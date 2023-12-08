ENG: 18-1 (2.3) | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Renuka Removes Dunkley, England 1 Down
India Women Vs England Women (IND-W Vs ENG-W), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates
In the 2nd T20I of the England Women's tour of India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, England Women won the toss and elected to bowl. India Women struggled in their innings, posting a total of 80 runs in 16.2 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 30 runs, while England's bowlers Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn claimed crucial wickets. Charlotte Dean and Lauren Bell took two wickets each. England Women's disciplined bowling restricted India to a low score, with the fall of wickets at regular intervals. The innings break followed India's challenging batting performance. The match featured notable contributions from England's bowlers, demonstrating a strong performance in the field. The game is part of a T20I series, and England Women aim to build on their success in this encounter.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Double Strike For Renuka
Renuka Singh makes a strong comeback, dismissing Wyatt for a duck with a brilliant delivery, after a challenging first over; Wyatt bowled for 0 in 3 balls.
Live Score ENGW 19/2 (3) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 3.65
England Women need 62 runs
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: England Lose 1st Wicket
Dunkley is dismissed as she makes room too early, attempting to thump a perfect inswinger down the ground by Renuka Singh, but misses, getting bowled with all three stumps exposed; Dunkley departs for 9 runs, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score ENGW 19/2 (3) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 3.65
England Women need 62 runs
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Strong Start For England
Renuka Singh delivers a mixed over, with England's Wyatt facing wides and edges, while Dunkley survives an edged chance and benefits from a massive inswinger, resulting in 5 wides for England, and a less than ideal start for India.
Live Score ENGW 9/0 (1.2) CRR: 6.75 REQ: 3.86
England Women need 72 runs
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: India All Out For 80
Ecclestone dismisses Saika Ishaque, concluding the innings with a tossed-up delivery on off-stump; Ishaque, attempting a hefty slog sweep, misses, and her stumps are rattled. Ecclestone wraps up with another wicket. Ishaque scores 8 runs off 9 balls, including 1 four.
Live Score INDW 80 (16.2) CRR: 4.9
Innings Break
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: India 9 Down
Titas Sadhu falls to a caught-and-bowled dismissal as Bell drops it short on off-stump, inducing a top-edge that the bowler comfortably grabs, leaving Sadhu with only 2 runs off 10 balls.
Live Score INDW 79/9 (16) CRR: 4.94
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Small Partnership
Saika Ishaque scores a boundary off Charlotte Dean's delivery with a flat-bat shot over mid-on, followed by two dot balls, and then a single as she drags it to mid-on.
Live Score INDW 76/8 (15.1) CRR: 5.01
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: India In Deep Trouble
Rodrigues falls to Glenn, adjudged LBW as India exhausts their reviews. The delivery on leg-stump found Rodrigues attempting to work it to the leg-side, missing and getting hit just above the pad. The umpire's decision stands, signaling the departure of the last recognized batter. Rodrigues scores 30 runs off 33 balls, including 2 fours.
INDW 67/8 (12.5) CRR: 5.22
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: India 7 Down
Freya Kemp dismisses Shreyanka Patil, caught by Amy Jones for 4 runs off 6 balls.
Live Score INDW 59/7 (12) CRR: 4.92
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Vastrakar Departs
Vastrakar's stumps rattled as Glenn delivers a straight ball, catching her shuffling down the track, deceiving the attempted turn, and crashing into the off-stump, leaving India in a precarious situation with Vastrakar out for 6 runs.
Live Score INDW 45/6 (9.4) CRR: 4.66
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: India In Deep Trouble
Richa Ghosh dismissed for 4 runs, caught and bowled by Ecclestone, who took an exceptional return catch, leaving both players surprised by the outstanding grab.
Live Score INDW 34/5 (6.4) CRR: 5.1
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: India 4 Down
Deepti Sharma dismissed for a duck, caught by Amy Jones off Bell, as she edged a flashy drive outside off in a not-so-responsible shot amid India's challenging position.
Live Score INDW 29/4 (5.2) CRR: 5.44
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Huge Blow For India
Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed lbw by Nat Sciver-Brunt for 9 runs as the delivery nipped back sharply, the umpire's decision was confirmed with three reds on Hawkeye, and India lost their final review.
Live Score INDW 28/3 (4.5) CRR: 5.79
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Mandhana Departs
Mandhana dismissed lbw by Charlotte Dean for 10 runs as the ball slid on with the arm, she unsuccessfully reviewed, and the decision was confirmed with three reds on Hawkeye.
