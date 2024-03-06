IND VS ENG Day 1, 5th Test Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Ben Stokes

Big Test for England in Dharamsala as they aim to restore some pride after being beaten in three back-to-back Tests. The cold conditions favour them as they feel quite like home in Himachal's beautiful corner. They announced the playing 11, dropping out-of-form Ollie Robinson and bringing back Mark Wood. Both teams have had a look at the pitch and looking at England's combination it seems the pitch is going to play fair to both bat and ball and will be conducive to both pacers and spinners.

As far as India are concerned, it looks like Rajat Patidar will get another go. The right-handed batter from MP has had a tough time in his debut series even when other debutants have shown. Rohit Sharma told the reporters on the eve of the fifth Test that he has faith in Patidar's abilities and will continue to back him.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Day 1 of 5th Test India vs England here.