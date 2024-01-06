AUS-W: 26-0 (3) | IND-W VS AUS-W, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Need Good Start
India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: All-rounder Deepti Sharma scored 30 runs in the first innings to help India post a good total.
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: In the first innings of the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India posted a total of 130-8 in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma was dismissed early for 1 run, followed by Smriti Mandhana contributing 23 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues added 13 runs, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 6. Richa Ghosh played a crucial knock with 23 runs, and Deepti Sharma top-scored with 30 runs. Pooja Vastrakar made 9, and Amanjot Kaur added a quick 4. Shreyanka Patil remained not out with 7 runs. The innings featured notable contributions from Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham, who took two wickets each. Australia's bowlers restricted India to a challenging but achievable total, setting the stage for an exciting second innings.
Follow Live Score and Updates from the 2nd T20I between India women and Australia women below
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Australian Openers Dominate
Renuka Singh's over sees Mooney scoring a boundary with a well-timed drive, a misjudged umpire decision for 5 wides, and Mooney getting beaten while attempting a pull, guiding the ball to short cover and backward point without scoring.
LIVE Score AUSW 26/0 (3) CRR: 8.67 REQ: 6.18
Australia Women need 105 runs
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: AUS Need Good Start
Renuka Singh's over includes a mix of dot balls, singles, a wide, and Healy getting beaten on the outside edge, restricting the batters to minimal runs.
LIVE Score
AUSW 4/0 (1) CRR: 4 REQ: 6.68
Australia Women need 127 runs
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: India Set 131 Runs Target
Deepti Sharma is run out on the final delivery as Schutt delivers on the leg side. Deepti takes a powerful swing, sending the ball off her pads towards square leg. A fielder from the deep charges in, swiftly collects the ball, and throws it to the keeper. Deepti is nowhere near the frame as the keeper dislodges the bails to complete the run-out. She scored 31 runs off 27 balls, including 5 boundaries. Mooney and Healy combine for the dismissal.
LIVE Score
INDW 130/8 (20) CRR: 6.5
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Amanjot Kaur Departs
Amanjot Kaur falls caught by McGrath as Sutherland delivers a slower ball on the off side; Kaur checks her shot, scoring 4(2) with one boundary, adding to the ongoing procession of wickets.
LIVE Score
INDW 107/7 (17.4) CRR: 6.06
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: India 6 Down
Vastrakar falls lbw to Wareham's delivery while attempting a reverse sweep, with an effective review by Australia Women confirming the ball pitching in line and impacting the off-stump; Vastrakar departs for 9(12), hindering India Women's momentum in the innings.
LIVE Score
INDW 102/6 (17.1) CRR: 5.94
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Richa Ghosh Departs
Richa Ghosh falls lbw to Wareham's slower delivery, initially given not out but successfully reviewed by Healy, confirming the ball pitching in line and hitting the leg-stump; Ghosh departs for 23(19) with 2 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score
INDW 92/5 (15) CRR: 6.13
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Partnership For India
Australia's Sutherland delivers another economical over, allowing just three runs, with Deepti Sharma missing on a shaping delivery, and Richa Ghosh managing singles and a couple with shots to point, cover, and extra cover.
LIVE Score
INDW 87/4 (14) CRR: 6.21
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Richas Ghosh On Counter Attack
In Kim Garth's over, Richa Ghosh showcases aggressive batting with two boundaries, one through a stylish cut and the other from a top-edged sweep, while Deepti Sharma contributes with singles through a glide and a run.
LIVE Score
INDW 80/4 (12) CRR: 6.67
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: India 4 Down
Kaur departs as Gardner claims her wicket with a tossed-up delivery on middle and off; attempting a sweep, Kaur gets a top edge, and Perry takes a straightforward catch at deep square leg. Kaur is out for 6(12).
LIVE Score
INDW 54/4 (10.1) CRR: 5.31
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: India Look To Rebuild
Sutherland delivers a mix of lengths to Richa Ghosh and Kaur, including short balls and slower deliveries, resulting in singles and a couple of runs in the over.
LIVE Score INDW 54/3 (10) CRR: 5.4
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Mandhana Departs
Mandhana falls to Sutherland as she mistimes a pull shot, caught by Perry at deep mid-wicket for 23 runs, ending her promising innings.
LIVE Score INDW 42/3 (7.5) CRR: 5.36
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: All Eyes On Mandhana
In Gardner's over, Kaur and Mandhana both score singles, with Mandhana attempting a lofted shot over cover, while Kaur nudges one to backward square leg and Mandhana gets an inside edge on a full delivery.
LIVE Score
INDW 36/2 (7) CRR: 5.14
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Poor Start For Team India
Rodrigues' brief innings concludes as Kim Garth dismisses her with a caught-behind. The delivery, short of a length outside off, moves away, prompting Rodrigues to attempt a shot, resulting in an outside edge. Healy completes the catch. Rodrigues departs, scoring 13(9) with three boundaries.
LIVE Score INDW 20/2 (4) CRR: 5
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Shafali Verma Departs
Shafali Verma falls lbw to Kim Garth, losing India's review as the delivery from over the wicket nips sharply back in, hitting the pads and confirming three reds on the review, ending her innings at 1(6).
