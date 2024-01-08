AUS-W: 54-0 (6) | IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia On Top In Chase
India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 2rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India have posted 147 runs against Australia.
The series is tied 1-1 and Mumbai is ready to host the final game which will decide the winner between India women and Australia women cricket team on Tuesday (January 9). Harmanpreet Kaur's side started off on the right foot when they won the first match but Australia like a champion side they are bounced back to level the series. It is a chance for India to register their first T20I series win at home against the mighty Australian team ahead of the World Cup.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will be key for India when they face the fiery bowling attack of Australia with the likes of Kim Garth in tremendous rhythm. Elyssa Perry played her 300th game for Australia in the previous game of these sides.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from the 3rd T20I between India women and Australia women below.
IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I LIVE: Patil comes in
Shreyanka Patil comes into the attack for India hoping to get a wicket. Alyssa Healy on top of her game at the moment batting on 37 off 24 balls.
AUSW: 54/0 (6 Overs)
IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I LIVE: Australia on top
Australia on top in their chase of 148 runs, the next two overs will surely be attacked by the openers as they have not lost any wickets until now.
AUSW: 32/0 (4 Overs)
IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I LIVE: Review
India take a review but Healy is safe, Titas Sadhu looked very confident but the review is lost now and India only have one left now.
AUSW: 10/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE India women vs Australia women: India post 147
India have posted 147 runs against Australia in the third and final match of the series. Amanjot Kaur scored 17 off 14 balls in the end.
INDW: 147/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE India women vs Australia women: 2 overs left
Two overs left for India with Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur in the middle. Megan Schutt and Annalbel Sutherland attack the stumps for Australia.
INDW: 126/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Deepti departs
Deepti Sharma 14 (18) caught by McGrath bowled by Wareham. India lose another wicket as they five down no with four overs left.
INDW: 113/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Deepti to carry
Deepti Sharma has to carry India to a commandable total against Australia. Six overs left with 97 runs on the board and 6 wickets in hand.
INDW: 97/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: India in a tricky spot
Team India in a tricky spot as both batters in the middle are new to the crease and Australia are not making it easy for them at the moment.
IND-W: 77/4 (12 Overs)
IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Another one
Harmanpreet Kaur 3 (6) out bowled by Annabel Sutherland. A slower one gets the better of the Indian skipper. Australia on a roll now.
INDW: 66/4 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia Women 3rd T20I: Another one!
Jemimah Rodrigues 2 (7) caught by Wareham bowled by Annabel Sutherland. Australia get another wicket now. India in a tricky spot at the moment.
IND-W: 60/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Gone!
Shafali Verma 26 (17) caught by Healy bowled Schutt. India lose their opener but Smriti Mandha is joined by Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle.
IND-W: 51/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Australia look for wickets
Australia is looking for wickets at the moment as India get off to a fine start. Mandhana and Verma in top rhythm at the moment.
IND-W: 34/0 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: India start bright
India off to a fine start as Shafali Verma opens her arms and gets a couple of boundaries. Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth attack the stumps now.
IND-W: 20/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Action begins
Here we go! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the batting for India. Megan Schutt attacks the stumps with new ball for Australia cricket team.
INDW: 3/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Toss Report
Alyssa Healy wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India in the series decider.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Toss coming up shortly
The toss will be coming up shortly at 630 PM (IST) in Mumbai. Both captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy will be coming out shortly for the series decider.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Livestreaming details
India women vs Australia women 3rd T20I match live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 in India. Fans can livestream the match on JioCinema app and website.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Match timing
The match will begin at 7 PM (IST) between India women and Australia women. The toss will take place at 630 PM (IST). The series decider is expected to be an intense one.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Probable Playing XI
IN-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu
AU-W: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Weather Report
On Tuesday in Navi Mumbai, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, reaching a maximum temperature of 32°C. The humidity is projected to be at 53 percent, accompanied by a wind speed of approximately 10 km/h.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Fantasy XI Prediction
Wicket-keepers: A Healy, Beth Mooney
Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Shafali Verma
All-rounders: D Sharma, T McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowler: Georgia Wareham
Captain First-Choice: Phoebe Litchfield || Captain Second-Choice: T McGrath
Vice-Captain First-Choice: E Perry || Vice-captain Second-Choice: D Sharma
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Pitch Report
The pitch presents an initial challenge for batsmen, offering substantial assistance to pacers. Conditions are expected to improve as the game advances, making it favorable for both teams. Consequently, both sides would likely opt to chase at this venue.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: What Happened In 2nd T20?
The Indian women's team failed to replicate their earlier performance in the second T20I, resulting in a loss. While batting first, they could only muster 130 runs in 20 overs. Australia's bowlers, including Georgia Wareham (2), Annabel Sutherland (2), Kim Garth (2), and Ashleigh Gardner (1), collectively contributed to setting a manageable target.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: What Happend In 1st T20I?
India secured a commanding nine-wicket triumph in the initial match, gaining an early advantage in pursuit of the series victory. Titas Sadhu's outstanding bowling performance (4/17) was complemented by a record-breaking 137-run partnership between openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, contributing to India's success.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Series On The Line
On Tuesday, January 9, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India and Australia will compete in the decisive third T20I of their series. With India initially leading 1-0 and Australia claiming victory in the second game, the final match will determine the ultimate series winner.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Match Details
Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I, Australia Women tour of India
Date and Time: January 9, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Head To Head Stats
Australia has asserted dominance in the 33 encounters against India, securing 24 victories compared to India's seven. After an initial setback in the first T20I, Australia rebounded to further bolster their head-to-head record, with one match ending in a tie and another yielding no result.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Pitch Report
The team batting second at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai tends to capitalize on the prevailing conditions. Recent matches have highlighted the influence of dew, favoring batsmen in the latter part of the game and providing an advantage to bowlers during the initial innings. It is expected that the pitch will exhibit a similar pattern in the upcoming contest.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Weather Report
The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to stay clear during the entire match, with no anticipated rainfall.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: India's Probable Playing XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: Australia's Probable Playing XI
Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Anabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 3rd T20: What To Expect?
Both squads are determined to exert maximum effort to secure a 2-1 series victory. Despite Australia currently holding the momentum, India is eager to replicate the heroic performance seen in the initial game. As evidenced in the preceding two matches, the team batting second appears to have a strategic advantage in this competition.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India women vs Australia women 3rd T20I match of the 3-match series. The series is tied at 1-1 and this game will be the decider/finale.