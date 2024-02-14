IND: 326-5 (86), IND VS ENG Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Must Target Score Of 500
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 2, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma slammed hundreds to put India in a good position on opening day
India lost three wickets early after they opted to bat first in the third Test in Rajkot. But thanks to hundred from Rohit Sharma, the team recovered in time and looked steady at the end of the first session. Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at number 5, looked in great touch too as he constructed a hundred in a beautiful manner. Mark Wood picked up the first two wickets on what is a great surface to bat on.
Sarfaraz Khan, on debut, shone for Team India after coming in at 4 down and hit a half-century before he was run out courtesy a huge mixup while calling with Jadeja. India will need to target a score of 500 on Day 2 as this is still a very good pitch to bat on.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Here.
LIVE India Vs England 3rd Test: Can Dhruv Jurel Deliver On Debut?
Huge day for wicketkeeper and batter Dhruv Jurel. He will come in next at the fall of the next wicket. India need at least 200 runs more on this batting wicket to test England. Somebody need to smash another ton and Jurel can be that guy. Let's see how the youngster goes in his first international innings
IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Must Target Score Of 500
Big day ahead for India and like Jadeja and Rohit yesterday, think they need another batter to smash a hundred. It could be Dhruv Jurel or R Ashwin. They are both capable but obviously the likelihood is less. Let's see how many can India score on the second day.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Sarfaraz on making debut
“Yes I was padded up for four-and-half hours. I told myself I have waited for so many years, let me show more patience and wait a bit more,” Sarfaraz said on his excitement for debut.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jadeja in elite list
Only Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the Indian players to have 3000 plus Test runs and 200 wickets in the format.
LIVE India vs England 3rd Test: India need more runs
Team India need to put up a massive total around 450 runs atleast in the first innings against this quality England side else things might get a bit tricky when the Day 3 of this Test match begins for them.
LIVE India vs England 3rd Test: Day 2 plan for England?
England took the new ball in the last few overs of the day and it will be a big test for the Indian batters tomorrow to face Mark Wood and Anderson early morning.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz's debut
Sarfaraz Khan was on a roll on his debut but sadly got runout while helping Jadeja complete his hundred when the lefty was batting on 99. Indian dressing along with captain Rohit Sharma were devastated from the dismissal.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma's record breaking knock
Rohit Sharma has entered the top two spots for most sixes in Test cricket for Team India with his stellar knock today.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Day 1 Stumps
That is it for Day 1 of the India vs England 3rd Test. Jadeja and Rohit scored centuries for Team India. Other than this, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rajat Patidar struggled against England bowlers.
IND: 326/5 (86 Overs)
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Century Alert!
Ravindra Jadeja completes his century in 198 balls. Sarfaraz Khan has been run out but now is no time to look back. England need to take wickets as soon as possible.
IND: 315/5 (82 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Anderson comes in
James Anderson comes into the attack for England now alongside Tom Hartley. Jadeja and Sarfaraz are still in the middle batting brilliantly.
IND: 310/4 (80 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Fifty for Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz Khan has completed his fifty in just 48 balls with a six and 7 fours so far in his innings. Jadeja is on 96 at the moment.
IND: 299/4 (77 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India in control
India in control at the moment but they need plenty of more runs to get a good grip on this contest. Joe Root and Tom Hartley into the attack England.
IND: 289/4 (75.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jadeja close to ton
Ravindra Jadeja inching close to his century, he is batting on 93 off 179 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Sarfaraz Khan alongside him has hit 4 boundaries so far.
IND: 273/4 (73.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Joe Root comes in
Joe Root comes into the attack for England now. India with Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle now.
IND: 253/4 (69 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jadeja key for India
Ravindra Jadeja is batting on 87 off 163 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood continue attack for England at the moment.
IND: 244/4 (67 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Gone!
Rohit Sharma 131 (196) caught by Ben Stokes bowled by Mark Wood. India captain departs as his beautiful innings of 131 runs comes to an end. Sarfaraz Khan comes in now.
IND: 237/4 (63.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Wood comes in
Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed come into the attack for England now. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma in the middle for India batting brilliantly.
IND: 230/3 (62 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Day 1, 3rd Test:England Struggle To Break Partnership
A miscued shot goes for six off Jadeja's bat against Mark Wood and the bowler just cannot believe what just happened. England struggle to break the stand. Wood has come to the attack to do that but even he seems to be running out of answers.
