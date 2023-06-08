AUS 123-4 (44) | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Under Pressure On Day 4
India Vs Australia, Day 4 WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia Lead By 296 Runs At The End Of Day 3 With Cameron Green And Marnus Labuschagne On The Crease. With 6 Wickets In Hand, Aussies will look to stem the lead on fourth day.
Trending Photos
Australia will look to stem the lead on Day 4 of the WTC 2023 final. They already are in lead of 296 runs, They are the clear favourites right now. Here's a quick look at what all transpired on Day 3: Australia had a great start when Boland bowled Bharat with the second ball of the day. They wanted to finish India's batting quickly, but they dropped three catches and Cummins bowled a no-ball that cancelled an lbw decision. As a result, Rahane and Shardul Thakur had a strong partnership and helped India reach close to 300 runs. Although India was struggling earlier at 152/6, they avoided the follow-on and narrowed the gap to Australia's first innings score by 173 runs.
Australia had enough time to bat India out of the game, but India bowled well and didn't give away many runs. Siraj dismissed Warner early, and the two Queensland batsmen played defensively. Khawaja made a mistake and got out by chasing a wide ball. Smith came in and played aggressively, increasing the scoring rate. He had a good partnership with Labuschagne, but Jadeja took his wicket with a wild shot.
Jadeja also dismissed Head, who scored a century in the first innings, by taking advantage of the rough patches on the pitch. Marnus and Green played cautiously and made sure Australia didn't lose any more wickets before the end of the day. Australia now has a lead of 296 runs on a pitch that is getting worse for batting. They are the favorites to win the final match, but they won't underestimate India's abilities.
Check LIVE Scores and Update from India vs Australia World Test Championships (WTC) Final HERE.
IND vs AUS Day 4 LIVE: India Under Pressure On Day 4
A make or break day for India in this Test with two remaining in the contest. If they are able to bundle out Aussies under 200, they can still save or even win this Test. But they need to be on top of their game to do so.
Australia are piling on a sizeable lead at The Oval to take a hold in the #WTC23 Final _#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UspU0fDETC
— ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2023
India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Day 4: Aussies On Top
With a lead of 296 runs in the second innings, it is Aussies who are on top right now. But India are not completely out of the game yet. They should look to open gates by picking a few wickets early on the mornin of day 4 and then see how it goes from there.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 123/4 (44)
Day 3: Stumps - Australia lead by 296 runs
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: AUS on top at the end of the day
Once again, we witnessed a day marred by the loss of over 12 overs due to unnecessary slowness. However, the game continues to progress well. Australia currently holds a lead of 296 runs with six wickets still intact. Had they displayed more discipline in the field this morning, their advantage could have been even greater. Unfortunately, dropped catches and wickets off no-balls allowed Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur to form a century partnership, limiting India's first-innings deficit to 173. During the evening session, Australia's two top batsmen from the first innings fell victim to hasty shots, a surprising turn of events, particularly for Smith, who appeared unmovable. Nevertheless, Marnus Labuschagne remains at the crease. If Australia can sustain their batting performance for a session and a half tomorrow, they should extend their lead to 400, creating a monumental challenge for India to chase on this pitch.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: Head Departs
Jadeja has now dismissed both centurions from the first innings. Head appears stunned as he watches the ball go straight back into the hands of the bowler. The delivery was around 97kph, slightly full and outside off stump. Head attempted to play a forceful shot through the covers while getting down on one leg, but he misjudged the spin and the extra bounce. Jadeja, displaying quick reflexes, took a sharp catch in his follow-through. This marks the end of Head's uncertain innings, as he departs for 18 runs off 27 balls, including two sixes.
Live Score AUS 469 & 112/4 (37) CRR: 3.03
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: Jadeja Removes Smith
Smith to Jadeja, out Caught by Thakur!! Uncommon, uncommon sight! Smith loses control and pays the price. He advances down the track with a predetermined plan, fails to reach the ball's pitch, and nevertheless attempts to slog it over mid-on despite the delivery being wide outside off. The ball pops up high in the air off the outside edge. Thakur sprints towards his right from point and successfully snatches the catch
Live Score AUS 469 & 87/3 (31) CRR: 2.81
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: AUS Back On Top
Australia is on top of the game again with Smith and Labuschagne taking full control in the middle. Ganguly feels India need to dismiss Australia inside 150 runs to have a real chance of winning the game. Otherwise, India can only save the match if at all.
