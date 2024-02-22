ENG: 302-7 (90) Day 2, IND VS ENG 4th Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Joe Root Key For England
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Joe Root saved the day for England on Day 1.
In the 4th Test of the England tour of India, 2024, England won the toss and chose to bat first at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. By the end of day one, England managed to score 302 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 90 overs. Opener Zak Crawley made a brisk 42, while captain Joe Root anchored the innings with a solid century, scoring 106 runs off 226 balls. Contributions also came from Jonny Bairstow (38) and Ben Foakes (47), but the Indian bowlers, led by Akash Deep with 3 wickets, kept the scoring in check. Mohammed Siraj picked up 2 wickets as well. England's innings saw some instability with regular breakthroughs, but they managed to post a competitive total. The match promises further excitement as it progresses over the following days.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates From 4th Test Day 2 Here
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: England hungry for win
England need to win this Test to stay in the series and they will surely aim to get this one right after back to back losses against the hosts. There were moment when England were in control in the last few games but India always had something special in their pocket when it came to turning the tables.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India missing Bumrah?
Would Jasprit Bumrah's presence would have made this first day different? One cannot be sure but he is the main bowler and his absence is something England can pound on in this game.
LIVE IND vs ENG Day 1 4th Test: Akash Deep speaks on debut
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: England bounce back
Just when India looked in complete control of this contest on Day 1, England's star batter Joe Root decided to take things under his responsibility. England will look to score as many runs as possible on Day 2.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: Foakes and Root's Contributions
While Root showcased his class with seven boundaries, Foakes played a steady hand, contributing with crucial boundaries to keep England's scoreboard ticking.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: England's Wicketless Session
England's resistance in the second session marked a rare occasion in the series where they remained wicketless, frustrating the Indian bowlers and consolidating their position.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: Indian Bowling Struggles
Despite a strong start, India's bowling unit faltered in the second session, failing to pick up wickets and allowing England to build a substantial partnership.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: Root-Robinson Stand
The unbeaten 57-run partnership between Root and Robinson bolstered England's innings, ensuring they surpassed the 300-run mark and ended the day on a dominant note.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: Siraj's Double Strike
Mohammed Siraj's double breakthroughs rattled England's middle-order, dismissing Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley to dent England's progress after a solid partnership.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: Robinson's Late Flourish
Ollie Robinson's late flurry of boundaries injected momentum into England's innings, providing crucial support to Root with a brisk knock of 31 runs off 60 balls.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: Root's Masterclass
Root's innings epitomized patience and aggression, blending textbook strokes with calculated aggression, as he notched up his 31st Test century with a fine display of batting prowess.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live: Root's Resurgence
England's captain, Joe Root, showcased his class with a splendid century, rescuing his team from a precarious position and steering them to a respectable total of 302/7 by the end of Day 1.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Akash Deep After Dream Debut
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India and Joe Root Dominate Day
India edges ahead on day one despite Joe Root's century for England. Akash Deep's debut brilliance and spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja's strikes troubled England. Root's resilient partnership with Foakes lifted England from 112/5 to 302/7, but Siraj's fiery spell halted their momentum.
Day 1: Stumps
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Jaiswal Bowls Last Over Of The Day
Root faces Jaiswal's leg-spin, calmly playing defensively before flicking one for a single, while Robinson takes advantage of a loose delivery, pulling for a boundary to bring up England's 300, with this likely being the final over of the day as Rohit hands the ball to Jaiswal.
Day 1: Stumps
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Six For Robinson
Robinson showcases his power with a stunning six over cow corner off Kuldeep Yadav, as the floodlights come on amidst increasing gloom, while Root adds a single off the next delivery.
Live Score ENG 289/7 (87) CRR: 3.32
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Joe Root Hits Century
Root reaches his century with a boundary off Akash Deep, celebrating emotionally with a kiss on his helmet badge, while receiving support from Stokes in the pavilion, showcasing resilience after facing pressure due to recent low scores and dismissals.
Live Score ENG 279/7 (84) CRR: 3.32
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India Miss DRS
Replays reveal a missed LBW opportunity in the previous over as the ball brushes the pad and would have hit the off-stump, but with India out of reviews, Robinson remains fortunate to continue batting.
