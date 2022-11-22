LIVE Updates | IND: 39-3 (4) | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India's top order collapse, 3 wickets down
India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India won the second T20I by 65 runs while the first game of the three-match series was washed out.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hardik Pandya's Team India will look to claim the series in the third and final T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. Stand-in New Zealand captain Tim Southee has won the toss and elected to bat first with both sides making one change in Playing XI each.
After the first match of the series was washed out, Team India bounced back with a thumping 65-run win over the Blackcaps in the second game. Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch in the international T20Is as he scored his second ton in the shortest format of the game. Another major positive from the second game for India was the bowling on Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal. Indian leg-spinner took the vital wickets in the second game while Deepak, who did not bowl in the T20 World Cup 2022, proved that he can bowl and take wickets as well. India captain Hardik Pandya also mentioned him in the post-match presentation saying that he expects batsmen to chip in with the ball in hand.
If India wishes to make a change then they might rest someone like Suryakumar Yadav, who has been playing international cricket continuously now and he might use the rest to come up fresh in the ODI series after this game. Sanju Samson can replace SKY in the batting order.
On the other hand, New Zealand received big blow ahead of the crucial final game which is a do-or-die game for the host as their captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the game. Mark Chapman will join the Blackcaps squad in Napier later on Monday. Williamson will be back in the squad ahead of the ODI series. Coach Gary Stead expressed the medical appointment is not related to Williamson's historic elbow complaint.
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: IND top order collapse
Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav look to form a partnership as India's top order collapse.
Live Score IND 39/3 (4) CRR: 9.75 REQ: 7.62 India need 122 runs
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer OUT first ball
Shreyas Iyer is out for a first-ball duck, out to a short ball from stand-in New Zealand captain Tim Southee. The Kiwi skipper on a hat-trick now.
India are 21/3 in 2.5 overs vs New Zealand, need 140 to win
IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant falls CHEAPLY
Rishabh Pant falls early again, skying Tim Southee to Ish Sodhi after getting couple of boundaries in that over. India are two wickets down now.
India are 21/2 in 2.4 overs vs New Zealand
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan dismissed
Ishan Kishan departs after taking to blows. He was trying to play too many shots. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Pant in the middle.
Live Score IND 13/1 (2) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 8.22
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Pant, Kishan start India's chase
Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan kickstart India's chase with six runs from the first over. Kishan pulls it for a six to start with.
Live Score IND 10/0 (1.1) CRR: 8.57 REQ: 8.02
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I:India need 161 to win
When Conway and Phillips were batting together, they were 130/2, but as soon as their alliance crumbled, NZ lost ground. Siraj was the best bowler, and Arshdeep worked admirably with him to take up 8 wickets between them. Conway and Phillips took their time but eventually rallied New Zealand with an 86-run stand after Allen and Chapman were sent back inside the powerplay. Both batters reached their respective fifties but were unable to bat out the game. India is the favourite from this position because of the good batting surface and the short square boundaries.
Live Score NZ 160 (19.4) CRR: 8.14 Innings Break
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Team hat-trick for India
From 149/6 to 149/9 in the span of three balls. Arshdeep removes Daryl Mitchell, and Ish Sodhi while Tim Southee gets run out. Major collapse for New Zealand.
Live Score NZ 155/9 (19) CRR: 8.16
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Double wicket over for Siraj
M Siraj claims his best T20I figures as he picks the fourth wicket. He removes Santner and Nessham in the 18th over.
Live Score NZ 149/6 (18) CRR: 8.28
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh removes Devon Conway
India bounce back with quick wickets of Conway and Phillps in back-to-back overs. Second wicket for Arshdeep Singh.
Live Score NZ 147/4 (17) CRR: 8.65
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Siraj continues to impress
Siraj has picked two wickets with an economy of five. He removed the dangerous Glenn Phillips for 54.
Live Score NZ 135/3 (16) CRR: 8.44
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Glenn Phillips completes fifty with a six
Fifty in just 32 balls for New Zealand batter. India looking for a strong finish with two set batsman at the crease.
Live Score NZ 129/2 (15) CRR: 8.6
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Fifty for Devon Conway
Fifty for New Zealand's left-hand batsman. He has proved that he can be consistent in the last few matches. And on the other hand, Phillips hits a humongous six which landed on the roof. 15 runs from Kumar's last over.