Live Score AUS 469 & 56/2 (21.2) CRR: 2.62
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: Umesh Yadav Takes His First Wicket Of The Match
Khawaja falls to Umesh Yadav's bowling, caught by Srikar Bharat! Umesh gets his first wicket of the match, a much-needed breakthrough for India. The delivery was a full one, angling away outside off stump. Khawaja attempted to attack it with a loose drive but ended up edging it to Bharat behind the stumps. Khawaja departs for 13 runs off 39 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score AUS 469 & 27/2 (14.2) CRR: 1.88
IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Australia Lead By 196 At Tea
Labuschagne and Khawaja bring Australian total to 23 for 1 at Tea. They lead by 196 runs. India will aim to continue to bowl well and pick as many wickets as possible in the last session of the day. Aussies have lost just Warner in the second innings. They are on top.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 23/1 (11)
Day 3: Tea Break - Australia lead by 196 runs
WTC Final India vs Australia Day 3 LIVE: Lead nearing 200 mark
The Australia lead is touching the 200 mark now and this will put a psychological pressure on Indians. Labuschagne and Khawaja are going slow but they know they have time in their hand. Shardul Thakur comes into the attack, hoping for a breakthrough.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 22/1 (10.4)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Australia lead by 195 runs
IND vs AUS Day 3 LIVE: India Keep Khawaja, Labuschagne Quiet
This is a nice phase wherein India are dominating with the ball. Only one wicket has come in form of Warner but Khawaja and Labuschagne have been brilliant with the ball so far. Bharat doing a fine job behind the stumps keeping to the big swing on offer for pacers.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 12/1 (7.4)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Australia lead by 185 runs
India vs Australia WTC Final LIVE: Aussies being put under pressure
Siraj and Shami are in the zone. They are hitting the right lengths and are not giving an inch to score off. Huge mixup between Marnus and Khawaja but Gill, at Gully, ruins the run out chance. Throws at the striker's end when Marnus was struggling at non-striker's end.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 8/1 (5.3)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Australia lead by 181 runs
IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Siraj removes Warner
Mohammed Siraj strikes and gets David Warner. He is walking back for just 1. Marnus Labuschagne is now coming in to bat at number 3.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 2/1 (3.3)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Australia lead by 175 runs
WTC 2023 Final LIVE: Khawaja, Warner Off To Cautious Start
This is a cautious start by Aussie openers Khawaja and Warner. This is all thanks to a tight line and length from new ball bowlers Siraj and Shami. Siraj has beene exceptional with the ball, shaping it away from the left-handed batters.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 2/0 (3.2)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Australia lead by 175 runs
IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Warner, Khawaja begin 2nd innings
Good start from Mohammed Shami with the ball in hand as Australia begin 2nd innings. Just 1 off the first over. India got bowled out for 296 and Australia build on the lead here.
IND 296
AUS 469 & 1/0 (1.2)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Australia lead by 174 runs
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: India trail by 173 runs
India displayed a remarkable fightback, yet Australia maintains a significant advantage in the match. A lead of 173 runs is substantial, particularly on this particular pitch. While Australia may not have been at their most disciplined, they posed enough threats to dismiss India for what can be considered an average score on this surface. However, it is important to note that India's bowlers also allowed Australia to amass a score well beyond what is typically expected in the first innings.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: Shardul Thakur Departs
Thakur falls prey to Green, caught by Carey! The ball takes the edge and finds its way into the keeper's gloves. It concludes an impressive and determined innings by Thakur. Green's delivery, clocking at 133kph, initially shapes away slightly before also moving away off the pitch. Thakur attempts an aerial straight drive but can only manage to get an outside edge this time. The wicketkeeper, Carey, makes a straightforward catch. Thakur departs after scoring a valuable 51 runs off 109 deliveries, including six boundaries.
Live Score IND 294/9 (68.5) CRR: 4.27
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: 50 For Shardul
Shardul Thakur reaches his well-deserved fifty. He faced a tough battle against Cummins earlier in his innings, struggling to connect with the ball and even getting hit on the arm twice. However, he displayed immense character and determination, showcasing his resilience. This remarkable innings marks his third consecutive half-century at the iconic Kennington Oval. The crowd erupts with a loud cheer, and Thakur acknowledges the applause by raising his bat in acknowledgement.
Live Score IND 292/8 (68.1) CRR: 4.28
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: IND 8 Down
Umesh Yadav falls to Cummins, clean bowled! What a delivery! Clocking at 136kph, it proves too challenging for Umesh Yadav. The ball subtly moves away from a good length, deceiving Umesh Yadav as he tries to defend while remaining in his crease. Unfortunately, the outside edge eludes his bat, striking the top of the off and middle stumps.
Live Score IND 271/8 (66.1) CRR: 4.1
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: Rahane runs out of luck
Rahane's comeback innings comes to an end as he falls victim to a brilliant catch by Green at gully! Cummins delivers a short of a length ball outside off at a blistering pace of 142kph. Rahane attempts to punch it away from his body but only manages to get a thick outside edge. The ball was travelling fast, but Green showcases his fielding prowess by flying to his right and stretching his right hand out to grab a stunning one-handed catch. This catch redeems Green after dropping an easy chance earlier in the morning session. Rahane's hopes of reaching a century in his comeback match are dashed as he departs for 89 runs off 129 balls, including 11 boundaries and a six. The crucial partnership of 109 runs between Rahane and his partner has been broken by Cummins' delivery.
