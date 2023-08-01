IND: 351-5 (50) | IND VS WI, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya Gets India To 351
India Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Team India will look to seal a series win with win in third and final ODI match.
Trending Photos
Team India will look to bounce back from their loss in the second ODI on Saturday and seal a series win over hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with India winning the first ODI by 5 wickets and West Indies fighting back to win the second game by 6 wickets.
India have won all of the last 10 ODI series against two-time World Cup champions West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s side had won the last two series against West Indies with a 3-0 margin but lost their first ODI to the Windies on Saturday after winning 9 consecutive times against them.
West Indies will look to sign off from the series on a high, especially after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI here.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Here we go then!
Mukesh Kumar to start the innings for India while King and Mayers open batting for the host.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson After 1st Innings
"It feels really great to spend some time in the middle, score some runs and contribute for your country. I had different plans for different players, I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers. Being an Indian cricketer is a challenging thing, I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different positions. It is the number of overs you get and it is not about batting position so you gotta prepare accordingly. That Kensington Oval was a bit damp, but this surface looks a bit dry. With the new ball, it was coming on nicely, but as the ball got old, it was holding up and became slightly tough against the spinners. It was not easy to get that score, credit goes to the middle-order batters for hanging in and getting that score. With our bowling order, I'm confident of defending the target."
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India finish at 351
India have finished at 351 runs on the board after Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson got their side a fine start in the beginning. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya played some brilliant shots in the end to get the job done. India look in business mood tonight.
IND: 351/5 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Surya gone
Suryakumar Yadav 35 (30) caught by Cariah bowled by Shepherd. India 5 down now with Hardik Pandya 36 (40) in the middle.
IND: 309/5 (46.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Surya gets going
Suryakumar Yadav is batting on 24 off 20 with two fours and a six at the moment. India look to score 35- plus with Pandya and SKY in the middle.
IND: 287/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Pandya the problem
Hardik Pandya struggling at the moment, he is on 25 off 29 balls, his slow approach already forced Gill to attack and now it's becoming an issue with just 8 overs left.
IND: 271/4 (42.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Gill departs
Shubman Gill 85 (92) caught by Cariah bowled by Motie. India 4 down now as Suryakumar Yadav walks in before Ravindra Jadeja.
IND: 248/4 (40.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: West Indies bounce back
West Indies have slowed down the flow of runs from India's side as both Gill and Pandya wait for a while to get things going unlike Samson.
IND: 244/3 (38.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Another chance for Gill
Shubman Gill has another chance to score a century for India. The stage is set for him, he is on 81 off 83 balls with Hardik Pandya with him in the middle.
IND: 238/6 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Pandya joins Gill
Hardik Pandya has walked in number 5 for India after Sanju Samson's dismissal. Shubman Gill on the other end is batting on 78 off 75 balls at the moment.
IND: 234/3 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Gone!
Sanju Samson 51 (41) caught by Hetmyer bowled by Shepherd. West Indies bounce back as Sanju is trapped by a slower one.
IND: 224/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Gill, Samson rebuild India
Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson with a partnership of 54 runs have taken India cross the 200-run mark together. West Indies desperate for a wicket at the moment.
IND: 208/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Sanju in the mood
Sanju Samson with another maximum as he flicks it over mid-wicket using Alzarri Joseph's pace and his technique. What a shot that was, Samson can score big today.
IND: 185/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Samson on fire
Sanju Samson is on fire at the moment, he is batting on 19 off 9 balls and he looks fearless in his approach at the moment.
IND: 175/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: All eyes on Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad off to a slow start with Shubman Gill. India are in a comfortable situation at the moment. It will be interesting to see how the CSK batter goes about his business.
IND: 150/1 (22.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Gone!
Ishan Kishan stumped by Shai Hope bowled by Cariah after hitting 77 off 64 balls. A good start by Kishan but he would be disappointed to not get a hundred.
IND: 144/1 (20 Overs)
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Back In India's 11, 'Show Them Who They Bench,' CSK Fans Go Crazy
LIVE IND vs WI: Gill completes ffity
Shubman Gill has also completed his fifty, he has smashed 8 fours in his innings so far. Shepherd and Cariah attack the stumps for India.
IND: 128/0 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI: Gill inching close to fifty
After Kishan, Shubman Gill is also near his half-century, a brilliant start for India once again with these two young guns showing their class against the West Indies.
IND: 116/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Kishan hits fifty
Ishan Kishan has completed his fifty, a brilliant knock by the left-hander who's played some fantastic cricket shots so far.
IND: 100/0 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: WI in trouble
West Indies in trouble at the moment at both openers get their team to a fiery start in this final game of the series. Gudakesh Motie brought into the attack by Shai Hope.
IND: 85/0 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India in revenge mood
India openers look in aggressive mood at the moment. Gill is on 32 off 26 with 7 fours batting on a strike-rate of 123 whereas Ishan Kishan batting on 30 off 28.
IND: 69/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Joseph comes in
Alzarri Joseph comes into the attack for West Indies in search of an early breakthrough. Ishan Kishan on fire at he moment with 4 boundaries batting on 30 off 28 balls.
