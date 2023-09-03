IND 1-0 (1) | IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Dream Start For Nepal
India Vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Mohammad Siraj And Ravindra Jadeja Were The Top Performers For Team India With The Ball.
IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: India's performance in the field had a few bright spots to highlight. Their fielding was subpar, with three dropped catches in the opening five overs and numerous fumbles. Apart from Jadeja, the bowling lacked lustre. However, credit must be given to Nepal, who played with fearless determination, posting a competitive total. The openers capitalized on early opportunities, forging a brisk 65-run partnership. Although they lost wickets later, Aasif Sheikh steadied the ship and reached his fifty. At 144/6, it appeared India might restrict them to under 200, but Kami and Airee's 50-run alliance pushed Nepal to 230. Rain disrupted the innings, slowing the outfield and diminishing the ball's speed. Now, it's India's turn with the bat, and they must navigate these conditions to secure victory.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Here we go then!
Karan KC has troubled Team India captain in the first over with two LBW shouts and a ball missing the outside edge. Dream Start For Nepal.
Live Score IND 1/0 (1) CRR: 1 REQ: 4.69
India need 230 runs
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Aasif Sheikh On Not Converting Start
"I got the start and was looking to maximise it. Wanted to bat till the 40th over but that didn't happen. We were expecting 240-250, but 230 is a good score and I think we can defend it. This is the biggest day for us. We are playing good cricket at this level. The six-metre length, the ball is doing something from that area, we are going to bowl in that area. Nepali crowd is all over here, we'd like to thank them. Everywhere we play, they come to support us."
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Can Nepal Defend Total?
India's fielding struggled with three dropped catches and fumbles, while their bowling, aside from Jadeja, lacked impact. Nepal's fearless play led to a competitive total, with openers scoring well. Rain disrupted play, affecting the ball's speed. India's batting now faces the challenge of adapting to these conditions.
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Nepal bowled out
Nepal are bowled out for 230 runs in 48.2 overs as Siraj takes the last wicket with Shami getting two in the previous over. A good comeback from Team India after plenty of serious misfields and bowling.
NEP: 230 (48.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Sompal Kami 48 (56) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Mohammed Shami. Nepal go eight down now Kami tries to swing one out of the park but only gets a nick on it.
NEP: 228/8 (47.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Nepal take charge
A six off Hardik Pandya and 11 runs from that over for Nepal, wow! They are giving everything they have against Team India today.
NEP: 219/7 (46.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: 5 left
India with another blunder in the field as Nepal take 3 runs off overthrows. India captain Rohit Sharma not looking in a happy mood at the moment.
NEP: 205/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: 6 overs left
Just six overs left no for Nepal and India bring Mohammed Siraj to bowl few of the last overs. Can Nepal get to a total above 250?
NEP: 202/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Kuldeep eyes wicket
Kuldeep Yadav has come in to bowl his last one in hope of getting a wicket here. Nepal seven down with Sompal as their last hope to get things done.
NEP: 194/7 (42.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Pandya strikes!
Dipendra Singh LBW by Hardik Pandya, Nepal go seven down with close to 8 overs left for the innings.
NEP: 194/7 (41.4 Overs)
Rohit Sharma Fumes In Anger Following Poor Fielding By Team India - Watch
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Captain not happy
Rohit Sharma is not happy with the fielding but one cannot blame the players in the middle too much as the field is wet and so is the ball.
NEP: 184/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Jadeja finishes
Ravindra Jadeja finishes his spell with 3 wickets and 40 runs. Hardik Pandya continues his attack for Team India.
NEP: 183/6 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Action continues
Hardik Pandya comes in to finish his over as we get set to play cricket again. Rohit was not happy with the team while walking back following the misfields.
NEP: 178/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: 6:45
We have an official resume time, it is 6:45 PM (IST) if the rain does not return. No overs have been lost.
NEP: 178/6 (37.5 Overs)
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Covers coming off
The covers are being taken off now as there is no rain in the middle now. Hopefully, the play will resume soon by the looks of it.
NEP: 178/6 (37.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: India's Expected Target
India will have a target of 207 runs in the 37 overs if Nepal do not bat again due to rain. The weather conditions don't look very promising at the moment.