ENG 267/7 (82) CRR: 3.26
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: New Ball Available
Siraj sets up for the next over by attempting to give Robinson a single, but Robinson expertly places the ball for a double through backward point, as Root adds a single to fine leg off the next delivery, with Akash Deep warming up as Rohit heads downstairs.
ENG 260/7 (80) CRR: 3.25
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Drinks Break
Jadeja bowls a mix of deliveries to Robinson, who defends well, but a beamer results in a boundary as England reaches 250, showcasing a variety of spin and a rare misstep.
ENG 251/7 (77) CRR: 3.26
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: England 7 Down
Siraj delivers a stunning delivery, angling in before nipping away to hit the off-stump, dismissing Hartley for 13 runs, with India's seamers once again proving effective.
Live Score ENG 245/7 (75.3) CRR: 3.25
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Maiden Over By Siraj
Siraj maintains a probing line, varying lengths and inducing defensive strokes from Root, who struggles to find gaps, prompting a discussion between Root and Rohit.
Live Score ENG 240/6 (74) CRR: 3.24
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Ashwin Keeping It Tight
Ashwin maintains pressure with tight bowling, as Hartley defends diligently, while Root scores singles and executes a reverse sweep for two runs off his deliveries.
Live Score ENG ENG 233/6 (72) CRR: 3.24
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Maiden Over By Siraj
Siraj bowls a series of deliveries to Hartley, including a near edge, a squeezed-out yorker, and a couple of fuller deliveries, utilizing reverse swing with the aging ball and the abrasive conditions, as England's tailenders hold on.
Live Score 227/6 (70) CRR: 3.24
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Foakes Departs
Foakes falls for 47, caught by Jadeja at mid-wicket off Siraj, breaking a crucial partnership, with his attempt at a flick not executed properly, lifting India's spirits as they needed this breakthrough.
Live Score ENG 225/6 (67.4) CRR: 3.33
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Bazzball Back On
Foakes displays aggressive batting, smashing consecutive boundaries and a six off Ashwin's deliveries, including a powerful slog-sweep and a lofted shot over wide mid-wicket.
ENG 224/5 (67) CRR: 3.34
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Simple Cricketing Shot By England
Jadeja keeps Root and Foakes on their toes with variations in flight and length, forcing defensive strokes and well-placed singles, including a diving save by Gill at cover, as Root navigates a delivery that kept low.
ENG 208/5 (65) CRR: 3.2
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: 200 Up For ENG
Ashwin bowls a series of deliveries, with Root and Foakes picking up singles through well-placed shots and a slight fumble in the field, contributing to England's total reaching 200, while Root survives an attempt at a cut shot that resulted in an under-edge to the keeper.
ENG 204/5 (63) CRR: 3.24
Day 1: 3rd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Tea Break
Foakes survives an lbw appeal as India exhausts all their reviews due to a miscommunication between Rohit and the keeper, with the ball tracking showing it would have missed the leg stump.
ENG 198/5 (61) CRR: 3.25
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: England Dominate
Root executes a delightful late cut for four off Jadeja, who is frustrated, followed by Foakes surviving some tricky deliveries without conceding any runs.
Live Score ENG 196/5 (58) CRR: 3.38
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Jadeja back in the attack
Root faces Jadeja confidently, blocking or easing the deliveries to various fielders without conceding any runs, as Jadeja returns to the attack.
Live Score ENG 186/5 (56) CRR: 3.32
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: England Back In The Game
Ashwin bowls a variety of deliveries, including flighted ones, to Root and Foakes, but they manage to defend or play cautiously, with Root flicking one for a single, as he continues to bowl over the wicket.
Live Score ENG 180/5 (53) CRR: 3.4
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Fifty For Root
Root handles Kuldeep's variations well, adjusting quickly to a low ball and confidently defending each delivery, despite a minor issue with the bounce.
Live Score ENG 176/5 (50) CRR: 3.52
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Root Nears Fifty
Foakes expertly drives a fullish delivery for four through the off-side, while Root picks up a single with a well-placed tuck to square leg, amidst minor disruptions behind the bowler's arm.
