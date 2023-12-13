SA: 42-4 (6.1) | IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Strikes On 1st Ball, India On Top
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India captain Suryakumar Yadav scored his 4th T20I century in first innings.
LIVE IND VS SA 3rd T20: In the 3rd T20I between South Africa and India at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl. India posted a total of 201/7 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 60 runs, followed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed a brilliant century, scoring 100 runs off 56 balls. The Indian innings featured notable contributions from Shubman Gill (12) and Rinku Singh (14). South African bowlers faced mixed fortunes, with Williams and Maharaj taking two wickets each. Chasing 202 for victory, South Africa requires a strong performance. The match is part of the India tour of South Africa, 2023-24, with South Africa leading the series 1-0.
Check LIVE Score Of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I of three-match T20 series.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Jadeja Strikes
Jadeja removes Markram with a top-edge while attempting a pull shot, caught easily at point, as the ball grips the surface, resulting in a crucial wicket for the bowling side.
LIVE SCORE RSA 42/4 (6.1) CRR: 6.81 REQ: 11.57
South Africa need 160 runs in 83 balls
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Strikes
Klaasen falls for 5 as he mistimes a slog, picking out Rinku Singh at deep square leg off Arshdeep Singh's full and wide delivery, leaving India with three wickets within the powerplay.
LIVE SCORE RSA 42/3 (5.4) CRR: 7.41 REQ: 11.16
South Africa need 160 runs in 86 balls
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: South Africa Bounce Back
Markram capitalizes on a full delivery from Mukesh Kumar, hitting a six over deep square leg, but faces pressure in subsequent deliveries, attempting wild slogs and mistiming shots, while Klaasen manages a single off the last ball.
LIVE SCORE RSA 38/2 (5) CRR: 7.6 REQ: 10.93
South Africa need 164 runs in 90 balls
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: South Africa 2 Down
Reeza Hendricks departs, courtesy of a run-out! Pressure seems to have played its part here. Credit goes to Siraj's bowling; the pressure pushed Reeza Hendricks into attempting a risky single, leading to his dismissal. He departs scoring 8 off 13 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE SCORE RSA 23/2 (3.2) CRR: 6.9 REQ: 10.74
South Africa need 179 runs
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Mukesh Kumar Strikes
Mukesh Kumar dismisses Breetzke with a length delivery outside off, inducing a thick inside edge that crashes into the stumps for just 4 runs, a disappointing start for South Africa.
LIVE SCORE RSA 4/1 (1.3) CRR: 2.67 REQ: 10.7
South Africa need 198 runs
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Maiden Over By Siraj
Siraj delivers a maiden over, producing a mix of deceptive deliveries, including a nearly-dismissed top-of-middle-stump incident, consistently challenging Reeza Hendricks with variations in length and swing.
LIVE SCORE
RSA 0/0 (1) REQ: 10.63
South Africa need 202 runs
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: India Post Huge Total
Williams delivers a low full toss on the pads, prompting Siraj to flick it to wide mid-on for a couple; however, there's confusion in the middle as Jitesh Sharma steps on his stumps after hitting a well-carved shot, leading to his dismissal; Arshdeep Singh comes to the crease. In the same over, Jadeja is run out by a brilliant throw from Klaasen after attempting a slog-sweep; Jadeja then drills a wide full toss outside off for four, but Suryakumar Yadav, having just reached a splendid century, is caught on the ropes attempting a pick-up shot; nevertheless, he acknowledges a fantastic fourth T20I hundred before departing, bringing the left-handed Jade
LIVE SCORE
IND 201/7 (20) CRR: 10.05
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: SKY Departs After Century
Suryakumar Yadav's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Breetzke off Williams, scoring 100 runs from 56 balls with seven fours and eight sixes.
LIVE SCORE IND 195/5 (19.2) CRR: 10.09
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Rinku Departs
Rinku Singh is dismissed caught by substitute fielder Tristan Stubbs on the boundary after holing out to a short-of-length delivery sliding down leg; Rinku Singh departs having scored 14 runs with one six.