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped play in Sri Lanka as both team players walk back to the dugout. The fielding has been bad from India so far and captain Rohit Sharma does not look happy.
NEP: 178/6 (37.5 Overs)
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Rain scare
The groundstaff are ready to take the covers on and it looks like we will have a stop to this contest at the moment.
NEP: 176/6 (37.3 Overs)
India vs Nepal LIVE Score: Nepal keep fighting
Nepal are keeping the fight on as they show some good intent against Shami. Airee and Sompal are in the middle for Nepal at the moment.
NEP: 162/6 (35.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup: Shami brought in
Mohammed Shami brought into the attack now by India, Nepal are six down at the moment with 150 runs on the board.
NEP: 151/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Gone!
Gulshan Jha 23 (35) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India take another wicket as Siraj gets his first one of the day.
NEP: 145/6 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Kuldeep attacks
Kuldeep Yadav is still searching for his wicket of the day. Nepal are five down with Gulshan Jha in the middle at the moment.
NEP: 145/5 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Aasif Sheikh 58 (97) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Mohammed Siraj. What a knock by Sheikh, Kohli takes a simple catch as Nepal go 5 down.
NEP: 135/4 (30 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Siraj in attack
Mohammed Siraj is into the attack looking for his first wicket of the day but Aasif Sheikh is batting brilliantly in the middle at the moment.
NEP: 132/4 (29.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal: Nepal bounce back
Nepal are slowly coming back into this contest with a partnership between Gulshan and Sheikh in the middle.
NEP: 125/4 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score Asia Cup: Fifty for Aasif
Aasif Sheikh completes his fifty in 88 balls, a brilliant knock against an attack like India here in Sri Lanka. He needs to bat deep today for his side.
NEP: 118/4 (27.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score Asia Cup: Gulshan, Sheikh to carry
Aasif Sheikh and Gulshan are in the middle for Nepal and they need to build up a solid partnership from here.
NEP: 109/4 (26.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: India looking for wickets
India are desperate for wickets at the moment, Jadeja and Yadav keeping the Nepal batters on their toes at the moment.
NEP: 109/4 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Sheikh near fifty
Aasif Sheikh is batting on 46 off 78 balls at the moment with 7 fours so far. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav continue attack for India.
NEP: 106/4 (23.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Another one, it is Ravindra Jadeja again who strikes for India, that is his third wicket of today. Nepal go 4 down now.
NEP: 102/4 (22.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Spin twins in
India's spin twins are in and it has been very tight for the Nepal batters so far. They have already lost two wickets to Jadeja since the spin has come in.
NEP: 100/3 (21.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma takes one at slip as Rohit Paudel 5 (8) walks back to the pavilion, Nepal are 3 down now. Jadeja gets another one.
NEP: 95/3 (20.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Maiden
Another maiden over from India as Kuldeep finishes his first over with ease. Jadeja and Yadav trying to make life difficult for Nepal batters.
NEP: 92/2 (19.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Kuldeep comes in
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been brought in by captain Rohit Sharma now in search of a wicket. Nepal will be very careful in front of this spinner.
NEP: 89/2 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE NEP vs IND Score: Eyes on Paudel
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel is in the middle and the focus is on him now. India attack with Thakur and Jadeja at the moment.
NEP: 87/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE Nepal vs India score: Gone!
Bhim Sharki 7 (17) out bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, Nepal batters get out as he chops the ball onto his stumps.
NEP: 77/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE Nepal vs India score: Nepal fighting
Nepal are giving a good fight to India so far, the players look keen on making a statement today.
NEP: 73/1 (15 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja attacks the stumps now for India as Nepal look to rebuild their innings after losing a wicket.
NEP: 69/1 (14 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup score: Another maiden
Brilliant bowling from Pandya, his last two overs have been maiden and it is Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now.
NEP: 67/1 (13 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup: India look for wickets
India looking for more wickets now with Pandya and Thakur continuing the attack. Sheikh and Bhim Sharki in th middle for Nepal.
NEP: 67/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Maiden over
Hardik Pandya bowls a maiden over for India as the Men in Blue slowly try to take a grip on this contest.
NEP: 65/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Gone!
Kushal Bhurtel 28 (25) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Shardul Thakur. Thakur finds the breakthrough for India now.
