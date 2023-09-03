IND 1-0 (1) | IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Dream Start For Nepal

IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: India's performance in the field had a few bright spots to highlight. Their fielding was subpar, with three dropped catches in the opening five overs and numerous fumbles. Apart from Jadeja, the bowling lacked lustre. However, credit must be given to Nepal, who played with fearless determination, posting a competitive total. The openers capitalized on early opportunities, forging a brisk 65-run partnership. Although they lost wickets later, Aasif Sheikh steadied the ship and reached his fifty. At 144/6, it appeared India might restrict them to under 200, but Kami and Airee's 50-run alliance pushed Nepal to 230. Rain disrupted the innings, slowing the outfield and diminishing the ball's speed. Now, it's India's turn with the bat, and they must navigate these conditions to secure victory.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.