IND 214/3 (59.3)
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: Rohit, Jadeja build on
Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have done well to take India go past 200. What a partnership this has been for the Men in Blue here. Anderson and Rehan continue to bowl in tandem but none of them are getting much help from the surface.
IND 203/3 (57.3)
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: Test for Anderson
Huge test of Anderson's skills on this pitch. The wickets are hard to come by for England and Stokes wants the paceman to rise to the occasion. Interesting that there are no slips.
IND 196/3 (55.4)
India vs England 3rd Test LIVE: Stokes looks animated
India in a comfortable position. We see more aggression and animation in this session so far from Ben Stokes as he is looking to break this partnership. Rohit has got hundred and Jadeja would be eyeing one too.
IND 193/3 (53.5)
India vs England 3rd Test LIVE: Rohit hits ton
Rohit Sharma has done it. He brings it up with a double on the off side. Crowd rises as Rohit raises his bat. But he seems unsatisfied. Thi is his 11th hundred and he knows he still has a job to do.
IND 189/3 (52.3)
CRR: 3.6
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE Score: Tea, Day 1
Brilliant display of batting from India in the lunch session as the hosts dominated it throughout, not losing a single wicket. Jadeja smashed Root for a six off the penultimate ball. Short ball and the part-timer was punished accordingly. India finish the session at 185 for 3. Rohit should complete his hundred in next session. He is still 3 short of it.
IND 185/3 (52)
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: One more over before Tea
Fans are eagerly waiting for the Rohit Sharma hundred. He gets a single on the first ball of new Rehan over and moves to 95. Jadeja plays out the remaining deliveries. Think we have one more over before Tea today.
IND 178/3 (51)
CRR: 3.49
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Rohit is in 90s now
Rehan Ahmed hits Rohit on the pads. England appealed the umpire turns it down. They don't opt for review but the back tracker shows that the ball would have crashed the stumps. Huge miss that from England as Rohit moves into 90s.
IND 174/3 (49)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Jadeja batting brilliantly
Joe Root is back on and Jadeja collects a boundary off the fourth ball. He leaves one which almost hit the top of off. Jadeja miscued there. Should have defended that ball. It almost crashed into his stumps. Taps the ball to the leg side for a single.
IND 170/3 (48)
England vs India 3rd Test LIVE: Most Sixes For India In Tests
Sehwag - 9
Rohit Sharma - 79
MS Dhoni - 78
Sachin - 69
Kapil Dev - 61
England vs India 3rd Test LIVE: Test for England bowlers
Rohit Sharma hits a huge six off Ravindra Jadeja. He moves near to the 90s. Just 13 short of a hundred. From India POV, hopefully he gets it to put them in a dominant position at Tea which is not far away now.
IND 160/3 (46)
CRR: 3.48
India Vs England LIVE Updates: Jadeja gets fifty
Ravindra Jadeja completes fifty. Fine, fine knock under pressure from the local boy. He came in at a precarious situation when the team had lost 3 wickets in quick succession and then built a strong partnership with Rohit.
IND 149/3 (43.5)
CRR: 3.4
ENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVE: Test for England bowlers
This session is more and more looking India's. Wood comes back on and he known for breaking the stren partnerships. The partnership has gone past 100 runs and this is great news for India. Rohit has a tendency to throw his wicket away any time and he should be watchful on this instance.
IND 144/3 (41.3)
CRR: 3.47
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE Score: Jadeja, Rohit are rock solid
Jadeja has been stuck in 40s for a long time now. India are looking to give respect to Hartley and Anderson for now. One thing is for sure that if the batters apply themselves, they can build huge scores on this pitch. It is just about the application and mindset.
IND 130/3 (38.1)
CRR: 3.41
LIVE Updates IND vs ENG: Anderson bowling well
James Anderson is bowling well right now. Back to back maidens for the veteran pacer. Jadeja has decided to stay put and not try extravagant shots. Great contest going on between the bat and ball.
IND 123/3 (36.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Rohit going well
This is turning out to be a very good session for India with the bat. Rohit is batting with authority, He danced down the track to hit Hartley a six down the ground in trademark Rohit style.
IND 121/3 (34.2)
India Vs England 3rd Test LIVE Score: Anderson returns
Stokes brings Anderson back on. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma have stitched a good partnership for the fourth wicket. The veteran pacer is trying to target Jadeja's stumps. Maiden over for Anderson and he keeps it very tight.
