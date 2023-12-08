ENG: 18-1 (2.3) | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Renuka Removes Dunkley, England 1 Down

In the 2nd T20I of the England Women's tour of India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, England Women won the toss and elected to bowl. India Women struggled in their innings, posting a total of 80 runs in 16.2 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 30 runs, while England's bowlers Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn claimed crucial wickets. Charlotte Dean and Lauren Bell took two wickets each. England Women's disciplined bowling restricted India to a low score, with the fall of wickets at regular intervals. The innings break followed India's challenging batting performance. The match featured notable contributions from England's bowlers, demonstrating a strong performance in the field. The game is part of a T20I series, and England Women aim to build on their success in this encounter.

