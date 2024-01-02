IND-W: 37-1 (7) | IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Yastika Bhatia Departs, India 1 Down

India women were invited to bowl first in the third ODI by Australia women. India are playing Australia women in the third and last ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium today. The series has been lost as Australia women beat India in the first two matches but the stakes are still high with home team in danger of getting cleans sweeped.

All eyes will be on how Harmanpreet Kaur and her side deals with this pressure situation. While they were outplayed in the first match, the Indians came agonisingly close to win the 2nd ODI, losing the game in the last over by 3 runs.

Form of Smriti Mandhana, Harman, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will be crucial for India. At the same time, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be aiming to sign off the ODIs with a 3-0 sweep. They had lost the Only Test not long back and a clean sweep over India will be very satisfying, in that regard.

