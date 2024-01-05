IND-W: 14-0 (1) | IND-W VS AUS-W, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India On Top

In the 1st innings of the India Women vs. Australia Women 1st T20I at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Australia Women posted a total of 141 runs for the loss of all their wickets in 19.2 overs. Captain Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney got off to a modest start but fell for 8 and 17 runs respectively. Titas Sadhu was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs in her 4 overs. Phoebe Litchfield provided a strong contribution with a well-played 49 runs off 32 balls. However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, with Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma also making significant contributions with the ball. The innings saw Australia Women lose their last six wickets for just 29 runs, finishing with a total of 141 runs.

