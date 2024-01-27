LIVE Updates | IND VS ENG Day 3, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: When Will Team India Declare?

In the second day of the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India dominated proceedings, ending with a first-innings lead of 175 runs at 421/7 in 110 overs. K.L. Rahul scored 86, showing a blend of patience and aggression, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 81. Despite England's spinners facing difficulty in maintaining consistent line and length, India's batters capitalized on starts, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Hanuma Vihari making significant contributions. Rahul's dismissal at 86 marked the end of a crucial partnership with Jadeja. England struggled to control the game, and with three wickets in hand and Jadeja at the crease, India aims to extend their lead further on the third day. The inconsistent performance of England's bowling attack adds to their challenges in the match.

