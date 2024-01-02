IND-W: 37-1 (7) | IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Yastika Bhatia Departs, India 1 Down
India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first in Mumbai
India women were invited to bowl first in the third ODI by Australia women. India are playing Australia women in the third and last ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium today. The series has been lost as Australia women beat India in the first two matches but the stakes are still high with home team in danger of getting cleans sweeped.
All eyes will be on how Harmanpreet Kaur and her side deals with this pressure situation. While they were outplayed in the first match, the Indians came agonisingly close to win the 2nd ODI, losing the game in the last over by 3 runs.
Form of Smriti Mandhana, Harman, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will be crucial for India. At the same time, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be aiming to sign off the ODIs with a 3-0 sweep. They had lost the Only Test not long back and a clean sweep over India will be very satisfying, in that regard.
Check LIVE Score and Updates From India Women Vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Here
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI: Mandhana key for India
Smriti Mandhana key for India women cricket team. She is batting on 24 off 24 with 4 fours. Australia keen on getting more wickets.
INDW: 37/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI: Gone!
Yastika Bhatia 6 (14) out bowled by Schutt. India lose their opener as Schutt strikes early for Australia.
INDW: 32/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI: India start bright
India have begin chase of 339 runs with Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia. They have a bright start at the moment.
INDW: 24/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI: Chase begins
India women cricket team begin chase of 339 runs with Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana. Kim Garth and Megan Schutt attack the stumps for Australia.
IND-W: 5/0 (1 Over)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW Score: Australia post 338
Australia post 338 runs as Ashleigh Gardner scores 30 off 27 and King smashes 26 off 14 balls. Australia will look to get some early wickets.
AUSW: 338/7 (50 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW Score: Australia on top
Georgia Wareham and Alana King in the middle with six balls left for Australia. India will have to put some good efforts to chase their target at Wankhede.
AUSW: 319/7 (49 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI: 4 overs left
Four overs left as Australia go six down. Shreyanka Patil and Amanjot Kaur attack the stumps for India now.
AUSW: 295/6 (46 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI: Pooja comes in
Pooja Vastrakar comes into the attack with Amanjot Kaur. Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner in the middle for Australia.
AUSW: 279/5 (44 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW Score: Australia go 5 down
Australia go five down as Phoebe Litchfield departs after hitting 119 runs off 125 balls. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar into the attack now India.
AUSW: 266/5 (42 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW Score: 11 overs left
Eleven overs left for the Australia cricket team to cross the 300 runs mark. Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardener in the middle at the moment.
AUSW: 250/4 (39 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW Score: Litchfield hits hundred
Phoebe Litchfield hits four to complete her century, she is on 103 off 109 balls. Australia in a tricky spot at the moment after losing wickets from one end.
AUSW: 228/4 (36.3 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW Score: Another one!
Beth Mooney 3 (10) LBW by Shreyanka Patil. Australia lose another wicket in quick succession, some positive moments for India finally in this contest.
AUSW: 216/3 (35.1 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs AUSW Score: Gone!
Ellyse Perry 16 (9) LBW by Amanjot Kaur. India get another wicket in quick fashion and now Australia go 2 down. Beth Mooney comes into the middle now.
AUS: 211/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE AUSW vs INDW Score: Litchfield close to ton
Phoebe Litchfield is inches close to get her hundred. She is batting in the nervous nineties with 95 off 99 balls so far.
AUSW: 201/1 (31 Overs)
LIVE AUSW vs INDW Score: Gone!
Finally! India get the wicket. Alyssa Healy 82 (85) out bowled by Pooja Vastrakar. The opening partnership finally comes to an end for Australia.
AUS: 192/1 (29 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia women: Drinks break
A much needeed drinks break has been taking for Team India as Australia get 182 runs on the board in 27 overs. Hopefully, a wicket will be coming up soon for India.
AUSW: 182/0 (27 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia women: India desperate for wickets
Indian women cricket team desperate for wickets at the moment. Healy and Litchfield in tremendous rhythm batting for Australia right now.
