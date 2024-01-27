trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714469
LIVE Updates | IND VS ENG Day 3, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: When Will Team India Declare?

India Vs England Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Leading By 175 Run With 3 Wickets In Hand

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:31 AM IST
In the second day of the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India dominated proceedings, ending with a first-innings lead of 175 runs at 421/7 in 110 overs. K.L. Rahul scored 86, showing a blend of patience and aggression, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 81. Despite England's spinners facing difficulty in maintaining consistent line and length, India's batters capitalized on starts, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Hanuma Vihari making significant contributions. Rahul's dismissal at 86 marked the end of a crucial partnership with Jadeja. England struggled to control the game, and with three wickets in hand and Jadeja at the crease, India aims to extend their lead further on the third day. The inconsistent performance of England's bowling attack adds to their challenges in the match.

Follow LIVE Of India vs England 1st Test Day 2 from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 1st Test.

27 January 2024
06:29 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 3. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

