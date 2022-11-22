LIVE Updates | IND: 39-3 (4) | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India's top order collapse, 3 wickets down

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hardik Pandya's Team India will look to claim the series in the third and final T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. Stand-in New Zealand captain Tim Southee has won the toss and elected to bat first with both sides making one change in Playing XI each.

After the first match of the series was washed out, Team India bounced back with a thumping 65-run win over the Blackcaps in the second game. Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch in the international T20Is as he scored his second ton in the shortest format of the game. Another major positive from the second game for India was the bowling on Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal. Indian leg-spinner took the vital wickets in the second game while Deepak, who did not bowl in the T20 World Cup 2022, proved that he can bowl and take wickets as well. India captain Hardik Pandya also mentioned him in the post-match presentation saying that he expects batsmen to chip in with the ball in hand.

If India wishes to make a change then they might rest someone like Suryakumar Yadav, who has been playing international cricket continuously now and he might use the rest to come up fresh in the ODI series after this game. Sanju Samson can replace SKY in the batting order.

On the other hand, New Zealand received big blow ahead of the crucial final game which is a do-or-die game for the host as their captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the game. Mark Chapman will join the Blackcaps squad in Napier later on Monday. Williamson will be back in the squad ahead of the ODI series. Coach Gary Stead expressed the medical appointment is not related to Williamson's historic elbow complaint.