IND: 40/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Kishan in fine touch
Ishan Kishan is picking up right from he left in the previous contest, he looks in a mood and grove to score a ton today. Shubman Gill on the other end also batting well so far.
IND: 27/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: India start steady
Team India have started steady with Shubman Gill and Ishan in the middle. Kyle Mayers joins Seales in the attack for West Indies.
WI: 15/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Action begins
Here we go! Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill open the batting for India as Jayden Seales attacks the stumps for West Indies.
IND: 9/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Toss report
WI captain Shai Hope has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Hardik Pandya is leading the team for the third ODI as well.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Toss coming up
Both team captains will be out shortly for the toss. West Indies would be desperate to win this clash and a make statement in this tour ahead of the T20I series against India.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Toss timing
The toss for the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will take place at 630 PM (IST) at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match of the tour which will be played at the iconic stadium.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Pitch report
The Brian Lara Stadium is hosting its inaugural game of this tour. Compared to the two-paced Barbados wicket, it is known to be a true wicket and greatly facilitates strokeplay. This pitch may be just what the Indian batting needs to get them out of trouble, as they are in desperate need of runs at the moment.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Do or die clash
The third ODI between India and West Indies is a do or die clash for both teams as the winner will clinch the series. Shae Hope's side are keen on getting some revenge against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI
After losing by six wickets on Saturday, India's head coach Rahul Dravid stated that his squad is looking at the wider picture in preparation for the forthcoming World Cup and the Asia Cup, and will play another game to evaluate what sort of influence the younger players can have in a crucial game.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI Predicted 11
India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli to return?
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were missing from the playing eleven in the second ODI against West Indies and India lost that game. Will the skipper and star batter return in the lineup today?
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill is highest scorer for India in last 10 innings
Opener Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter for India in the last 10 ODI innings followed by Virat Kohli. Can Shubman Gill fire for India in the must-win third ODI against West Indies today. Check full list HERE...
Runs by Indian batters in last 10 ODI innings
595 - Gill
540 - Kohli
473 - Ishan
473 - Shreyas
434 - Rohit
351 - Rahul
336 - Pant
293 - Samson
281 - Hardik
256 - Jadeja
186 - Dhawan
132 - Surya#WIvIND | #ShubmanGill | #IshanKishan
— Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) August 1, 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya will look to increase workload
India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya had said after the 2nd ODI that he will look to increase his workload. "My body is fine. I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup," he said. "I'm a turtle right now, not the rabbit and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on."
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Romario Shepherd reveals secret to success in 2nd ODI
West Indies and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Romarion Shepherd was the pick of the West Indies bowlers in the second ODI against India on Saturday. "It was just more intent, I just tried to run in hard and hit the pitch because when you hit the wicket, you get something out of it. So, that was in my bowling plan and especially to some of the Indian batsmen, I don't want to get too full to them. When I came in, I got a wicket and set the tone. Basically, the guys started to push a bit and then we get another wicket that put pressure back on them," Romario Shepherd was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo after the second ODI.
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja reveals reason for resting Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed that this is the only series where the side can experiment with their playing 11 before Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.
Check what Ravindra Jadeja said before the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies HERE.
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: WI look to end 17-year jinx
West Indies have not won an ODI series against India since 2006. A win on Tuesday in the third ODI vs India will ensure the first series win for the home side after 17 years.
If West Indies wins today.
It will be their first ODI series win against India after 17 long years. pic.twitter.com/vHcB6QkL1g
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2023
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shimron Hetmyer eyes new record
West Indies and Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer (1,467) needs 33 runs to complete 1,500 runs in ODIs. Can Hetmyer achieve this feat against India in the third and final ODI today?
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma aims for 10,000 ODI runs
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (9,837) needs 163 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs. Will Rohit play in the third and final ODI today and can he complete this massive feat?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: India hold edge in head-to-head
Team India hold the edge over West Indies in head-to-head clashes between the two sides in ODIs. In a total of 141 games played between the two teams, India dominates the contest with 71 wins over West Indies' 64 wins, while two games have ended in a tie, and four games have had no results.
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
Hardik Pandya or Shai Hope? Romario Shepherd or Ishan Kishan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Dwayne Bravo meets Team India cricketers
Former West Indies all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo turned up at Team India's hotel in Trinidad to catch up with them. Check Bravo meeting Team India cricketers HERE...
When in Trinidad __... _#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @dway pic.twitter.com/atd8zVj33g
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2023
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Check Livestreaming details
India and West Indies will be up against each other in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.
Check when and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI for free HERE.
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Shai Hope eyes big record
West Indies captain Shai Hope is 65 away from 5,000 ODI runs. If he gets there on Tuesday, in his 113th innings, he will be the third fastest to the mark behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former South Africa batter Hashim Amla.
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Teams eye series win
Both India and West Indies will look to win the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and win the three-match ODI series. The series is currently level at 1-1 with India winning the first ODI and West Indies winning the second game.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs WI 3rd ODI in Tarouba tonight.