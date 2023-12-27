LIVE Updates | IND VS SA Day 3, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim For Quick Wickets In 1st Session
India Vs South Africa Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma will want Jasprit Bumrah and M Siraj to wrap up South Africa's innings in 1st session.
LIVE Score IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3: On Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and India, South Africa finished with a lead of 11 runs at Stumps. Dean Elgar's superb 140* anchored South Africa to 256-5 in their first innings. Despite early setbacks, Elgar and de Zorzi weathered the pace attack, while Shardul and Prasidh struggled. India, in response, scored 245 with KL Rahul's resilient century. Rabada's five-wicket haul dominated India's innings, but Elgar and Jansen's partnership consolidated South Africa's position. Debutant Bedingham impressed with a fifty. Bumrah's late strikes provided a glimmer of hope for India. The day ended with South Africa in control, leaving India with catching up to do on Day 3. Elgar's masterful innings and India's challenging position set the stage for an intriguing continuation.