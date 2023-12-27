trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703497
NewsCricket
IND VS SA 1ST TEST

LIVE Updates | IND VS SA Day 3, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim For Quick Wickets In 1st Session

India Vs South Africa Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma will want Jasprit Bumrah and M Siraj to wrap up South Africa's innings in 1st session.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:01 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE Score IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3: On Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and India, South Africa finished with a lead of 11 runs at Stumps. Dean Elgar's superb 140* anchored South Africa to 256-5 in their first innings. Despite early setbacks, Elgar and de Zorzi weathered the pace attack, while Shardul and Prasidh struggled. India, in response, scored 245 with KL Rahul's resilient century. Rabada's five-wicket haul dominated India's innings, but Elgar and Jansen's partnership consolidated South Africa's position. Debutant Bedingham impressed with a fifty. Bumrah's late strikes provided a glimmer of hope for India. The day ended with South Africa in control, leaving India with catching up to do on Day 3. Elgar's masterful innings and India's challenging position set the stage for an intriguing continuation.

Follow Live Updates From India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Here.

27 December 2023
21:59 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 at Centurion. For over-by-over updates from the game, stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?