LIVE SCORE IND 188/4 (18.3) CRR: 10.16
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Rinku Singh Hits Big
In Shamsi's over, Rinku Singh drags a full and wide delivery to long-on for a single, capitalizes on a poor delivery with a six over deep mid-wicket, Suryakumar Yadav punches a length delivery to deep extra cover for a single, gets away with a full delivery as Suryakumar Yadav finds short fine-leg with the sweep, and then hits a boundary through point off a full and wide ball. There is a slight delay, possibly due to an issue with the sight screen.
LIVE SCORE IND 186/3 (18) CRR: 10.33
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: SKY Near Century
In Williams' over, Rinku Singh takes a single to cover point, gets two runs off a low full toss by skewing it towards deep mid-wicket, Suryakumar Yadav scores a run by scything a full delivery behind point, hits a boundary with a powerful shot up and over extra cover off a rank full toss, attempts a similar shot but misses, and concludes with another four by carving a yorker just outside off to the right of short third man.
LIVE SCORE IND 173/3 (17) CRR: 10.18
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: SKY On Fire
In Nandre Burger's over, Suryakumar Yadav takes a single to sweeper cover, Rinku Singh drives a full delivery to deep mid-wicket, Suryakumar Yadav manages a single off a well-executed yorker, and then showcases his skill with three consecutive boundaries – a four with a flat bat over mid-wicket, a six over fine-leg with a pickup shot off his hips, and another four by expertly steering a good length delivery past backward point, putting the young bowler under immense pressure.
LIVE SCORE IND 161/3 (16) CRR: 10.06
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Tight Over
In Maharaj's over, Suryakumar Yadav works a full delivery towards deep mid-wicket for a single, nearly pops a catch back to the bowler off a good length delivery with extra bounce, misses a sweep on a turning delivery outside off, Rinku Singh presses back to a flatter delivery and takes a single towards deep backward square leg, punches a length delivery towards cover, and Suryakumar Yadav strides out to adjust before sweeping a flatter good length delivery to deep square leg for another single.
LIVE SCORE IND 144/3 (15) CRR: 9.6
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Jaiswal Departs
Jaiswal's innings concludes as he attempts to loft a full delivery from Shamsi over long-off, mistimes it off the toe end, and Reeza Hendricks takes a neat catch at long-on, leading to Shamsi's celebratory chest-beating. Jaiswal departs after scoring 60 runs with six boundaries and three sixes.
LIVE SCORE IND 141/3 (14) CRR: 10.07
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Fifty For SKY
In Phehlukwayo's over, Suryakumar Yadav misses a cut off a wide-of-the-crease delivery, then hits two consecutive sixes - the first with a stylish whip over deep mid-wicket and the second with a lofted on-drive, follows it up with a cheeky late cut for a four, and concludes by clobbering a leg-cutter over cow corner for a massive six, while Jaiswal makes room to cut hard for a single, contributing to a century partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.
LIVE SCORE IND 131/2 (13) CRR: 10.08
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Fifty For Jaiswal
In Williams' over, Suryakumar Yadav is beaten on the outside edge by a delivery with extra bounce, Jaiswal squeezes a yorker to third man for a single, hammers a short off-speed ball for a six over deep mid-wicket, survives a wide delivery, attempts a scoop but misses, and reaches his fifty off 34 balls by working a back-of-a-length delivery through mid-wicket for a single.
LIVE SCORE
IND 108/2 (12) CRR: 9
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Huge Six By Jaiswal
In Maharaj's over, Suryakumar Yadav chops a delivery to sweeper cover for a single, Jaiswal flicks a full ball to deep mid-wicket, Suryakumar Yadav dances down the track to loft a delivery inside-out over deep extra cover for a stunning six, and then both Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav contribute singles by flicking and sweeping to deep mid-wicket and deep backward square leg, respectively.
LIVE SCORE
IND 98/2 (11) CRR: 8.91
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: No Big Overs For Team India
In Shamsi's over, Jaiswal knocks a googly to long-off, tickles a delivery to short fine leg, pulls a short of length ball to long-on, and punches a wrong 'un to extra cover, while Suryakumar Yadav fetches a fullish ball outside off with a sweep to deep backward square leg, resulting in three singles.
