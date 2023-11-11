trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687047
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Weather Update

India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India Aim To Make It 9 Out Of 9. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:52 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

IND vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: India's World Cup journey, sprinkled with sporadic tests, unfolds as a magical narrative. On the auspicious Diwali, they present an opportunity to bestow fans with another enchanting spectacle. Despite acknowledging the unpredictable nature of sports, the likelihood of the hosts facing defeat appears extremely remote, given their dominant 8-0 record in the tournament. Their final league encounter against the Netherlands, a less-favoured team, serves as a chance to rest key players before the looming semi-final against New Zealand.

Head coach Rahul Dravid hints at maintaining the tactical status quo but contemplates granting playing time to rising talents like Prasidh Krishna and R Ashwin. Virat Kohli, relentlessly pursuing a historic 50th ODI century, seeks to shift focus from records to the collective goal of securing a knockout win. Meanwhile, the Netherlands, having lingered in India the longest, aspires to make a statement in what could be their most-watched international cricket game, despite the formidable challenge posed by India's relentless dominance.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 45 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands. 

11 November 2023
22:51 PM

IND vs NED LIVE: Weather Update

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with no anticipated rainfall. Expect a maximum temperature of approximately 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 59% humidity and 0% precipitation. The wind speed is forecasted to be 19 km per hour.

22:23 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands. For every update from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution