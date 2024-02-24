IND: 40-0 (8) Day 4, IND VS ENG 4th Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: What India Needs To Do In Morning Session Today?
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 4, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India off-spinner R Ashwin took five wickets to put India on top.
Trending Photos
R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav ran havoc on the England batting order taking five and four wickets each. England were bowled out for just 145 runs which has got India in complete control of the contest. India all out for 307 with England taking 46 runs lead into second innings. Earlier, Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test was disappointing for the hosts as the visitors finished with 353 runs in the first innings. Later, India finished the day with 219 runs but for the loss of seven wickets. It could have been much worse for Rohit Sharma's side but Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav stiched up a partnership to get them to 307.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Here.
India Vs England Day 4, 4th Test LIVE: What India needs to do in morning session?
India are in commanding position to win this Test match as they have ten wickets in hand with 152 more to get. What Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal must control his keeping wickets in hand and not be ultra-aggressive with the bat. If India manage to lose no or just 1wickets in the first session, pressure will be on England.
LIVE India vs England 4th Test: Spinners shine for India
Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin were the heroes for Team India on Day 3 as they bowled out England for a mere total in the third innings and India now are in fine condition to win this contest.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: What to expect from Day 4?
Day 4 can be a straight script, India can easily win this Test with ten wickets in hand and a low par target is there for them. Otherwise, England can do something magical and get as many wickets as possible in the start.
IND: 40/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep shine
R Ashwin took five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took four for India on Day 3 of the fourth Test. India will look to seal the tomorrow as soon as possible.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Record day for Ashwin
R Ashwin has taken over Anil Kumble for most Test wickets at home in India with a fifer against England today. Checkout the top 5 list of bowlers below.
R Ashwin Overtakes Anil Kumble For Most Test Wickets In India, Full List Here - In Pics
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ashwin on Kuldeep's performance
Ashwin (3/3): It was hard on him (Kuldeep) yesterday, we sent him to bat a bit too early than what he would have desired. I felt his defence was good, he showed a lot of grit and composure, kept the dressing room calm and it was even better from Jurel I thought, for someone who was playing just his second Test match, he showed great composure, trusted his defence, had a great gameplan, didn't go bonkers, picked the right bowlers to hit and yeah, it gave us a great boost.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England's likely gameplan
England's likely gameplan would be hoping for a miracle tomorrow. They need to take wickets as soon as possible. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to seal the deal tomorrow as soon as possible.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Young Team India
A young Team India with plenty of less experienced players has shown their class. First Dhruv Jurel and then the splendid bowling from Ashwin and Kuldeep has got them in complete control of this contest.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India in complete control
Team India produced a fantastic performance on Day 3 of this Test. Coach Dravid would be very happy with how his side have bounced back after Day 2 as England were all over India yesterday.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India on top
Team India are in complete control of this contest. Rohit Sharma and co just need 152 runs more to secure the series and this match. England need a miracle on Day 4.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Rohit completes 4,000 runs
Rohit Sharma has completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket for India. His team are 40/0 and need just 152 runs to win this Test match and secure this series against England.
LIVE IND vs ENG: India on top at stumps
That is it for Day 3. India are 40/0 in 8 overs and they need 152 runs more to win this contest. England need a miracle tomorrow to win this contest.
IND: 40/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Sharma on the charge
Rohit Sharma is on the charge for India. Captain is batting on 22 off 21 balls with 4 fours so far. England in deep trouble at the moment.
IND: 34/0 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India need 187 runs
India need 187 runs with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the batting for them. Tom Hartley and Joe Root attack the stumps for England.
IND: 9/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: England bowled out for 145
That is it! R Ashwin takes a fifer and Kuldeep Yadav has taken four wickets for India. England are bowled out for 145 runs in their second innings.
ENG: 145 (53.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 4th Test: England lead by 190 runs
England currently lead by 190 runs at the moment. Ben Foakes is on 16 off 73 balls at the moment. Kuldeep and Ashwin into the attack.
ENG: 145/8 (52.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 4th Test: Ashwin comes in
R Ashwin comes into the attack for India with Kuldeep Yadav attack from the other end. Ben Foakes and Shoaib Bashir in the middle for England.
ENG: 142/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: England need a miracle
England need a miracle at the moment as they are eight down at the moment. India in complete control of this contest at the moment.
ENG: 139/8 (46.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India on top
India are on top of this contest at the moment as England are eight down with Shoaib Bashir and Ben Foakes in the middle. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja continue attack for India.
ENG: 136/8 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England 8 Down
Robinson's LBW decision is upheld after review as the ball spun back in to beat his forward prod, striking in line with the middle and around the knee-roll, confirming England's loss of their 8th wicket to Kuldeep Yadav's classical spin bowling, with the decision favouring India.