IND 111/3 (32)
India Vs England 3rd Test LIVE: Jadeja grows in confidence
Wood continues. Rohit attempted a pull but missed the connection. Light appeal and umpire unmoved. Jadeja is growing into confidence. He is batting at 38 now and is enjoying the home conditions. He has played some very good knocks at this ground in domestic cricket. Huge appeal for LBW but no movement from the umpire again.
IND 109/3 (30)
CRR: 3.63
India Vs England LIVE: Jadeja, Rohit going well
This is a good start to the lunch session by Rohit and Jadeja as they look far more comfortable in the middle. Hartley and Wood bowling in tandem but we might see the change in bowling soon.
IND 107/3 (28.1)
India Vs England 3rd Test LIVE: Wood starts lunch session
100 comes up for India in the first over after lunch as Wood leaks 7 off it. Jadeja is looking confident with the bat as Rohit aims to build on the good start.
IND 100/3 (26)
India Vs England LIVE: 2nd session begins
Rohit and Jadeja back to the middle and England fielders get spready out in the ground again as both teams resume the game. Interesting second session coming up.
India Vs England 3rd Test LIVE: Huge session coming up for India
Jadeja and Rohit have settled down at the crease but this break may break their focus too. In the new session, they must refocus and continue to build the partnership. Mark Wood should be back for another spell at the start of the new session. It will be interesting to see the first half an hour.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates. The Lunch session begins at 12.10 pm.
India Vs England LIVE Score: Lunch Day 1
That's lunch on Day 1 and one has to say after losing 3 wickets early, India have steadied the ship with partnership of Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma as the stand has gone past fifty-run mark. Rehan Ahmed, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack, gives 3 in last over before lunch.
IND 93/3 (25)
CRR: 3.72
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: Rohit hits fifty
Joe Root, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. He is bowling well. Rohit on 49 and Hartley almost had him tapped before wickets but umpire did not move. England did not go for a review. It would have been umpire's call on wickets hitting. Rohit flicks the fifth ball of the over to collect a single and complete his fifty. Fine hand so far.
IND 81/3 (23)
CRR: 3.52
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: Jadeja is cautious
Great over from Hartley as he keeps the India batters guessing about his length. He has been really good in this series so far, keeping it wicket to wicket. India lack experience in the batting and that is why one is seeing Jadeja bat so cautiously.
IND 72/3 (21)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Rohit in 40s
Rohit Sharma is now in the 40s. Jadeja has spent enough time on the field now as India steady the innings after fall of three wickets.
IND 71/3 (19.4)
CRR: 3.61
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: Rohit vs Hartley
Hartley has been very impressive so far. He keeps Rohit on back foot with his line and is challenging him to go over the top. Rohit does the same, He dances down the track and hits him over the bowler for four.
IND 67/3 (17)
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Hartley bowling well
Tom Hartley is into a very good spell. He is bowling to Jadeja with a leg slip, first slip and short leg. Hartley goes slightly fuller and Jadeja drives him for four straight down the ground. That must have relieved the batter.
IND 56/3 (15)
CRR: 3.73
LIVE Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rohit dropped
It could have been another blow for India had Root taken that catch. Bad shot from Rohit as he tried to hit Hartley for a six on the leg side. Leading edge flew to left and low of Root who was late to react and could not catch it. Anderson returns to the attack and replaces Wood. He looks to attack Jadeja from round the stumps as the left-handed batter is looking underconfident right now.
Rohit gets trapped in front, umpire raises finger after huge appeal. Rohit takes review. There is a huge edge on to the pad and the decision has been reversed. Rohit survives twice in two overs. India have also reached 50.
IND 50/3 (13.4)
LIVE Updates IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jadeja goes slow
Jadeja is letting Wood's outswinger go. This is the need of the hour as the pacer is bowling really well, pitching it in the right areas. Bowls a no-ball and has to bowl the last ball again.
IND 39/3 (12)
CRR: 3.25
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Wood continues
Wood continues to bend his back. He has bowled five overs on the trot which is a commendable effort on his part. Jadeja and Rohit now need to rebuild the innings for India after three big blows.