AUSW: 168/0 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Score: Healy hits fifty
Alyssa Healy completes his fifty with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Australia will look to attack now as Patil and Thakur attack the stumps for India.
AUSW: 149/0 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Score: Australia in control
Australia on top of this contest with Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield. Both batters are in terrific rhythm at the moment. Amanjot Kaur comes into the attack again.
AUSW: 130/0 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND-W Vs AUS-W: Australia on top
Australia in total control of this contest as Litchfield and Healy keep the attack on India bowlers. Deepti Sharma comes into the attack now.
AUSW: 114/0 (19 Overs)
LIVE Score IND-W Vs AUS-W: Fifty for Litchfield
Amanjot Kaur, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Harman makes her bowl as she wants a breakthrough. Fifty meanwhile for Litchfield. What an innings she is playing here with strike rate of 100.
AUSW 104/0 (17)
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: India on back foot
Nothing working for India so far as the pressure to pick wickets grows. Litchfield already in 40s, just 4 short of a fifty. Deepti and Shreyanka operating from two ends. India must break this stand now.
AUSW 94/0 (15.1)
LIVE Updates IND-W VS AUS-W: India need wickets
This is turning out to be a poor phase for India with the ball. They have not been able to pick wickets as Healy, Litchfield continue to boss. So far the Indian bowlers have not looked at their best yet.
AUSW 85/0 (13.1)
LIVE IND-W Vs AUS-W: Healy looking good
India are failing to pick a wicket here. Healy, in particular, is a huge danger for India as she is growing into confidence with every ball. Litchfield looking better at the other end too as India aim to break the opening stand.
AUSW 60/0 (11)
LIVE IND-W Vs AUS-W: Aussie go past fifty
Healy and Phoebe take Australia past ffity. The openers are going strong here. The close calls are there but the Australians are dominating the proceedings at the moment. Huge LBW call in ninth over by Shreyanka Patil but bat involved so Harman decides against review.
AUSW 54/0 (9)
IND-W Vs AUS-W LIVE: Healy slams a six
Whata a shot from Healy off Thakur, goes straight down the ground as the pacer pitches it up. In the next over, Healy survives a close catching call. The ball was dying in front of Richa Ghosh the keeper as the inside edge off the went behind. Third umpire had a close look and decided to give the decision in favour of the batter.
AUSW 45/0 (7.2)
LIVE Score IND-W Vs AUS-W: Aussie openers begin to open up
Australian openers Phoebe and Healy growing into the confidence as after a sedate start in first 2 overs, they are growing into confidence. They are stroking runs almost at a run-a-ball.
AUSW 27/0 (5)
India-W vs Aus-W LIVE Updates: Slow start for Australia
India's opening bowling pair of Renukar and Pooja have done well to keep Aussie openers quiet so far. Having said that, Healy ruins a good third over by Renuka with a boundary.
AUSW 15/0 (3.1)
LIVE IND-W Vs AUS-W: Good start for Aussies
Renuka bowls a good over. The outside edge takes the ball to the third man as Phoebe collects a single to open her and team's account in the match. Three off the over.
AUSW 3/0 (1)
India women vs Australia women LIVE: Healy Pheobe open innings
Australian openers Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy come out to open the innings.Birthday girl Renuka Thakur has the ball in hand. Here we go.
India women vs Australia women LIVE Score: Debut for Mannat Kashyap
Mannat Kashyap is set for her ODI debut for India, stepping in for Sneh Rana. Australia also makes one change, with Megan Schutt replacing Darcie Brown.
India women vs Australia women LIVE: Check Playing 11s
India Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
IND vs AUS Women's 3rd ODI LIVE: Toss News
Australia Win Toss, Ask India To Bowl First.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Check Probable 11s For Both The Teams
IND: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur
AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score: When Does The Match Start?
The third ODI between India women and England women started at 1.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
LIVE IND-W Vs AUS-W: Check Both The Squads
India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham
IND women vs AUS women LIVE: Harmanpreet vs Healy
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Alyssa Healy's Australia. India women are trailing 0-2 in the three match series and need a win today to sign off on a positive note. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.