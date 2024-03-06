IND VS ENG Day 1, 5th Test Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Ben Stokes
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 1, 5th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India aim for 4-1 series win
Big Test for England in Dharamsala as they aim to restore some pride after being beaten in three back-to-back Tests. The cold conditions favour them as they feel quite like home in Himachal's beautiful corner. They announced the playing 11, dropping out-of-form Ollie Robinson and bringing back Mark Wood. Both teams have had a look at the pitch and looking at England's combination it seems the pitch is going to play fair to both bat and ball and will be conducive to both pacers and spinners.
As far as India are concerned, it looks like Rajat Patidar will get another go. The right-handed batter from MP has had a tough time in his debut series even when other debutants have shown. Rohit Sharma told the reporters on the eve of the fifth Test that he has faith in Patidar's abilities and will continue to back him.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Day 1 of 5th Test India vs England here.
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Stokes Vs Rohit
This exciting Test series goes on and resumes tomorrow in the beautiful hill station Dharamsala. All eyes on how England can make a come back after having been beaten in three back-to-back Tests. The series lost but they would want to finish on a high. Keep watching this space for latest updates and news.