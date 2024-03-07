IND: 135-1 (30) Day 2, IND VS ENG 5th Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma Key For India
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 1, 5th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India in control with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ready to roll.
England have a mountain to climb on Day 2 of the India vs England 5th Test taking place in Dharamsala. On Day 1, a below-par performance from England batters saw them getting bundled out for just 215 runs in the first innings. R Ashwin who is playing his 100th Test got four and Kuldeep Yadav secured a five-wicket for the hosts.
Later on, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave England no chance to take a grip on this contest stiching up a 104-run partnership for the first wicket. Jaiswal even completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket en route his knock of 57 off 58 balls. James Anderson, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and more will be the ones Ben Stokes would be hoping that they create some magic like the Indian spin duo of Ashwin and Kuldeep.
India vs England 5th Test
Good chance for Gill
Tomorrow is a good chance for Shubman Gill to get his second century of this series as he is set on 26 off 39 balls with 2 fours and 2 maximums so far. India will look to post a massive total tomorrow.
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit Key For India
Rohit Sharma was sensational on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England. He batted brilliantly with Jaiswal and now on Day 2 he would love to convert his already a good knock to a big one.
India vs England 5th Test Day 2
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs England 5th Test Day 2. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue batting for India tomorrow as they trail by just 83 runs with nine wickets in hand.