Live Score INDW 17/2 (3.2) CRR: 5.1
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: India Rebuild
Bell delivers a mix of full and length deliveries, with Mandhana elegantly hitting a boundary through covers and Rodrigues securing singles with well-placed shots.
Live Score INDW 11/1 (2) CRR: 5.5
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Poor Start For Team India
Charlotte Dean claims Shafali Verma's wicket with an LBW! A fervent appeal for leg before, and it's successful. Verma departs for a duck, a significant setback for India. The off-stump delivery lacked the anticipated turn, trapping her plumb in front. No reprieve from the review. Shafali Verma, LBW, bowled by Charlotte Dean for 0(2).
Live Score INDW 0/1 (0.4)
England Women opt to bowl
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Harmanpreet Kaur | India captain: We were looking to bowl as well but everyone was ok with whatever. Only thing about bowling second was about dew but it wasn’t there in the last game so we are okay with batting first. We had a very positive meeting the other day, we understood our field placements and the areas we need to bowl better. Kanika Ahuja goes out and Titas Sadhu comes in.
Heather Knight | England captain: We’re going to have a bowl, generally as a side we prefer chasing. Brilliant start from the batting group, really pleased with the way we went about it. Couple of things we could’ve sharpened up with the ball. Charlie Dean comes in for Mahika Gaur.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Toss Report
England won the toss and opted to field first against England in the second T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Do-Or-Die Game
India faces a pivotal moment after a recent defeat, aiming for a win to stay in the series against a dominant England. The visitors secured a commanding 38-run victory, led by Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt. India, subpar in bowling and fielding, seeks quick rectification. Meanwhile, England eyes T20I series victory for added confidence in the upcoming crucial Test match.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Pitch Report From Mumbai
Over the last 10 matches at this venue, the team batting first has maintained an average score of 170. Strategic analysis strongly recommends opting to set a target initially, given the 100% success rate of teams batting first in winning matches at this stadium.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Weather Report From Mumbai
Expected at Wankhede Stadium: The temperature is forecasted to be 28 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 53%. The favourable weather conditions create an ideal setting for an enthralling game of cricket.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Series On The Line
The Indian women's cricket team must emerge victorious in this match to remain in contention for the series. A triumph for England against the Women in Blue today would secure the series for them, establishing an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Players To Watch Out For
Keep an eye on India's formidable opening duo, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, alongside the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur and rising talent Shreyanka Patil. Mandhana, currently facing a challenging phase, is keen to make an impact with the bat today.
India Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Deepti Sharma Set To Play 100th T20I
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is set to mark her 100th T20I today at Wankhede, and in celebration of this milestone, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has shared a heartfelt video message on the BCCI Women X channel.
IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE: What Happened In The 1st T20I?
In the first T20I, India women lost to England women by 38 runs. Batting first England posted 197 for 8 in 20 overs 75 and 77 runs respectively from Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Bruntt. India women could make only 159 for 6 in 20 overs, failing to chase down the target.
ENGW 197/6 (20)
INDW 159/6 (20)
England Women won by 38 runs
PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Nat Sciver-Brunt
In 28 women's T20I matchups between India and England, England has emerged victorious 21 times, while India has secured only 7 wins.
The toss for the 2nd T20I between India and England women will take place at 6.30 pm IST at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates and developments from this match.
India women cricket team need to win this fixture to stay in the series. If England defeat the Women in Blue today, they will seal the series with an unbeatable lead of 2-0.
The 2nd T20I between India and England will take place at Mumbai and starts at 7 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Sports 18 Network and its live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema website and app.
Watch out for India's power-packed openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as well as Harmanpreet Kaur and youngster Shreyanka Patil. Mandhana is going through a rough patch and will be eager to score some runs today.
IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE: Shafali Verma with some big sixes
This is brilliant hitting from Shafali Verma as she clears the ropes severals times in the nets.
_ _____ _!@TheShafaliVerma is gearing up for the 2_nd #INDvENG T20I _ _#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/7olGSlVQEX
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 8, 2023
The second T20I between India women and England women will be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. In fact, all the T20Is are to be played at this venue while the one Test scheduled will be played in Navi Mumbai.
IND-W Vs ENG-2 LIVE: Deepti Sharma To Play Her 100th T20I
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma will play her 100th T20I today at Wankhede and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur posted a video message for her on the BCCI Women X channel.
A special 1__0__0__ awaits for Deepti Sharma tomorrow _
And here's #TeamIndia Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's message for her __#INDvENG | @IDFCFirstBank
Watch _ _ pic.twitter.com/MnDOreEchJ
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 8, 2023