LIVE Score INDW 4/1 (1.4) CRR: 2.4
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: India Openers In The Middle
Schutt bowls a mix of lengths to both Mandhana and Shafali Verma, including a wide delivery, with Shafali Verma managing to score one run by nudging the ball into the mid-wicket pocket.
LIVE Score INDW 3/0 (1) CRR: 3
Australia Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Ground Dimension
The boundaries measure 64 meters and 58 meters square, with a distance of 70 meters down the ground. The surface is covered with a layer of grass, presenting a fairly even playing field. The new ball will provide some assistance to seamers, while spinners may not find much turn. Overall, it's a favourable pitch for batting, offering the potential for a high-scoring game.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Harmanpreet: This wicket is better than the previous one. Batting first will give a good opportunity to set a good total. In the last game Shafali and Smriti played well. They gave us an idea about how the pitch was behaving and the areas we can target, that's still on the back of my mind.
Alyssa Healy: We will have a bowl. A bit of dew, was hard to defend the other night. Tonight it's going to be important to start off well with the ball. Need to make sure we get everything right. Just want to play well. Garth is in for Brown.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Toss Report
Australia won the toss and opted to field first against India in the 2nd T20I of the series here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Can India Take Revenge?
Having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the recent ODI series of this tour, India is determined to reverse their fortunes and aim for a whitewash against the visitors in the shorter format of the game.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Pitch Report
DY Patil Stadium's playing surface is renowned for its favoritism towards batsmen, frequently hosting high-scoring encounters. In the previous game, the introduction of dew presented an additional challenge, making run chases seem more achievable. Despite the pitch traditionally being conducive to spinners, the recently concluded match highlighted an advantage for Indian pacers.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: India Aim To Claim Series
India requires only one more win to clinch the T20I series against Australia, and they have a good chance to achieve this in the upcoming contest later today. It's an opportunity for redemption after the ODI series whitewash.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: All Eyes On Mandhana
India's success in setting a formidable target or chasing down a total will heavily rely on the impactful performance of Smriti Mandhana, who is expected to provide a strong start for the team against Australia.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Titas Sadhu's 4-Wicket Haul
Sadhu showcased her brilliance in the encounter against Australia's Alyssa Healy, concluding with impressive figures of 4-0-17-0. Following the dismissals of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ash Gardner from the opposing top order, Sadhu made a crucial impact by claiming the vital wicket of Annabel Sutherland in the final overs.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Can Titas Sadhu Repeat heroics From First Game?
Indian bowler Titas Sadhu took four Australian wickets, restricting the visitors to a total of 141 runs. In the second innings, Smriti Mandhana delivered an impressive half-century, while Shafali Verma added 64 runs from 44 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes. Their exceptional performance allowed India to surpass the target comfortably with more than two overs to spare. The team is determined to replicate this success in the upcoming second game, with the goal of securing the series victory ahead of schedule.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Historic day for Perry
Ellyse Perry is set to become Australia's first woman cricketer on Sunday to make 300 appearances for the country across all international formats.
India women vs Australia women: India eye revenge
India were beaten 3-0 in the recent ODI series of this tour. They will surely look to whitewash the visitors in the shorter format of the game.
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs England Women Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: Pitch Report
The playing surface at DY Patil Stadium is well-known for favoring batsmen, often witnessing high-scoring matches. In the last game, the onset of dew added to the challenge, making chases appear more manageable. Although the pitch typically supports spinners, the recently concluded match showcased an advantage for Indian pacers.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Match timings
The 2nd T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7 PM IST on Sunday.
LIVE IND-w VS AUS-W Livestreaming Details
The India Women vs Australia Women match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Do or die contest for Australia
If Australia lose this game they will lose the series as India will take an unbeatable lead in the 3-match series. Harmanpreet Kaur and co won the first game against Australia women team recently.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: Series on line
Team India need just one more victory to seal the T20I series against Australia and they can surely do it in this contest today evening. It is time for revenge for the ODI series whitewash.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Mandhana key for India
Smriti Mandhana will be key for India to give them a great start whether they are chasing or setting a good target for Australia.
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20: Jhulan's advice helped Sadhu
“Jhulan Goswami has been a big part of my life. I first saw her when she was 13, and she has been in constant presence. Right now she is with Bengal, which I am supposed to probably join after this series,” Sadhu was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Sadhu's performance in 1st match
In her match against Australia's Alyssa Healy, Sadhu was amazing, finishing with 4-0-17-0. After Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ash Gardner were removed from the opposing top order, she returned to take the vital wicket of Annabel Sutherland in the last overs.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: All Eyes On Titas Sadhu
Titas Sadhu, the Indian bowler, claimed four Australian wickets, limiting the visitors to 141 runs. In the latter half, Smriti Mandhana crafted a stellar half-century, and Shafali Verma contributed an additional 64 runs off just 44 balls, featuring six boundaries and three sixes. The duo's outstanding display paved the way for India to comfortably surpass the target with over two overs remaining. The team is eager to replicate such a performance in the upcoming second game, aiming to secure the series victory ahead of schedule.
