India's batting quickly, but they dropped three catches and Cummins bowled a no-ball that cancelled an lbw decision. As a result, Rahane and Shardul Thakur had a strong partnership and helped India reach close to 300 runs. Although India was struggling earlier at 152/6, they avoided the follow-on and narrowed the gap to Australia's first innings score by 173 runs.

Australia had enough time to bat India out of the game, but India bowled well and didn't give away many runs. Siraj dismissed Warner early, and the two Queensland batsmen played defensively. Khawaja made a mistake and got out by chasing a wide ball. Smith came in and played aggressively, increasing the scoring rate. He had a good partnership with Labuschagne, but Jadeja took his wicket with a wild shot.

Jadeja also dismissed Head, who scored a century in the first innings, by taking advantage of the rough patches on the pitch. Marnus and Green played cautiously and made sure Australia didn't lose any more wickets before the end of the day. Australia now has a lead of 296 runs on a pitch that is getting worse for batting. They are the favorites to win the final match, but they won't underestimate India's abilities.

