LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Take A Look At Squads

After sealing the Test series 1-0, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting today in Barbados. The hosts will be aiming for an improved show in the ODIs after they were completely outplayed in the Test matches. The leadership changes as Shai Hope takes charge of the one-day outfit. He faced disappointment as the captain when West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time. It is time for Windies to reboot their ODI journey and this series will mark its start.

India, on the other hand, are favourites to win the series. This is still not the Indian team at its full strength. However, the team still has enough firepower to beat a down and out West Indies team. Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the ODI squad, has been released citing a slight discomfort felt by the pacer.