Live Score IND 261/7 (62) CRR: 4.21
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: Lunch Break
An extraordinary session unfolded as India reached a score of 109 for 1 in 22 overs. Initially, it seemed like India might collapse for a total below 200 when KS Bharat was dismissed in the first over of the morning. However, Australia lost their momentum thereafter, allowing Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur to take advantage. Displaying bravery and boldness, they formed an impressive unbeaten partnership of 108 runs. Rahane, in particular, has been exceptional, remaining unbeaten on 89, while Shardul has shown great courage to reach 36 not out. However, Australia's fielding performance has been disappointing, with three dropped catches and an additional wicket off a no-ball taken by Cummins. Arguably, Australia could have had India batting by now. They will need to regroup during the lunch break.
Live Score IND 260/6 (60) CRR: 4.33
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: 50 For Rahane
Rahane gets to his fifty with a six over fine leg. What A Comeback By India Veteran! Rahane needs to continue the concentration and build a big innings to get India close to Australia's total.
5__0__ and going strong!
Ajinkya Rahane reaches his half-century with a maximum ____
Follow the match __ https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw#TeamIndia | #WTC23 | @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/LBIt6lx01p
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2023
Live Score IND 191/6 (46.3) CRR: 4.11
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3: KS Bharat Departs On 2nd Ball Of Day 3
Srikar Bharat's stumps are shattered! Bowled by Boland! Australia gets off to a perfect start as the ball lands on a good length and swings back into the right-handed batsman. Bharat attempted to defend from a half-forward position but left a minuscule gap between his bat and pad. Seizing the opportunity, the ball sneaks through and crashes into the top of middle stump. Bharat's innings on Day 3 ends abruptly after facing just one ball. It's a disastrous beginning for India, putting them on the back foot right from the start.
Live Score IND 152/6 (38.3) CRR: 3.95
WTC 2023 Final LIVE: Rohit Sharma Also Trolled
In the first innings of the World Test Championship 2023 final, Rohit Sharma scored just 15, bringing more criticism towards him. He has fared poorly in IPL 2023, and has carried his poor form to WTC as well. As a result, he was slammed for not living up to the expectations in yet another important final.
IND vs AUS Day 3 LIVE: All Eyes On Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane is a big player for India on Day 3 of the WTC final. He is batting well and all hopes are pinned on him as far as India are concerned. The Men in Blue still trail by 318 runs in the 1st innings and they will need a big knock from Rahane today to steady them.
WTC Final IND vs AUS LIVE: Watch Out For Boland And Cummins
Boland and Cummins are expected to open the proceedings on day 3 and provide a quick wicket which will bring the Indian tail to the crease. Starc can also be a good option to bowl the first over of the day.
India vs Australia, Day 3 LIVE: Why Is Kohli Getting Trolled?
Virat Kohli scored just 14 off 31 balls in the first innings of the WTC 2023 final on Thursday. After he was dismissed, he was spotted having lunch in the dressing room while having a chatter with Shubman Gill. That photo caused a stir on social media.
IND vs AUS Day 3 WTC Final LIVE: Day resumes at 3 pm
The Day 3 action resumes at 3 pm IST. Rahane and Bharat at the crease with India under pressure at 151 for 5, still trailing by 318 runs. Watch this space for all updates from the match.
WTC 2023 Final India vs Australia, Day 3 Updates: Kohli's technique against Starc questioned?
After a well-settled Virat lost his wicket to an 'unplayable' delivery from Starc, legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the India batter for being too much on the front foot. He said that Kohli would have avoided his dismissal by playing that ball in a different way.
IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Scott Boland On Getting Shubman Gill's Wicket
"Really exciting, pretty nervous before the start of this Test but nice to get into this game. (On Gill’s wicket) He’s a very good player, nice to knock him over early. We are in a very good spot now. (On the match situation) We are strong after 2 days, the pitch is a bit up and down and hopefully it will be harder for India to bat tomorrow. (On the uneven bounce) It felt like that in the middle, a couple balls taking off, a couple keeping low." - Boland.
WTC Final IND vs AUS, Day 3 LIVE: India Trail By 318 Runs
A lot depends on how Ajinkya Rahane goes in the remaining part of the India innings as the Men In Blue trail by 380 runs. Rahane is India's last hope in the 1st innings as he is batting on 29 off 71 balls and will resume the innings on Day 3 with India on 151 for 5.