Live Score ENG 170/5 (47) CRR: 3.62
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: England Bounce Back
Foakes displays brilliance with a straight drive for four off Kuldeep's delivery, while Root picks up a single with a tidy flick to the leg-side, amidst a series of well-defended balls by both batsmen.
Live Score ENG 161/5 (44) CRR: 3.66
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav Into The Attack
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a mix of flighted and shorter deliveries, with Foakes and Root both defending well, with Root picking up a single through a nudge to mid-wicket.
ENG 151/5 (42) CRR: 3.6
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Jadeja Keeping It Tight
Root defends confidently against Jadeja's flighted deliveries, while Foakes manages to sneak a single past slip thanks to a good fielding effort, despite a close call for a catch at short third man.
Live Score ENG 150/5 (40) CRR: 3.75
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Akash Deep vs Joe Root
Akash Deep tests Root outside off-stump, but Root responds confidently with a stylish cut for four, followed by well-timed shots for singles and twos, showcasing his natural game as observed by BaBaJi.
ENG 146/5 (38) CRR: 3.84
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Akash Deep Back In Attack
Akash Deep delivers a series of well-directed balls to Foakes, inducing a confident defensive play and an attempt to work the ball onto the on-side, with a slight appeal for LBW dismissed, while a fumble grants a couple of runs on one delivery.
Live Score ENG 137/5 (36) CRR: 3.81
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Root Stands Tall
Root picks up singles and twos off Ashwin's deliveries, employing both defensive strokes and well-timed drives through the on-side, while fielding positions adjust accordingly.
Live Score ENG 135/5 (34.1) CRR: 3.95
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Jadeja Bowls A Maiden Over
Root defends solidly against Jadeja's variations, using good footwork to negate the spin.
Live Score ENG 131/5 (32) CRR: 4.09
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Ashwin Keeps It Tight
Ashwin keeps it tight, as Foakes drives for two runs through the gap, while Root picks up a single and defends well in his over.
Live Score ENG 124/5 (29) CRR: 4.28
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Foakes In The Middle
Jadeja bowls a tight over to Foakes, who defends well before flicking one for two runs, as he begins his innings.
Live Score ENG 118/5 (26) CRR: 4.54
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Pitch doing the talking in Ranchi
The playing surface has sparked discussions, with Ben Stokes notably dubbing it 'interesting' prior to the Test. The morning moisture favored the pacers, with Siraj and Akash Deep capitalizing on movement. However, it's the uneven bounce that has posed challenges. In the early overs, Siraj exploited the conditions, delivering one that reared up from back of a length to trouble Crawley. Similarly, Jadeja, operating from the same end, produced a delivery that stayed unexpectedly low, highlighting the pitch's unpredictability.
LIVE Updates India Vs England 4th Test: Stokes departs as Lunch taken'
Jadeja bowls the last over before lunch and removes Stokes off the first ball. It was straighter one, and kept very low. Stokes was on back foot and it hit low on the front pads. Umpire raised the finger immedately as it was plumb. England go to Lunch 5 down as the session was dominated completely by India.
Three wickets to debutant Akash Deep and one wicket each to Ashwin and Jadeja.
ENG 112/5 (24.1)
CRR: 4.63
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Stokes comes in.
India lose their second review as there have been some very close LBW calls. Just 1 left and England have all 3 remaining. Think just one or maybe two overs left in this session. Ben Stokes has joined Root in the middle.
ENG 112/4 (23.1)
IND vs ENG Day 1 4th Test LIVE: Bairstow gone
Superb from India and Ashwin. They get another review right as Ashwin sends back Bairstow who was beginning to look very dangerous. He made 38 off 35 balls. Ashwin bowled from round the wicket, pitched in line and hit the pads first. Umpire said no but Rohit took review and it was hitting wickets.
ENG 109/4 (21.2)
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Ashwin into the attack
Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and he too off to an expensive start as Bairstow smashes him for a six on the fourth ball. 11 off the over. Let's see how Ashwin responds to this attack by Bairstow in the next over. England touch the three-figure mark.
ENG 100/3 (20)
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Bairstow getting into the act
Good over from Siraj. Jadeja earlier bowled a maiden over. Root is not looking to do a Bazball here. He is playing more orthodox strokes. Misfield by captain and he is smiling. He would not if it was someone else. Bairstow smashes Siraj down the ground for four. One more four to end the over. 12 off it.
