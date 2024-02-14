IND: 326-5 (86), IND VS ENG Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Must Target Score Of 500

India lost three wickets early after they opted to bat first in the third Test in Rajkot. But thanks to hundred from Rohit Sharma, the team recovered in time and looked steady at the end of the first session. Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at number 5, looked in great touch too as he constructed a hundred in a beautiful manner. Mark Wood picked up the first two wickets on what is a great surface to bat on.

Sarfaraz Khan, on debut, shone for Team India after coming in at 4 down and hit a half-century before he was run out courtesy a huge mixup while calling with Jadeja. India will need to target a score of 500 on Day 2 as this is still a very good pitch to bat on.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Here.