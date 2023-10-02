LIVE Updates | IND vs NEP, Quarterfinal Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Toss, India To Bat First
India Vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal.
LIVE Score India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 Quater Finals - In the Asian Games Men's T20I 2023, India and Nepal face off in a thrilling quarterfinal. India's strong ICC T20I Rankings secured their direct entry into the quarters, while Nepal advanced with convincing wins over Mongolia and Maldives. The match unfolds at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, known for its pitch favouring both pacers and spinners. The toss becomes crucial, with the winning captain likely to choose to field first.
Dream11 predictions for the game highlight Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh as top picks, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi are strong alternatives for captain and vice-captain roles. With players like Washington Sundar and Sandeep Lamichhane on standby, both teams are well-prepared for a gripping showdown. The victor of this clash progresses to the semifinals on October 6, adding to the excitement of cricket fans across Asia.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Team India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal in quarterfinal 1 of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav