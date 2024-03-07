IND: 135-1 (30) Day 2, IND VS ENG 5th Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma Key For India

England have a mountain to climb on Day 2 of the India vs England 5th Test taking place in Dharamsala. On Day 1, a below-par performance from England batters saw them getting bundled out for just 215 runs in the first innings. R Ashwin who is playing his 100th Test got four and Kuldeep Yadav secured a five-wicket for the hosts.

Later on, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave England no chance to take a grip on this contest stiching up a 104-run partnership for the first wicket. Jaiswal even completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket en route his knock of 57 off 58 balls. James Anderson, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and more will be the ones Ben Stokes would be hoping that they create some magic like the Indian spin duo of Ashwin and Kuldeep.