Live Score NZ 120/2 (14) CRR: 8.57
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Glenn Phillips takes charge
Glenn Phillips goes all guns blazing against Yuzvendra Chahal as he scores 16 runs with a boundary and a six in it. India is desperate for a wicket now.
Live Score NZ 105/2 (13) CRR: 8.08
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Siraj back into the attack
Another tight over by Team India just 7 runs from it. Phillips got lucky and found a four with a bat edge. India still searching for wickets.
Live Score NZ 89/2 (12) CRR: 7.42
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Tight over by Harshal Patel
Just 8 runs from Harshal's second over with both Phillips and Conway looking to score quick runs.
Live Score NZ 82/2 (11) CRR: 7.45
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Harshal Patel into the attack
Just six runs from Harshal's first over. Glenn Phillips finish the over with a boundary India need to break this partnership as early as possible.
Live Score NZ 61/2 (9) CRR: 6.78
IND vs NZ: Spinners into the attack now
India spinners Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack now. Hooda concedes 3 runs in first over and Chahal concedes 6 with Devon Conway moving along to 30. Glenn Phillips is batting on 3.
New Zealand are 55/2 in 8 overs vs India
India vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj STRIKES immediately
Mohammed Siraj is into the attack to replace Arshdeep Singh and strikes immediately as Mark Chapman is dismissed for 12 off 12 balls. Devon Conway is batting on 22.
New Zealand are 44/2 in 5.2 overs vs India
IND vs NZ: Devon Conway gets 2nd six of innings
Mark Chapman gets his second four of the innings, smashes a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is bowling his third over. Devon Conway is on the charge, smashing his second six to move along to 22.
New Zealand are 44/1 in 5 overs vs India
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Mark Chapman, Devon Conway hammer Arshdeep Singh
Mark Chapman is off the mark with a four through the covers after charging at Arshdeep Singh. Chapman moves along to 5 and Devon Conway is batting on 16 with a six and two fours in that over.
New Zealand are 30/1 in 4 overs vs India
India vs New Zealand: Devon Conway off the mark with leading edge
Devon Conway gets a leading edge off Bhuvneshwar Kumar but survives to get off the mark. Conway is batting on 2 and Mark Chapman is on 0.
New Zealand are 11/1 in 3 overs vs India
IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh STRIKES!
Arshdeep Singh has struck the first blow for India, Finn Allen is trapped right in front leg-before for 3. Allen doesn't review and India have their first wicket.
New Zealand are 9/1 in 1.3 overs vs India
IND vs NZ: Finn Allen gets NZ running
Finn Allen gets New Zealand off the mark with three runs off the first ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian pacer concedes only 4 in the over.
New Zealand are 4/0 in 1 over vs India
IND vs NZ: Team India off the field again
Team India had come on to the field for the beginning of the New Zealand innings but they have gone off the field because a slight drizzle has returned in Napier. Frustrating for the fans as umpires take the players off.
IND vs NZ: Covers are OFF again
Good news for cricket fans, the covers are off the pitch again. The groundsmen have started working on the pitch and the outfield, we should have a word when play will get underway at Napier soon.
India vs New Zealand: Covers are back on again
We should have started already but covers are coming back again at the McLean Park in Napier. Play was supposed to get underway at 1230pm IST but we'll have a delayed start again.
IND vs NZ: Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar
Both India and New Zealand have made one change each in the Playing XI. Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar while Mark Chapman replace New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the line-up. Here's the Playing XI for both sides...
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson
India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Tim Southee wins TOSS, NZ bat first
Stand-in captain Tim Southee has won the toss and elected to bat first in the rain-delayed third T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday.
IND vs NZ: Toss to take place at 12pm
It appears that the Toss will take place at 12pm IST, half an hour delay due to rain in Napier. The game is set to start at around 1230pm IST, instead of original time of 12pm India time. We should not have any loss of over in the third T20I.
India vs New Zealand: Covers coming off in Napier
Great news from the McLean Park in Napier, as covers have finally come off. The rain has stopped in Napier and ground staff have started working on the pitch and outfield. We should get a full 20-overs game in Napier between India and New Zealand in the 3rd T20I.
