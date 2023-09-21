MAL-W: 1-0 (0.2) | IND-W VS MAL-W, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Richa Ghosh Sets Record Before Rain
India Women Vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal 1 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Indian women put 173 for 2 in rain-curtailed 15 overs after being asked to bat first by Malaysia captain who won the toss.
After Smriti Mandhana-led Team India were told to bat first by Malaysia skipper who won the toss and elected to bat first in their Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday, India women put up a strong batting display. In the match that is now curtailed to 15-overs-per-side, India smashed 173 for 2. Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues batted superbly to help India reach the massive target. India women cricket team are making their Asian Games debut. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entry to the quarter-finals as they are the top-ranked Asian sides in the ICC women T20I Rankings.
Malaysia women team, on the other hand, had to qualify for the last eight stage. They defeated Hong Kong Women team by 22 runs to earn the right to face off against India.
India are the favourites to win the gold medal as cricket is making a comeback into Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. Pakistan won the gold medal in cricket event in 2010 and 2014 while Team India are making their debut this year.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India Women Vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal 1 match HERE.
LIVE India Women vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: Richa Ghosh creates new record before rain
India wicketkeeper smashes 21 off 7 balls. It is the highest strike-rate by any player who reached double digits for India women. But still raining in Hangzhou as players are off the field.
Malaysia Women 1/0 (0.2) vs India Women, need 176 runs to win in 88 balls
IND-W Vs MLY-W LIVE Updates: Rain Stops Play After Malaysia Begin Chase
After Malaysia openers Winifred Duraisingam, Ainna Hamizah Hashim came out and played two balls to start the chase, it began to rain again. The players are off and it looks quite grey in Hangzhou right now.
INDW 173/2 (15)
MLYW 1/0 (0.2)
Rain halts play - Malaysia Women need 176 runs in 88 balls
IND-W Vs MAS-W LIVE: Malaysia women need to win
End of India innings. They out on on the board thanks to fifties from Shafali and Rodrigues. Richa Ghosh finished things well at the end. 20 off the last over through some brutal hitting. Malaysia have a big target in hand to chase down. Won't be so easy.
INDW 173/2 (15)
LIVE Updates IND-W Vs MAS-W: Shafali departs
Rodrigues comes down the ground and hits is straight. Shafali comes in between the ball and the ropes, hit on the right hand and she cries in pain. Physio comes out to check her but she looks fine and after getting strike, two balls later, hits a boundary. But departs on the last ball of the 13th over India lose their second wicket.
INDW 143/2 (13)
IND-W VS MAL-W, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023: India on top
Shafali and Rodrigues are going all guns blazing at the moment. Three more overs to go in the rain-curtailed match. Let's see how many more can these two get?
INDW 138/1 (12.1)
India women vs Malaysia women LIVE: Fifty for Shafali
Shafali Verma hits fifty in 31 balls and she brings it up in style, with a FOUR. India stay on top and look to post a massive total on the board. Rodrigues going strong at the other end too.
INDW 116/1 (10.2)
IND-W Vs MAS-W LIVE: Verma nearing fifty
Shafali Verma is playing a brilliant knock here. Smashes a six in the ninth over too. Rodrigues with a boundary as well. India on top.
INDW 98/1 (9)
LIVE IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma resumes with six and four
Shafali Verma resumes her innings with a six and a four to move along to 36 off 22 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues is batting on 5.
India Women are 76/1 in 7 overs vs Malaysia Women
LIVE IND-W Vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Rains stops, match to resume in 10 minutes
The rain has stopped in Hangzhou and match will resume in 10 minutes time. It will now be a 15-overs-a-side match between India Women and Malaysia Women in the Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal.
India Women are 60/1 in 5.4 overs vs Malaysia women
LIVE Updates India Women vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: Chances of thunderstorms in Hangzhou
The MET department has predicted more than 80 per cent chance of rain and 12 per cent chances of thunderstorms in Hangzhou for the India Women vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal match. The play is currently stopped in the match after 5.4 overs of play as covers are still on.
LIVE IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Raining in Hangzhou, covers still on
It is still raining in Hangzhou during the India Women vs Malaysia Women quarterfinal match in Asian Games 2023 and covers are still on at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates India Women vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: Steady drizzle keeps covers on
There is a steady drizzle in Hangzhou in the India Women vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal match on Thursday. The covers are still on as Indian batters look to get back on the field after their blazing start.
India Women are 60/1 in 5.4 overs vs Malaysia Women
LIVE IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Smriti Mandhana departs for 27.
Skipper Smriti Mandhana falls for a whirlwind 27 off 16 balls off the bowling of Mahirah Izzati Ismail. Jemimah Rodrigues joins Shafali Verma in the middle. Shafali is batting on 24 off 17 balls and Jemimah is on 1 as covers come on with rain in Hangzhou.
India Women are 60/1 in 5.4 ovs vs Malaysia Women
Live Updates India Women vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: India openers on the charge
Shafali Verma smashes a six and two fours to move along to 19 off 12 balls. Skipper Smriti Mandhana also gets back-to-back boundaries in the 4th over to move along to 18 off 12 balls.
India Women 40/0 in 4 overs vs Malaysia Women
LIVE IND-W Vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Smriti Mandhana gets 1st four
Skipper Smriti Mandhana joins the party, gets her first boundary off Mahirah Izzati Ismail to move along to 6. Shafali Verma is batting on 7.
India Women 15/0 in 2 overs vs Malaysia Women
LIVE Updates IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma off the mark with 4
Shafali Verma and skipper Smriti Mandhana are opening the batting. Shafali has got off the mark with a 4.
IND-W 6/0 in 1 over vs Malaysia Women
IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023 QF: Here are the Playing 11
Here are the Playing 11 of India Women vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal match in Hangzhou...
Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela
India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
India Women Vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: Malaysia wins toss, elect to bowl first
Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisingam has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India women cricket team in their Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match on Thursday in Hangzhou. Smriti Mandhana is leading the Indian side in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who is serving a ban.
LIVE IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead in place of Harmanpreet Kaur
Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to miss the first two games for India in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 after being banned for 2 matches after the last ODI against Bangladesh earlier this year. Smriti Mandhana is set to lead in her Harmanpreet's absence.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match between India women cricket team and Malaysian team.