Live Score ENG 133/8 (41) CRR: 3.24
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 179 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes Again
Tom Hartley's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Sarfaraz Khan off Kuldeep Yadav for 7 runs off 25 balls, including a six, marking another breakthrough for India against England.
Live Score ENG 133/7 (40.3) CRR: 3.28
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 179 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Hartley Playing Shots
Tom Hartley opts for a risky reverse-sweep, managing a single off Kuldeep Yadav, while Foakes collects another run with a shot to deep mid-wicket, as England continues to accumulate runs cautiously against India.
Live Score ENG 133/6 (40) CRR: 3.33
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 179 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Huge Six By Tom
Tom Hartley smashes a six off Jadeja's delivery, showcasing his ability to play big shots as he clears his front foot and sends the ball soaring over wide mid-wicket, adding valuable runs to England's total.
Live Score ENG 130/6 (38) CRR: 3.42
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 176 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need To Wrap Up The Innings
Tom Hartley defends solidly against Jadeja's flighted deliveries, staying back and blocking with a straight bat, as Foakes manages a single with a push into the gap, maintaining England's resistance against India.
Live Score ENG 122/6 (36) CRR: 3.39
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 168 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jadeja Strikes On First Ball After Tea
Bairstow departs for a first-ball duck, caught by Rajat Patidar off Jadeja, a significant breakthrough further boosting India's momentum.
Live Score ENG 120/6 (33.1) CRR: 3.62
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Tea Called
India dominate the session by taking 5 crucial wickets. However, the match is still in balance as England is leading by 166 runs. R Ashwin took three wickets at the top while Kuldeep Yadav took two more wickets towards the end of the session.
Live Score ENG 120/5 (33) CRR: 3.64
Day 3: Tea Break - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Kuldeep removes Stokes
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Stokes for 4 runs as the delivery pitched around leg stump, deceiving Stokes to lose his wicket, providing a breakthrough for India against England.
Live Score ENG 120/5 (32.3) CRR: 3.69
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Maiden Over By Jadeja
Bairstow faces a tight over from Jadeja, surviving a close call as a slider narrowly misses the off stump, while Stokes earlier escaped an LBW appeal, bringing some fortune for England in their innings against India.
Live Score ENG 120/4 (32) CRR: 3.75
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Another Umpires Call
Stokes survives a close LBW appeal after a sharp-spinning delivery from Jadeja clips the leg stump, with the on-field decision upheld, prompting a wry smile as the review doesn't overturn the decision.
Live Score ENG 117/4 (30) CRR: 3.9
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 163 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Crawley for 60 runs with a well-directed delivery that turns big, hitting middle and leg stump, a crucial breakthrough as Crawley was the mainstay of England's batting lineup, despite earlier efforts to manipulate the field.
Live Score ENG 110/4 (28.3) CRR: 3.86
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 156 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need Wicket Of Crawley
Crawley collects a single off an overpitched delivery from Jadeja, who impresses with his variations and rhythm, keeping Crawley in check as he defends against the turning deliveries, contributing to an intense battle between England and India.
Live Score ENG 110/3 (28) CRR: 3.93
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 156 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England Back On Top
Bairstow and Crawley manage singles off Jadeja, with Crawley escaping an outside edge before collecting a boundary, as England eyes a challenging fourth innings chase against India, with the last successful 150+ chase in India dating back to March 2013.
Live Score ENG 106/3 (26) CRR: 4.08
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 152 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Fifty For Crawley
Crawley reaches his 13th Test fifty with a well-timed tuck to square leg off Jadeja, having counterattacked effectively after England lost two quick wickets, earning applause from both the Barmy Army and the England team.
Live Score ENG 98/3 (24.2) CRR: 4.03
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 144 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow Cuts Ashwin
Bairstow executes a bold cut shot for four runs off a shortish delivery from Ashwin, while Crawley adds to the tally with a couple of runs off a leg-side delivery, showcasing England's aggressive approach against India.
Live Score ENG 95/3 (23) CRR: 4.13
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 141 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need Wickets
Crawley drives to long-off for two runs as Patidar's fumble allows the extra run, while Bairstow confidently flicks a flighted delivery to long-on, adding to England's score against India.
Live Score ENG 88/3 (21) CRR: 4.19
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 134 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jonny Bairstow On Attack
Ashwin maintains control with variations, as Crawley defends off the front foot while Bairstow showcases skillful shot selection, including a confident off-drive for four runs, aiding England's innings against India.
Live Score ENG 76/3 (19) CRR: 4
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 122 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: 3rd One For Ashwin
Ashwin dismisses Root lbw for 11 runs, with a successful review confirming the ball pitched in line and was hitting the stumps, marking a significant breakthrough for India against England.