LIVE SCORE IND 87/2 (10) CRR: 8.7
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Jaiswal Near Fifty
In Phehlukwayo's over, Suryakumar Yadav cuts a wide delivery for two, miscues a drive to cover, and then Jaiswal scores a boundary by fiercely cutting through backward point, adding a single to long-off and surviving an under-edged shot to cover off a much slower delivery, while Phehlukwayo concedes seven runs in total.
LIVE SCORE IND 83/2 (9) CRR: 9.22
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: SKY Survives
In Shamsi's over, Suryakumar Yadav works a delivery through mid-wicket for a single, survives a failed review on an lbw appeal with the ball pitching outside leg, and then Jaiswal hits a boundary by cutting fiercely behind square on the off-side, followed by a single to deep square leg in the same over.
LIVE SCORE IND 75/2 (8) CRR: 9.38
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Tight Over By Phehlukwayo
Suryakumar Yadav faces Phehlukwayo, missing a cut against a length ball outside off, driving to mid-on off an off-pace full delivery, and then plays out three dot balls, while Jaiswal flicks for a single off the pace-off delivery, in the same over.
LIVE SCORE IND 64/2 (7) CRR: 9.14
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: India Dominate Powerplay
Suryakumar Yadav faces Maharaj, initially cutting hard but finding extra cover, then chopping towards extra cover, followed by an impressive six as he shimmies down the track and flicks over deep mid-wicket, and finally, he gets a fortunate four with an outside edge just over the backward point fielder, while Yashasvi Jaiswal leans forward to drive a fullish delivery to long-on in the same over.
LIVE SCORE IND 62/2 (6) CRR: 10.33
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: SKY hits huge six
Suryakumar Yadav hits a high and handsome six off Williams by shuffling across and bringing his wrists into play, followed by a driven delivery to extra cover, while Yashasvi Jaiswal opens with a single, faces a wide yorker, hits a six on a no-ball, and then cuts to point in the same over.
LIVE SCORE IND 45/2 (4) CRR: 11.25
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Double Strike For Maharaj
Maharaj claims two wickets in successive deliveries as Tilak Varma attempts an aggressive shot, leaning across for a lofted stroke over mid-off but fails to get enough elevation, resulting in a catch for Markram at mid-off. Tilak Varma departs without scoring, dismissed by Maharaj.
LIVE SCORE IND 29/2 (2.5) CRR: 10.24
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Gill Strikes
Shubman Gill is dismissed lbw by Maharaj for 12 runs as he misses a sweep shot, deciding against a review after a confident appeal and the umpire's quick decision, with the ball striking the front pad adjacent to the middle-stump.
LIVE SCORE IND 29/1 (2.2) CRR: 12.43
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Jaiswal Finds Form
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a boundary by sweeping a full delivery through backward square leg, follows it up with a defensive push, survives an lbw appeal, and then cuts another delivery hard for a four, concluding with a six over wide long-off as he shimmies down the track against Markram.
LIVE SCORE IND 29/0 (2) CRR: 14.5
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Great Start For Team India
Shubman Gill hits two boundaries off Nandre Burger, the first with a late glance/flick and the second with a hard drive outside off, while Yashasvi Jaiswal opens his account with a single and faces a swinging delivery outside off on the next ball.
LIVE SCORE IND 14/0 (1) CRR: 14
South Africa opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report By Pommie Mbangwa
"77 metres straight boundary, 59 metres and 69 square. It does fly here. The story is about altitude. 12 sixes per game, that's the average here. It's quite dry. A bit of grass on that, it's been very hot. There'll be lots of runs on this, it looks pretty good. Expect a whole lot of runs and many sixes."
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Both Team Captains At The Toss
SKY: We wanted to put runs on the board and defend. Looks a good track, don't think it'll change much. That's the brand of play we want to play, guys want to be fearless. Lot of positives from the last game. Same playing XI.