NEP: 65/1 (10 overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Updates: Nepal attack
Nepal are taking the aggressive approach now against Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya. Bhurtel takes charge, he is on 32 off 23 balls.
NEP: 56/0 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Updates: Pandya comes in
Rohit Sharma brings in Hardik Pandya to the attack looking for that first wicket of Nepal now. He replaces Mohammed Shami.
NEP: 42/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs Nepal Score: Siraj attacks
Kushal Bhurtel batting on 22 off 17 balls with two boundaries and a six. Siraj and Shami struggling to find a breakthrough here.
NEP: 34/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: India eye wickets
The Nepal openers gave got their side to a steady start with 33 runs from six overs. Shami and Siraj continue the attack.
NEP: 33/0 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Kushal on fire
Kushal Bhurtel is on fire at the moment, he is batting on 22 off 14 balls with two boundaries.
NEP: 33/0 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: 4 overs gone
Kusal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh have survived the first four overs from Siraj and Shami, a really impressive and steady start from Nepal here.
NEP: 18/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup: Siraj & Shami attack
Mohammed Shami and Siraj are steaming in hard to get an early breakthrough for India. Nepal openers have their tails up and are giving no easy picking to the pacers.
NEP: 12/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Bright start for Nepal
Two overs gone and Nepal have got a boundary off Mohammad Siraj as he gifts one to Sheikh on his pads and he helps the ball on its way to the boundary.
NEP: 8/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Match begins
Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel open for Nepal as Mohammed Shami attacks the stumps for India eyeing an early wicket.
NEP: 2/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.
LIVE IND vs NEP Score: Toss report
India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Nepal. The weather does not look very promising at the moment.
India vs Nepal Probable XIs
India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.
Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup Updates: Toss coming up
The toss for the clash between India and Nepal will take place at 2:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned for more updates.
Note: Jasprit Bumrah is not available for this game.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup: All eyes on Gill
Shubman Gill has been struggling in recent times and his performance against Pakistan has raised a few concerns over his form. Lets hope he can bounce back and make some impact against Nepal.
LIVE India vs Nepal Updates: Tough test
It is a tough test for Nepal against a team like India who are pumped to get their first win of the tournament at the moment. Nepal have already lost their first game against Pakistan.
LIVE IND vs NEP Update: Bumrah missing
Jasprit Bumrah is not available for this clash against Nepal so Mohammed Shami is his likely replacement in the clash against Nepal. Bumrah will be back for the Super 4 stage.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Sandeep Lamichchane close to 200 international wickets
Nepal and former Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (197) requires 3 wickets to complete 200 wickets in international cricket. Can Lamichchane achieve this feat in Asia Cup 2023 match against India on Monday?
Live Updates India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Sanjay Bangar impressed by Ishan Kishan's knock vs Pakistan
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar was impressed by Ishan Kishan's 82-run knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday. It was Ishan's fourth successive ODI fifty, can he continue his sublime form against Nepal on Monday?
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: Mohammed Siraj aims for 50 ODI wickets
Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj (43) needs 7 wickets to reach the milestone of 50 wickets in ODIs. Siraj will be leading the attack with Mohammed Shami against Nepal in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Can Siraj get closer to 50-wicket mark in Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal?
Live Updates India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Check Kandy weather report
Will rain wash out match no. 5 of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Nepal at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday?
Check Kandy weather report ahead of India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma close to 10,000 ODI runs
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (9,848) needs 152 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Can Rohit achieve this feat against Nepal in match No. 5 of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday?
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Rohit Sharma or Rohit Paudel? Virat Kohli or Sandeep Lamichchane? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aims for big record
Former India captain Virat Kohli needs 98 runs to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli will become fastest batter to reach 13,000 runs in ODIs. Can Kohli achieve this feat in Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal on Monday?
Live Updates IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Team India and Nepal will face off for the first time in international cricket for their second match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy on Monday.
Check when and where to watch India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match for FREE HERE.
India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Will rain wash out match at Kandy again
The weather prediction is not looking very promising in Kandy for Monday as Team India get ready to take on Nepal at the Pallekele International Stadium. India's first match against Pakistan on Saturday was washed out without a ball getting bowled in the second innings. The weather prediction for Monday says cloudy with chances of thundershowers.
LIVE IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 score: Full Squad
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal