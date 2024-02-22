IND VS ENG Day 1, 4th Test Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Ben Stokes

India aim a series win when they take on England in the 4th Test to be played at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. Ben Stokes was clueless when he looked at the pitch a day before the Test. He was of the opinion that it is difficult to understand the surface as he has never seen anything like that before. England made two changes in their playing 11, bringing in Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood while Shoaib Bashir returns in place of Rehan Ahmed.

Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue did themselves huge favour by winning the third Test in Rajkot as they now have 2 chances to claim the series. No Jasprit Bumrah in India XI as he has been rested and no KL Rahul as well as he is still recovering from an injury.