Live Score ENG 65/3 (17) CRR: 3.82
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 111 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need A Change
Ashwin maintains pressure with precise deliveries, as Root defends cautiously and Crawley manages to rotate strike with a single against India's spin attack.
Live Score ENG 63/2 (15) CRR: 4.2
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 109 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Search For Wickets
Jadeja keeps Root and Crawley quiet with tight lines, as they manage singles with controlled shots through the off-side and mid-wicket region.
Live Score ENG 55/2 (13) CRR: 4.23
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 101 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Crawley Take On Ashwin
Crawley plays a beautiful lofted drive off Ashwin's flighted delivery, hitting two fours in the over, showcasing his excellent footwork and timing.
Live Score ENG 38/2 (9) CRR: 4.22
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 84 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Double Strike For Ashwin
Ashwin strikes twice in consecutive deliveries, trapping Ollie Pope lbw with a straight delivery that clips the top of middle, despite Pope's review, leaving him dismissed for a pair and Ashwin on the verge of a hat-trick.
Live Score ENG 19/2 (5) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 65 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: R Ashiwn Draws First Blood
Ashwin strikes early, inducing Duckett to lunge forward with the drift, resulting in a caught-and-bowled opportunity for Sarfaraz Khan, crucial for India's early breakthrough.
Live Score ENG 19/1 (4.5) CRR: 3.93
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 65 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jadeja From Other End
Jadeja troubles Crawley with variations outside off, while Duckett cleverly maneuvers a lap sweep for a boundary as England continues to consolidate their lead against India.
Live Score ENG 13/0 (3) CRR: 4.33
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 59 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Ashwin Starts For India
Ashwin starts post-lunch session with probing deliveries, inducing a single for Duckett and testing Crawley's defense as England looks to build on their lead against India.
Live Score ENG 2/0 (1) CRR: 2
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 48 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Lunch Break
England secured a 46-run lead, but India gained momentum with notable performances from Jurel and Kuldeep. Despite Kuldeep's dismissal, Jurel's resilient partnership with Akash Deep showcased his composure and adaptability. Bashir's maiden fifer tilted the game in England's favor, limiting India's performance below expectations.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India all out
Tom Hartley bowls a ripping delivery to Dhruv Jurel, who defends but misses as the ball turns sharply, hitting the off stump, leaving Jurel dismayed despite his impressive knock of 90 runs, receiving applause from both teams and the crowd.
LIVE Score IND 307 (103.2) CRR: 2.97
Day 3: Innings Break - India trail by 46 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India 9 Down
Shoaib Bashir claims a fifer with a smart slider that deceives Akash Deep, catching him on the back foot defense and adjudged LBW, confirming a significant breakthrough in the match.
LIVE Score IND 293/9 (101) CRR: 2.9
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 60 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Six By Jurel
Akash Deep fends off a delivery with extra bounce while Jurel drives one to the fielder at extra-cover before confidently smashing a six and defending solidly against Shoaib Bashir's variations.
LIVE Score IND 287/8 (100) CRR: 2.87
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 66 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jurel On Attack
Akash Deep pads away a spinning delivery, while Dhruv Jurel confidently takes singles, survives a false shot, and then unleashes boundaries with a powerful flat hit for four and a bold lofted six straight down the ground off Shoaib Bashir's bowling.
LIVE Score IND 279/8 (97) CRR: 2.88
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 74 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jurel Breaks Shackles
Dhruv Jurel mixes solid defence with a well-executed slog sweep for a boundary, showcasing control and aggression against Hartley's bowling.
LIVE Score IND 265/8 (94) CRR: 2.82
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 88 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need Another Partnership
Akash Deep defends solidly while Dhruv Jurel reaches a half-century and displays cautious shot selection, flicking for a single and attempting a sweep but missing, ultimately denying a run off the last delivery.
LIVE Score IND 260/8 (92) CRR: 2.83
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 93 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Fifty For Jurel
Dhruv Jurel notches his maiden Test fifty with a watchful punch off the back foot through mid-on, receiving applause from teammates and acknowledging the crowd's support with a salute and bat raise.
LIVE Score IND 256/8 (90) CRR: 2.84
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 97 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Finally Breakthrough For England
Kuldeep Yadav falls disappointingly, bowled by Anderson after a resilient innings, departing for 28 runs off 131 balls, having fought valiantly but ultimately unable to prevent his dismissal.
LIVE Score IND 253/8 (88.3) CRR: 2.86
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 100 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jurel Near Fifty
Anderson troubles Kuldeep with a delivery shaping back in, while Jurel collects singles confidently amidst a couple of appeals and solid defensive strokes.
LIVE Score IND 252/7 (87.1) CRR: 2.89
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 101 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: This is most balls KD has faced in Test innings
Kuldeep shows solid defense against Bashir's variations, while Jurel confidently pushes for singles, displaying a strong batting technique.