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3: Mohammed Siraj reveals his bowling strategy
Pacer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4/108 in the first innings of the WTC Final against Australia. Here he reveals the bowling plans which brought him success at the Oval in London...
.@mdsirajofficial shares how building pressure & not giving runs ultimately worked wonders in dismissing #TravisHead! Patience improved his game! _
Tune-in to #WTCFinalOnStar
Today, 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#UltimateTest #BelieveInBlue #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ws3zNqOss7
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2023
WTC Final Day 3, IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill left shocked after his dismissal
Team India opener and in-form batter Shubman Gill was left shell-shocked after shouldering arms and getting clean bowled on Day 2 of WTC Final against Australia.
WATCH Shubman Gill's reaction after getting bowled HERE.
India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3: Ricky Ponting praises 'ultimate competitor' Mohammed Siraj
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was impressed by the performance of Mohammed Siraj, who claiming 4 wickets to help bowl out Australia for 469 on Day 2 of WTC Final. "I loved seeing that and he looks like the ultimate competitor. Maybe sometimes he gets carried away and goes a little bit over the top, but you need those guys in your side when things aren't going well," Ponting said about Siraj.
WTC Final Day 3, IND vs AUS: Can Ajinkya Rahane keep Aussies at bay?
Team India batter Ajinkya Rahane has two centuries and fifties against Australia before the WTC Final. Can Rahane, who is batting on 29, keep India's hopes alive on Day 3?
With the game delicately poised, #TeamIndia will eagerly rely on the calm, composed & experienced @ajinkyarahane88 on Day 3 of the Ultimate Test! __
Tune-in to #WTCFinalOnStar
Today | 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & D+ H#UltimateTest #BelieveInBlue #Cricket pic.twitter.com/9LFs1Tkq1y
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2023
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3: Can India battle out of the rut on third day?
Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta discusses how Team India can battle out of the mess they find themselves in after the second day's play in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Hear from Deep Dasgupta HERE...
The Indian comeback got overshadowed by a strong Aussie bowling performance, but @DeepDasgupta7 discusses what #TeamIndia can do to come out of the woods on Day 3!
Tune-in to #WTCFinalOnStar
Today | 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar#BelieveInBlue #Cricket pic.twitter.com/W5eZW7tx6R
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2023
WTC Final Day 3, India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane gets massive reprieve
Ajinkya Rahane got a massive reprieve when Australian captain Pat Cummins over-stepped after trapping him leg-before on Day 2 of WTC Final at the Oval.
Read all about Ajinkya Rahane's massive reprieve HERE.
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3: Ravi Shastri slams Cheteshwar Pujara
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri slammed Cheteshwar Pujara for his error in judgement in leaving the ball only to be bowled by Cameron Green on Day 2 of WTC Final. “That is leaving it poorly because the front foot has just gone across. It should be going towards the ball; he was looking to play it and then decided whether he should leave it. You see, the way he is leaving it, the off-stump is exposed. The front foot is still middle stump when it’s actually going towards off stump. Watch that front foot. It should be further across and towards the ball. He thought it was outside the off stump. It was an error in judgment,” Shastri said on air.
WTC Final Day 3, India vs Australia: AB de Villiers praise for Ajinkya Rahane
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers praised Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane after his defiant knock on 29 on Day 2 of WTC Final. "I’ve never seen Rahane move so well! Technique is sound and playing it late," De Villiers said.
I've never seen Rahane move so well! Technique is sound and playing it late_
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 8, 2023
India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3: Ajinkya Rahane bags big record
Ajinkya Rahane, who is playing his first Test for India since January 2022, became the 7th Indian cricketer to complete 100 catches in Test cricket. Rahane achieved this feat when he caught Australian skipper Pat Cummins off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj to bring an end to Australian innings for 469.
WTC Final Day 3, IND vs AUS: India need 119 more runs to avoid follow-on
Team India are firmly on the backfoot after Australia were bowled out for 469. They have lost half the side for 151 and now need 119 more runs to avoid the follow-on. All hope lie on Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat followed by all-rounder Shardul Thakur.
WTC Final Day 3 IND vs AUS: Boland after Day 2
"Really exciting, pretty nervous before the start of this Test but nice to get into this game. (On Gill’s wicket) He’s a very good player, nice to knock him over early. We are in a very good spot now. (On the match situation) We are strong after 2 days, the pitch is a bit up and down and hopefully it will be harder for India to bat tomorrow. (On the uneven bounce) It felt like that in the middle, a couple balls taking off, a couple keeping low," said Boland after Day 2 play finished.
LIVE WTC Final India vs Australia Day 3
India will hope both batters - Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat play some sensational strokes to help their team bounce back in this contest tomorrow when the Day 3 begins. Australia will come in hard when the first session begins hunting for wickets.
IND: 151/5 (38 Overs)