IND 34/3 (10.2)
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India In Deep Trouble, 3 Wickets Down
That's the third wicket down. Rajat Patidar gone for just 5. Tom Hartley comes into the attack and gets the wicket. The ball spun and he continued to play the shot to cover and ended up hitting it in the air before Ben Duckett caught it. Ravindra Jadeja, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
IND 33/3 (9)
IND vs ENG LIVE 3rd Test: Patidar settling in
Mark Wood continues. Rajat Patidar gets the first boundary of the innings as he punches Wood's back of the length delivery through the covers for four, Great shot which will give him a lot of confidence.
IND 32/2 (8)
CRR: 4
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England on top
England right on top of the game in the first hour of the play after removing two India batters. Mark Wood has been in good form and he is once again showing that when fast bowlers bend their back, they can get success on any surface.
IND 26/2 (7.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Jaiswal, Gill Fall In Quick Succession
Gill departs too. Top delivery from Mark Wood. On length and shapes away just little much and enough to take the outside edge of Gill's bat to the keeper and England have their second wicket. They are on back foot now.
IND 24/2 (5.4)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman comes in
England are happy that they have pushed back India on back foot so early in the first innings on this good batting pitch. Anderson gave just 1 in this over. Shubman Gill has come in to bat and is yet to open the account.
IND 24/1 (5.1)
India Vs England LIVE: Jaiswal gone
Big wicket as England get the early breakthrough. Mark Wood bends his back and gets the outside edge of Yashasvi Jaiswal which carries to Joe Root at first slip. He does a good job to catch it safely. India lose their first wicket.
IND 22/1 (3.5)
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE: Wood from the other end
Mark Wood, right arm pace, into the attack. Fine, fine shot from Rohit as he plays a straight drive for four runs. This already looks like a great track to bat on. No trouble whatsoever for the batters so far. Another punch through covers for double. 7 off the over.
IND 13/0 (2)
IND VS ENG Day 1, 3rd Test: India off to good start
Good start for India as Jaiswal scored a four off the first ball of the match before taking a single. One front-foot no ball as well from Anderson. The vetera pacer will only get better from here.
IND 7/0 (1.1)
India Vs England 3rd Test LIVE Score: Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal open innings
Match begins in Rajkot. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma come out to open the innings. Jaiswal to face first ball. James Anderson bowls the first ball and Jaiwal hits it for four down the ground to kickstart the match.
India Vs England 3rd Test: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India Vs England 3rd Test LIVE: Toss News
India have won the toss and they are batting first. Playing 11s coming up soon. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan make debuts. Mohammed Siraj is back.
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Playing 11s and toss coming up
The playing 11 for the third Test will be announced right after the toss. We are not far away from the flip of the coin at 9 am IST.
India Vs England Rajkot Test LIVE: Toss At 9 Am IST
Not long for the toss in Rajkot. The teams winning the toss, will look to bat first as this is a high-scoring ground. The toss will take place at 9 am IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
LIVE Updates IND vs ENG: When Does The Match Start?
The third Test between India and England will start at 9.30 am IST. The toss will be taking place at 9 am. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: R Ashwin Nears 500 Test Wickets
India spinner R Ashwin is currently on 499 Test wickets and need just one more to join the tally of legends with 500 or more wickets in the Tests. Keep watching this space for more stats, trivia and latest updates from the third Test to be played in Rajkot.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: What to expect in Rajkot?
The pitch is expected to be in favour of the batters which means we will see many runs scored throughout the five days of this Test match. England have announced their lineup and they are going with two main pacers.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jadeja on beating England
"I won't term England as (one of the most difficult) teams. It hasn't been easy for other teams to come to India and win. They have an aggressive style of play. We need to get used to that and plan accordingly for them," said Jadeja on the eve of the game. "If it wasn't for small mistakes in the second innings of first Test, we wouldn't have lost," said Jadeja, the player who missed the second Test due to a hamstring injury.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: England coming with two pacers
England will come out with two main pacers in the third Test. India on the other hand are yet to announce their lineup for the third Test in which a lot of new faces are expected to play like Sarfaraz Khan and maybe more.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: 100th Test for Ben Stokes
England captain Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test tomorrow when India face England in Rajkot and it will surely be an entertaining one. Rohit Sharma's side have a young middle-order with likes of Kohli, Rahul and more experienced players missing.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: England name playing 11
England have announced their playing eleven for the third Test against India. Mark Wood has come in for Shoaib Bashir. Checkout the full lineup in the link attached below.
LIVE India vs England 3rd Test Day 1
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs England 3rd Test Day 1. The action will begin in Rajkot tomorrow morning, stay tuned for all the key updates of this fixture.