ENG 83/3 (18)
India Vs England 4th Test LIVE: Siraj replaces Akash
After an outstanding display from Akash Deep, Siraj replaces him into the attack. Jadeja continues to bowl from the other end. Root and Bairstow busy to rebuild the innings and steady England after loss of 3 wickets.
ENG 71/3 (16.2)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Akash goes on and on
Akash has bowled seven overs on the trot in his first spell and this is all due to his brilliant show so far as Rohit can see that England batters are not very comfortable playing him.
ENG 64/3 (14)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Akash Deep on fire
Akash and Jadeja bowling in tandem but this should be the last over for Akash on debut. And he strikes, Great in dipper. This is not a no-ball. Amazing from Akash. He has cleaned up Crawley. Brilliant spell.
ENG 57/3 (11.5)
CRR: 4.82
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: England lose Pope
Akash Deep gets off to a great start in his debut game. Ollie Pope goes. Akash Deep with an nip backer, fast one. Hit Pope on the leg and went to third man region. Umpire said no. But a confident Rohit took the review and it was red on wickets hitting. Pope has to go.
ENG 47/2 (9.4)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Akash Deep finally strikes
Akash Deep finally has his maiden Test wicket after clean bowling Crawley off a no-ball earlier. This time, he gets Duckett.
In a moment that marked a significant milestone in his career, Akash Deep claimed his maiden Test wicket with a delivery of finesse and precision. Facing Ben Duckett, he conjured up a delivery that showcased his skill and determination. The ball, delivered from a good length, cunningly nipped back in before straightening onto the left-hander. Duckett, caught off guard, offered a hesitant forward push, only to find the edge of his bat. The outcome was inevitable as Dhruv Jurel, stationed behind the stumps, completed a routine catch.
ENG 47/1 (9.2)
IND v ENG LIVE: Duckett survives
Jadeja bowls a ripper. Duckett attemps a sweep and misses it. He is struck on the front pad and India appeal. Umpire says no. Jadeja pushes Rohit to go upstairs. But it is umpire's call on impact and wickets hitting and Duckett survives.
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE Updates: England are batting well now
The ball was seaming around a lot but Duckett and Crawley had luck on their hands and they did well to survive the first spell from Siraj, who is off now as Ravindra Jadeja replaces him into the attack. Akash has bowled well so far.
ENG 40/0 (8.1)
CRR: 4.9
IND vs ENG LIVE 4th Test: Expensive over from Siraj.
What a shot from Crawley. He has looked shaky today but is quickly getting into the groove. Short ball from Siraj and Crawley smashes him over mid on for a huge six. Three back to back fours and then a six. Expensive over from Siraj.
ENG 37/0 (7.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score 4th Test: Akash deep continues
Akash Deep bowls another good over. Crawley lucky again. The ball takes outside edge to run to third man for four runs. That's the only run-making shot in this over as Akash bowled five dots on the go.
ENG 18/0 (6)
IND vs ENG LIVE Test: India bowling well
India are bowling well as Siraj and Akash keep the England openers guessing with the length. A boundary by Crawley in the over must give him the much-needed confidence. Five off the over.
ENG 14/0 (5)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Hard luck, Akash Deep
Crawley survives. Akash Deep gutted. He clean bowls Crawley with a beauty but it is a no-ball for front foot. This was a dream ball, nipped back, and hit the top of off but he was marginally ahead of the crease.
ENG 9/0 (4)
CRR: 2.25
IND vs ENG LIVE Score 4th Test: Siraj continues
Siraj continues and he keeps them in right channels. Defensive field for Duckett as Rohit keeps a deep point to cut out the boundaries. Duckett is strong in that region. Last ball hits Crawley on the inside edge and goes to leg side. Very good ball.
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Debutant Akash Deep bowls
Great start in Test cricket for Akash Deep as he bowls the second over and will bowl in tandem with Siraj in the first few overs. Three dots before giving two singles off the next two and then a peach to end the over. Impressive.
ENG 2/0 (2)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Siraj with a good start
Good first over from Siraj as the pitch is showing its doubled-pace nature. The third delivery rose from the length and surprised Crawley. Siraj off to maiden start.
