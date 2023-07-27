LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Take A Look At Squads
India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharm's India and Shai Hope's West Indies will aim to take 1-0 lead in this match at Barbados.
After sealing the Test series 1-0, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting today in Barbados. The hosts will be aiming for an improved show in the ODIs after they were completely outplayed in the Test matches. The leadership changes as Shai Hope takes charge of the one-day outfit. He faced disappointment as the captain when West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time. It is time for Windies to reboot their ODI journey and this series will mark its start.
India, on the other hand, are favourites to win the series. This is still not the Indian team at its full strength. However, the team still has enough firepower to beat a down and out West Indies team. Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the ODI squad, has been released citing a slight discomfort felt by the pacer.
Follow LIVE updates and score from IND vs WI 1st ODI 4 HERE.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Squads
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Rohit vs Hope
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies to be played at Barbados. The match will start at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm today. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.