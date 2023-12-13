LIVE Updates | IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Check Head To Head Stats
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: First game was washed out for while South Africa won 2nd game.
Trending Photos
LIVE IND VS SA 3rd T20: The T20 series between India and South Africa has provided insights despite weather interruptions. Suryakumar Yadav's entertaining shots and Reeza Hendricks' consistent T20 form stand out. Tabraiz Shamsi's maturity as a T20 asset and Rinku Singh's emergence as India's finisher are notable. Rain disruptions have prevented a full game, but the decider at Wanderers is anticipated for its entertainment value. Both teams face squad challenges, with South Africa releasing players for Tests, and India missing Deepak Chahar. Seamers struggled in damp conditions, highlighting the importance of consistency. The Wanderers may offer less assistance to spinners, making Hendricks, Suryakumar, and Rinku crucial with their T20 World Cup aspirations. Matthew Breetzke and Yashasvi Jaiswal aim to make impacts, while potential changes in both squads add intrigue. The series signifies the significance of adapting to diverse conditions, as expressed by India's Tilak Varma.
Check LIVE Score Of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I of three-match T20 series.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Head To Head Stats
In the 26 T20 encounters between India and South Africa, India emerged victorious in 13, while South Africa secured 11 wins. Two matches, including the 1st T20I in this series, ended without results, and South Africa won the 2nd game.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs
South Africa Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman
India Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Full Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo,Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman, Donovan Ferreira