IND vs NZ: Deepak Hooda says 'I am a batting all-rounder'
Deepak Hooda, who picked up four wickets in the second T20I with the ball, call himself a 'batting all-rounder'. "I am a batting allrounder so I have to score runs. But I look to contribute with the ball as well. Being an allrounder, I have to perform and I have been working hard with the ball. I have not got enough games and given a chance, I will look to do well. Given a choice I would take the No.5 spot given there are good players at No. 3. It takes time to adapt. I think about my heavy domestic record. I have played at many spots and each spot has its struggles. It is about being a utility player," Hooda tells Harsha Bhogle before the game.
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Rain RETURNS at Napier
We don't have great news from McLean Park in Napier as rain is back at Napier. The covers are still on the pitch as former India batter and commentator Ajay Jadeja speaks to Napier groundsman Henry Logan.
India vs New Zealand: Rain stops, Toss delayed
The news from McLean Park is that pitch is still under the covers although the rain has stopped in Napier and players are warming up. Simon Doull says on air, "rain has almost gone". But we have a delayed toss at Napier, stay tuned for more.
IND vs NZ: Pitch under covers
There has been some early rain in Napier and pitch is currently under the covers. However, the good news is that rain has stopped and players from India and New Zealand are warming up in the outfield at McLean Park.
We should have start of play on time in Napier, fingers crossed!
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Toss to take place soon
We are minutes away from the toss at the McLean Park in Napier as India and New Zealand get ready for the third T20I today. Hardik Pandya and Tim Southee will head out for toss at 1130am.
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav has the highest strike-rate in 2022
Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav is the highest run-scorer in T20Is and has the top strike-rate in 2022 as well - 188.37. Can SKY continue his sizzling form?
IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Napier Weather Report
Will rain play a part in the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand at the McLean Park in Napier?
IND vs NZ: Happy Birthday Umran Malik
Young Indian pacer Umran Malik is celebrating his 23rd birthday on Tuesday (November 22). Will the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer celebrate with a match-winning performance against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I?
India vs New Zealand: Check Dream11 Predictions
Hardik Pandya or Mitchell Santner, Suryakumar Yadav or Glenn Phillips. Who should be your top Dream11 picks for the final T20I.
IND vs NZ: Team India take 'scenic route'
Hardik Pandya's Team India took a 'scenic' bus drive from Mount Maunganui to Napier for the third and final ODI today. Check video of Team India bus trip here...
India vs New Zealand: Check Live Streaming Details
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 will be available on DD Sports network on TV and Live Streamed on Prime Video in India.
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Will Sanju Samson replace Rishabh Pant?
Will Team India blood Sanju Samson and Umran Malik into the Playing XI for the must-win game against New Zealand in Napier?
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav to be rested for final T20I?
Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel feels that Suryakumar Yadav should be rested for the third T20I as he is a vital clog in Indian batting going into the three-match ODI series after the final T20I against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav is in form of his life and the Indian team should use him only wisely. Sanju Samson can replace him in the middle order.
Live IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Head to head stats
New Zealand have won important games against India in the ICC events but India has the upper hand in the shortest format of the game when it comes to bilateral series. India have 12 wins while New Zealand have 9. In Indian conditions, Team Inda defeated Blackcaps 5 times while in away conditions they have defeated New Zealand 7 times. Both the teams have played each other twice in neutral conditions, Blackcaps won both games.
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Will Umran Malik and Sanju Samson make comeback in Team India?
India need to immediately adjust their strategy, but it is still unclear whether players like Umran Malik and Sanju Samson will be put to the test against New Zealand in the third and final T20 on Tuesday. After another World Cup disaster, India was supposed to give a number of players a chance to prove themselves, but if the lineup for the second T20 match is any indicator, they didn't want to start over.
LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Weather Report
Tuesday night's weather in Napier is predicted to become cloudy with a chance of rain. Around the time of the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time, the humidity level is predicted to be around 64%. In the evening, there will be a 98% cloud cover over Napier, which is anticipated to benefit both teams' pace bowlers.
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson ruled out due to MEDICAL appointment
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I. We will take you through all the key updates from the game. Stay tuned!
