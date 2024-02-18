IND: 196-2 (51) Day 4, IND VS ENG 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India On Top With 322 Runs Lead
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: All eyes will be on Shubman Gill at the start of Day 4.
Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: In the third Test between India and England at Rajkot, Yashasvi Jaiswal's century and Shubman Gill's solid support propelled India to a commanding position. Despite Ravichandran Ashwin's absence due to a family emergency, Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack impressively, taking four crucial wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with vital scalps, as England suffered a collapse in their innings. Jaiswal's aggressive batting, including nine fours and five sixes, propelled India's lead, although he had to retire hurt due to back spasms. Gill continued the onslaught, reaching a half-century. Despite Jaiswal's injury and Rajat Patidar's dismissal, India dominated the final session, extending their lead significantly. With England facing an uphill task to save the match, India has firmly seized control, leading by 322 runs with eight wickets in hand.
"We had only four bowlers and we had a responsibility. We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We didn’t plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they’re not used to playing out six dots in a row."