IND VS ENG 4TH TEST

IND: 196-2 (51) Day 4, IND VS ENG 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India On Top With 322 Runs Lead

India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: All eyes will be on Shubman Gill at the start of Day 4.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: In the third Test between India and England at Rajkot, Yashasvi Jaiswal's century and Shubman Gill's solid support propelled India to a commanding position. Despite Ravichandran Ashwin's absence due to a family emergency, Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack impressively, taking four crucial wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with vital scalps, as England suffered a collapse in their innings. Jaiswal's aggressive batting, including nine fours and five sixes, propelled India's lead, although he had to retire hurt due to back spasms. Gill continued the onslaught, reaching a half-century. Despite Jaiswal's injury and Rajat Patidar's dismissal, India dominated the final session, extending their lead significantly. With England facing an uphill task to save the match, India has firmly seized control, leading by 322 runs with eight wickets in hand.

18 February 2024
08:49 AM

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Siraj After Taking 4-wicket haul

"We had only four bowlers and we had a responsibility. We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We didn’t plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they’re not used to playing out six dots in a row."

08:46 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 4. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