Markram: We are gonna bowl first again. Fresh wicket, happy with how we chased the other night. There's room for improvement in all aspects. Opportunity tonight to fix that. It's big (to win a series against India). Great occasion, hopefully the boys can express themselves. We've got three changes. Kesh comes back, Nandre Burger gets his debut and Donovan Ferreira comes in for Stubbs
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Toss Report
South Africa won the toss and opted to field first against India in the third T20I of the series here at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Thursday.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Limited Chance For Team India
India have only 4 games in hand before the T20 World Cup 2024. They will play a series against Afghanistan at home after this game. Apart from this they have a IPL which will be a deal breaker for many players.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: South Africa's Team News
According to the squad announcement, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee are ruled out of this match as they focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series. This opens up the possibility of debut appearances for Nandre Burger and Ottniel Baartman.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Team News
Ruturaj Gaikwad could potentially replace Shubman Gill, who might step aside, considering Gaikwad's absence on Tuesday due to illness. Ravi Bishnoi seems poised to get the opportunity over Kuldeep Yadav.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: High Scoring Game On The Cards
The T20I run-scoring landscape on the Highveld this year has been nothing short of spectacular. In March, the clash between South Africa and West Indies at Centurion's SuperSport Park set a remarkable record with the highest match aggregate of 517. Notably, just two days later at the Wanderers, the same teams engaged in a thrilling encounter, achieving the 16th highest match aggregate of 433.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Records On The Cards For Suryakumar Yadav
In the realm of Indian cricket, Suryakumar stands at the forefront of the batting charts, boasting a remarkable 363-run lead over the second-highest run-scorer, Jaiswal. Moreover, Suryakumar recently secured a spot in the all-time top 10 list of six-hitters in T20 Internationals following Tuesday's match, with an impressive tally of 115 sixes to his credit.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma After 2nd T20
"It's always good to play in South Africa; it's quite challenging. We are well-prepared for these conditions, and we have actually batted well in a tough situation."
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Tabraiz Shamsi On T20 WC Selection
"Nobody knows who is going to the World Cup, and the way this new Proteas team is approaching things we don't look too far ahead. At the moment our focus is on the Wanderers."
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs
South Africa Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman
India Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
The pitch at Wanderers Stadium is commonly seen as advantageous for batting. Nevertheless, persistent rainfall in South Africa could introduce moisture, providing support to the bowlers.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Weather Report
Discussing the weather conditions for the upcoming Thursday's third T20I, there is a zero probability of precipitation, and the temperature is anticipated to hover around 28 degrees Celsius throughout the day. Turning attention to the Wanderers Stadium, the venue for the impending final match, the Indian team has won more matches than they have lost.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Full Squads
LIVE India vs South Africa: All His Eyes On Rinku Singh
Rinku smashed his maiden T20I fifty in the second match in Gqeberha. He was excellent in some shot making and it will be interesting to see how he goes in the third T20I.
IND vs SA LIVE Score: Pitch report
The pitch for the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be in focus. The surface has traditionally suited the batters. The pitch is likely to play in the same manner.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the India vs South Africa 3rd and last T20I will be played at Johannesburg and the toss for the match will take place at 8 pm IST. The match starts at 8.30 pm IST.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Probable Playing XI
LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Will Ishan Kishan Play Today?
India's wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan is likely to play today after being benched for the second match. Most probably, he will take the place of Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper and batter as India look to win the game and level the series.
IND vs SA: Team India Lands In Johannesburg
Team India reached Johannesburh just the day before the last and third T20I.
#TeamIndia have arrived in Johannesburg for the 3rd and final T20I. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/4aabOX0tVN
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2023
PAK vs AUS: When Does The Match Start?
The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will start at 8.30 pm IST. The match will be played at The Wanderers stadium in Johannesburh also known as 'The Bull Ring'. It is a small ground in size, so expect plenty of sixes and fours hit today.
IND vs SA LIVE: Tilak Varma Is Ready For Challenge
"It's always good to play in South Africa; it's quite challenging. We are well-prepared for these conditions, and we have actually batted well in a tough situation." - Tilak Varma.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Tabraiz Shamsi on prep for the final T20I
"Nobody knows who is going to the World Cup, and the way this new Proteas team is approaching things we don't look too far ahead. At the moment our focus is on the Wanderers." - Tabraiz Shamsi on prep for third T20I.
IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE: Series on the line
India must win the third T20I today at Johannesburh vs South Africa to level the series. The Indian team would not want a repeat of the 2nd T20 match wherein they did not play their best cricket.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Head To Head Stats
In the 26 T20 encounters between India and South Africa, India emerged victorious in 13, while South Africa secured 11 wins. Two matches, including the 1st T20I in this series, ended without results, and South Africa won the 2nd game.
