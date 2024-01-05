IND-W: 14-0 (1) | IND-W VS AUS-W, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India On Top
India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Titas Sadhu Took 4-Wicket Haul In The First Innings.
In the 1st innings of the India Women vs. Australia Women 1st T20I at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Australia Women posted a total of 141 runs for the loss of all their wickets in 19.2 overs. Captain Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney got off to a modest start but fell for 8 and 17 runs respectively. Titas Sadhu was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs in her 4 overs. Phoebe Litchfield provided a strong contribution with a well-played 49 runs off 32 balls. However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, with Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma also making significant contributions with the ball. The innings saw Australia Women lose their last six wickets for just 29 runs, finishing with a total of 141 runs.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from 1st T20I between India women and Australia women below
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Starts On High
Darcie Brown opens the attack, with Mandhana facing, as Smriti misses a flick, scoring leg byes and boundaries off thigh pad and pads in the first over against Australia Women.
India Women need 128 runs
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Australia All Out
Wareham departs, caught by Amanjot Kaur off Shreyanka Patil's delivery. Australia falls short of completing their 20 overs. The ball, full and slightly outside off, arrived a bit quicker, catching Wareham deep in her crease as she aimed towards long-off. Unfortunately, she couldn't time it well, and the ball found its way into the safe hands of Amanjot Kaur, stationed confidently in the deep. Wareham's brief stay concludes with a score of 5 runs from 5 balls, including one boundary.
Innings Break
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Deepti Sharma On Fire
Deepti Sharma dismisses Perry! A full delivery on the middle, Perry attempts a downtown shot but doesn't connect fully. Amanjot Kaur, positioned at long-on, makes a commendable effort, running to her left along the ropes to take the catch over her head. Perry departs after scoring 37 runs off 30 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes. The Australian team continues to lose wickets.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: AUS 7 Down
Sutherland departs after a valiant effort! Titas Sadhu claims her fourth wicket with a full delivery on off-stump. Sutherland aimed for mid-off but found Harmanpreet Kaur, who secured yet another catch. Sutherland scored 12 runs off 11 balls, including a six.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: AUS 6 Down
Shreyanka Patil strikes gold against Grace Harris! A well-pitched length delivery outside off tempts Harris into a bold reverse-hack, missing completely. LBW, as Hawkeye confirms three-reds. Harris departs for just 1 run off 2 balls.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Kaur Strikes
Amanjot Kaur dismisses Phoebe Litchfield as she attempts to hit a full delivery over mid-off, failing to get enough elevation, and the catch is safely taken by Kaur, breaking the partnership. Phoebe Litchfield departs for 49 runs, including 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: 100 Up For AUS
Amanjot Kaur bowls a mix of deliveries, including a slower one, as Phoebe Litchfield showcases her batting skills with two well-timed sixes over deep square leg, despite a close call with a nearly chipped shot, while Ellyse Perry adds a single with a slap to deep cover.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Partnership For AUS
Phoebe Litchfield adds insult to injury for India with a boundary through a reverse-sweep, while Ellyse Perry contributes with powerful shots, including a four through deep mid-wicket, and the pair's 50-run partnership is marked by a dropped catch in a mix-up at short third man.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Australia Bounce Back
Vastrakar struggles with short deliveries as Ellyse Perry effortlessly pulls one for a six over deep backward square leg, while Phoebe Litchfield contributes with a boundary and a six, guiding Australia Women's innings.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India On Top With 4 Wickets
Australia Women, opting to bowl, face a challenging situation at 48/4 in 8.3 overs against India Women, with Titas Sadhu making a significant impact, taking 3 wickets for 8 runs. Key moments include Ashleigh Gardner's early dismissal, a dropped catch, and Alyssa Healy falling to Renuka Singh. The current partnership between Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry is crucial for Australia's recovery.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Australia Off To A Great Start
Renuka Singh delivers a mix of wide and swinging deliveries, creating challenges for the batters, with Mooney surviving some close calls and Healy scoring off a leg bye and a clipped shot to deep square leg.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Alyssa Healy | Australia captain: We're not too fussed, probably looking to bowl first too. We've got a strong batting line-up. We have a lot of experience in the group so everyone knows what they're doing.
Harmanpreet Kaur | India captain: We're going to bowl first. We're going in with 4 seamers and 2 spinners, want to use this opportunity and bowl first. This is the right opportunity for us to try some things.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Toss Report
India women won the toss and opted to field first against Australia women at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai On Friday in the first T20 match of the series.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: What To Expect?
At the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in T20 Internationals, a total of two matches have been played. Teams bowling first have won one match, indicating a slight advantage for the chasing side. The average first innings score is 179, while the average second innings score slightly edges higher at 180. The record for the highest total recorded is 187/1 in 20 overs, achieved by Australia Women against India Women. Notably, the highest successful chase at this venue is 173/1 in 18.1 overs, accomplished by Australia Women against India Women. These statistics reflect the competitive and dynamic nature of T20 cricket at this venue.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Weather Report
Anticipated at 49%, the humidity level promises comfortable playing conditions. A gentle breeze at 13 km/hr is expected, contributing a pleasant touch to the atmosphere. The forecast indicates favorable weather, promising an exciting and uninterrupted cricket match.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: AUS Tour So Far
Following a defeat in the one-off Test, Alyssa Healy and her team rebounded to sweep India in the three-match ODI series. Although the Australians enter the T20Is as favorites, India possesses the quality to challenge the reigning world champions.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: How Will Deepti Sharma Perform?
Deepti showcased considerable effectiveness with her off-spin bowling during the ODIs, maintaining an average of 20.86 across three games and securing seven wickets. Notably, she achieved a five-for in the second ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The strategic usage of the Uttar Pradesh-born player by Harmanpreet Kaur in the upcoming clash adds an intriguing element.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: All Eyes On Phoebe Litchfield
The 20-year-old has made an outstanding beginning to her international career, accumulating 99 runs in five T20Is and three innings, boasting an impressive average of 49.50. With a striking strike-rate of 220 in T20 internationals, she poses a significant threat, requiring the opposition to execute well-laid plans to contain her impact.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Probable Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Probable Playing XI
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Elkyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Alana King
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Head To Head Stats
In the head-to-head record between IND-W and AUS-W, they have played 31 matches. India Women emerged victorious in 7, while Australia Women secured 23 wins, with 1 match ending in a no result.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Pitch Report
So far, only two Women's T20 Internationals (T20Is) have taken place at this venue. The pitch is anticipated to be favorable for batsmen, presenting a challenging situation for bowlers. In the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Navi Mumbai witnessed some impressive high scores. The captain winning the toss might choose to bowl first to assess the pitch conditions and strategize their game based on the target.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Full Squad
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen
IND-W Vs AUS-W LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
The India women vs Australia women 1st T20I starts today at Navi Mumbai. There are plenty of match-winners taking part in this game. In case you have not made your Dream11 team, take our help.
LIVE Score IND-W Vs AUS-W: Key Players For India
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not been in best of form in the series vs Australia but she will aim to have a good T20Is. Smriti Mandhana will love consistency to be part of her game in the T20Is as she has been on and off in the last couple of tournaments.
LIVE 1st T20I IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur Says Team Is Looking To Win Series
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke to the press on eve of he match and said that the whole team is looking excited for the 1st T20I.
IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
IND-W Vs AUS-W LIVE: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
LIVE Score IND-W Vs AUS-W: Harman vs Healy
