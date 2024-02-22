ENG: 302-7 (90) Day 2, IND VS ENG 4th Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Joe Root Key For England

In the 4th Test of the England tour of India, 2024, England won the toss and chose to bat first at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. By the end of day one, England managed to score 302 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 90 overs. Opener Zak Crawley made a brisk 42, while captain Joe Root anchored the innings with a solid century, scoring 106 runs off 226 balls. Contributions also came from Jonny Bairstow (38) and Ben Foakes (47), but the Indian bowlers, led by Akash Deep with 3 wickets, kept the scoring in check. Mohammed Siraj picked up 2 wickets as well. England's innings saw some instability with regular breakthroughs, but they managed to post a competitive total. The match promises further excitement as it progresses over the following days.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates From 4th Test Day 2 Here