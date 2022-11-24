topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan’s side look to continue winning march

Team India will eye revenge over Kane Williamson’s New Zealand side when the two sides face off in the three-match ODI series beginning at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25). India lost the ODI series 3-0 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli when the last toured the Kiwis for an ODI series. This time around top players like captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, former skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been given a break for different reasons.

The ODI side will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan who takes over the reigns from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led India to a 1-0 win in the rain-hit T20I series against New Zealand. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be back in charge for the ODI series after missing the deciding third T20I in Napier earlier this week due to a medical appointment.

Young Shubman Gill will be partnering Dhawan at the top of the order, having won back-to-back ‘Player of the Series’ awards in the last two ODI series he has played in West Indies and Zimbabwe. The bowling line-up will see the debut of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been a sensation in the T20I format, claiming 33 wickets in 21 games this season.

All-rounder Deepak Chahar should also be back in the playing XI after recovering from a back injury and the middle-order will be bolstered by in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who is also the world No. 1 T20I batter.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here.

24 November 2022
15:06 PM

India vs New Zealand: Black Caps are PUMPED up

Kane Williamson's New Zealand side are eager to take revenge after losing a rain-hit T20I series 1-0. The Kiwis are the 2019 50-over World Cup runners-up and will be keen to gain the early edge over Shikhar Dhawan's Team India.

15:03 PM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Auckland here.

