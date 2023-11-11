NED: 5-1 (1.3) | IND vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj Strikes, Good Start For India

IND vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: In the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India won the toss and elected to bat. The Indian team delivered a commanding performance, posting a formidable total of 410-4 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten with a remarkable 128 runs, while KL Rahul contributed a noteworthy 102. Other key contributions came from Rohit Sharma (61) and Virat Kohli (51). The Netherlands' bowlers faced a tough challenge, with Bas de Leede picking up 2 wickets for 82 runs. The Netherlands now faces a daunting task in chasing down the target. The match showcased India's batting prowess and sets the stage for an exciting second innings as the Netherlands takes on the formidable target in their pursuit of victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 45 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands.