LIVE Updates | IND vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Weather Update
IND vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: India's World Cup journey, sprinkled with sporadic tests, unfolds as a magical narrative. On the auspicious Diwali, they present an opportunity to bestow fans with another enchanting spectacle. Despite acknowledging the unpredictable nature of sports, the likelihood of the hosts facing defeat appears extremely remote, given their dominant 8-0 record in the tournament. Their final league encounter against the Netherlands, a less-favoured team, serves as a chance to rest key players before the looming semi-final against New Zealand.
Head coach Rahul Dravid hints at maintaining the tactical status quo but contemplates granting playing time to rising talents like Prasidh Krishna and R Ashwin. Virat Kohli, relentlessly pursuing a historic 50th ODI century, seeks to shift focus from records to the collective goal of securing a knockout win. Meanwhile, the Netherlands, having lingered in India the longest, aspires to make a statement in what could be their most-watched international cricket game, despite the formidable challenge posed by India's relentless dominance.
IND vs NED LIVE: Weather Update
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with no anticipated rainfall. Expect a maximum temperature of approximately 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 59% humidity and 0% precipitation. The wind speed is forecasted to be 19 km per hour.