LIVE Score IND 247/7 (85) CRR: 2.91
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 106 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: James Anderson Is Here!
Jurel negotiates Anderson's deliveries well, showcasing solid defence and a cautious approach, while Kuldeep's impressive batting earns praise for his resilience against both pace and spin on a challenging pitch.
LIVE Score IND 241/7 (83) CRR: 2.9
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 112 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England Take 2nd New Ball
Kuldeep edges for a single, while Jurel impresses with a boundary and a single off Robinson, who continues with the second new ball and maintains pressure with two slips in place.
LIVE Score IND 236/7 (81) CRR: 2.91
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 117 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: No Balls By Robinson
Robinson maintains tight lines but concedes extras, as Kuldeep defends diligently and Jurel capitalizes on a full-toss, with Robinson bowling a couple of no-balls.
LIVE Score IND 230/7 (79) CRR: 2.91
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 123 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England Waiting For New Ball
Robinson maintains pressure with varying lengths and lines, as Jurel and Kuldeep negotiate singles and defensive strokes adeptly.
LIVE Score IND 226/7 (77) CRR: 2.94
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 127 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Shoaib Bashir Starts For England
Kuldeep Yadav defends a series of deliveries from Shoaib Bashir, showing patience and skill in his defensive play, including one LBW appeal.
LIVE Score IND 222/7 (74.3) CRR: 2.98
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 131 runs
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: Exciting Prospects for Day Three
With England in the driver's seat, Day Three promises an enthralling battle as India looks to stage a comeback while England aims to tighten its grip on the match.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: England's Bowling Strategy Pays Off
England's decision to rely on spinners reaps rewards, as they capitalize on the pitch conditions to put India under immense pressure, seizing control of the game.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: Indian Middle Order's Struggle
India's middle order faces a stern test against England's spinners, with Rajat Patidar's brief cameo being overshadowed by regular wickets falling.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: Ollie Robinson's All-Round Impact
Robinson's valuable contributions with both bat and ball play a pivotal role for England, underlining his versatility in Test cricket.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: India's Struggles at JSCA International Stadium
India faces an uphill battle against England's spin attack, finding themselves in trouble at 219/7, trailing by 134 runs by the end of Day Two. The deteriorating pitch poses additional challenges for the Indian batsmen.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: Spin Show Dominates Second Day
The second day witnesses a spin spectacle as Bashir and Hartley dismantle India's batting order, showcasing their prowess on a turning track.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: Joe Root's Knock
Root's masterful innings guides England's batting, anchoring the innings with his impeccable century, ensuring England's stronghold in the match.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Battle
Shubman Gill's elegant strokes and Jaiswal's cautious approach provide glimpses of resistance, but England's spinners ultimately break through. Gill's promising innings of 54 comes to an end due to a sharp delivery from Bashir.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: England's Resilient Batting Display
Despite a shaky start, England showcases resilience, led by Joe Root's unbeaten 122 and Ollie Robinson's maiden Test half-century, setting up a formidable total of 353.
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: Spin Duo Shines Bright
Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley lead England's charge with brilliant bowling performances, causing havoc for the Indian batting lineup. Bashir's exceptional 4-84 haul and Hartley's crucial 2-47 contribute significantly to England's dominant position.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Deciding day
Day 3 will surely decide what and where this game will turn into as both teams know it is a crucial day. For India, they need runs from the start with just 3 wickets left in hand and for England, they need those 3 wickets as soon as possible to completely have a grip on this contest.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India need a miracle
India need a hero on Day 3 if they want to bounce back in this contest to claim the series. They already have a 2-1 lead in this 5-match series but England are in a very good situation for this game.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: England's likely plan
England will come out tomorrow in a hurry to take wickets and things going with 'Bazball' putting a massive target for the hosts. India need something special tomorrow to turn this contest upside down.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Pujara missing?
Should Cheteshwar Pujara be a part of this Indian lineup which struggled against England at home today? Former England cricketer Stuart Broad issued a statement on social media asking whether his career is over for India or now.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Bashir shines on Day 2
Shoaib Bashir was the main pick from the England bowlers. He took four wickets against India on Day 2 from his 32 overs spell.
India: 219/7 (73 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India's likely gameplan
Team India will look to get as many runs as possible as the Day 3 begins. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav will come out to bat tomorrow.
IND: 219/7 (73 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Golden chance for Jurel
It is a golden chance for Dhruv Jurel to make his case strong with India trailing by 134 runs with seven wickets down. If he can get India in a good position on Day 3, the captain and coach will make sure he hangs around for a long time.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: All eyes on Day 3 now
Everyone is waiting for the third day of this Test match to begin now. England are pretty much in control of this contest at the moment as India are seven down with 219 runs on the board. Read the match report of Day 2 in the link below.