ENG 0/0 (1)
India Vs England 4th Test LIVE: Match begins
We are done with pre-match formalities and the time has come for ball number 1. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett open innings. Mohammed Siraj has ball in hand. Here we go.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep (Debut), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Toss News
It is a slow turner today in Ranchi and England do the right thing. They win the toss and opt to bat first.
IND vs ENG LIVE: Debut for Akash Deep
Just In: Pacer Akash Deep has been handed his Test cap. Plenty of Test caps distributed in this series and Akash becomes one of the players with the shining, new one. He is replacing Bumrah today. Toss next. Stay tuned.
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Toss Coming Up In Ranchi
The toss for the fourth Test between India and England will be done in 15 minutes. Playing 11s of both teams coming up soon. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
India Vs England LIVE Updates Ranchi Test: Check Dream11 Prediction
Huge game, big players, and a lot at stake for both the teams. Expect some players to rise to the occasion in this match and if you are into fantasy team games, it is better to take a look at which players are available and which are missing due to injuries or are rested.
Take a look at our suggested Dream11 predicton for IND vs ENG 4th Test
India Vs England 4th Test LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the fourth Test between India and England will start at 9.30 am IST and toss for the match will be done half an hour earlier, at 9 pm IST, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.
India vs England 4th Test LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The fourth Test between India and England will take place at Ranchi and the match is available to be live streamed for free. Not to forget, it will also have a TV broadcast.
India Vs England 4th Test LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
The fourth Test between India and England will start today at 9.30 am IST today in Ranchi. Expect a packed stadium in Ranchi as international games rarely take place in MS Dhoni's hometown.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Check India's Probable Playing 11
India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar/Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Check England's Playing 11
Ben Stokes and Co announced the playing 11 a day before the match itself, bringing in Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir for Rehan Ahmed.
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: All Eyes On Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is under scrutiny as he teases a comeback to bowling responsibilities, bolstering England's bowling prowess. With Stokes' dual proficiency in batting and bowling, England gains adaptability, enabling them to seize advantageous situations and assert dominance on the field.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: England’s playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Series Implications
With the series poised delicately, the outcome of the fourth Test holds significant implications. India eyes extending their dominant home record, while England seeks redemption, setting the stage for a captivating contest.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Tactical Adjustments
As the series reaches its climax, tactical adjustments become pivotal. Captains Sharma and Stokes must devise strategies that exploit the pitch conditions while maximizing their team's strengths.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Squad Dynamics
Both teams boast talent depth, with India's young guns complementing seasoned campaigners like Ashwin and Jadeja. England, led by Stokes, seeks to regroup with a mix of experience and emerging talent.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Pitch History and Predictions
Ranchi's pitch history suggests a balanced contest favoring batsmen initially before offering assistance to spinners. This trend sets the tone for an intriguing battle as the match progresses.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Root's Struggles and Stokes' Return
England's reliance on Root to tackle spin has faltered, highlighted by his unorthodox dismissal in Rajkot. Skipper Stokes' expedited return from injury underscores England's urgency to shore up their batting resources.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: England's 'Bazball' Conundrum
England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach faces scrutiny after suffering setbacks against India. While it has yielded individual brilliance, notably from Duckett, it's left England's batting lineup vulnerable against India's spin threat.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Pitch Predictions and Strategy
Both teams are strategizing around Ranchi's pitch characteristics. England favors a spin-heavy attack, while India leans towards the conventional pace-spin balance, setting the stage for a tactical battle.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Pacer Conundrum for India
With Bumrah rested, the spotlight shifts to identifying his replacement. The selection dilemma between Mukesh Kumar's experience and Akash Deep's potential debut adds intrigue to India's pace attack strategy.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Youthful Resilience
Led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, India's youthful brigade has stepped up admirably, showcasing resilience and adaptability in the face of adversities, particularly in the batting department.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Bumrah's Absence Looms Large
The absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah poses a significant concern for India, who heavily relied on his wicket-taking prowess, especially in the seaming conditions of Ranchi.
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates 4th Test: Stokes vs Rohit
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England on our LIVE blog here. India are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and have a chance to claim the series win in Ranchi. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.