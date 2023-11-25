LIVE Updates | IC Vs SSS, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Gautam Gambhir Vs Ross Taylor
India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars (IC Vs SSS), 2023 Legends League Cricket
IC vs SSS Legends League 2023 LIVE Updates: In the upcoming Legends League Cricket clash at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Gautam Gambhir's struggling India Capitals aim to break their losing streak against the Southern Superstars. Despite a potent batting lineup, the Capitals have faced setbacks, while the Superstars, coming off a recent defeat, showcase confidence in their bowling strength. With players like Jesse Ryder and Upul Tharanga in their arsenal, the Superstars aim to exploit the Capitals' vulnerabilities. The match is set for Saturday, November 25, at 7:00 PM, with live coverage on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar, and FanCode. The batting-friendly pitch prompts an aggressive approach, and the weather in Dehradun is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. The probable playing XI includes key players like Kevin Pietersen for the Capitals and Isuru Udana as a standout bowler.
India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars : Both Team Squads
India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Hashim Amla, Kirk Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk(w), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel, Bharath Chipli, Yashpal Singh, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Morne van Wyk, Gnaneswara Rao, Ishwar Pandey
Southern Super Stars Squad: Jesse Ryder, Upul Tharanga, Dilshan Munaweera, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Andre McCarthy, Manvinder Bisla, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Tanmay Srivastava, Ashok Dinda, Aaron Finch, Amit Verma, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White, Johan Botha, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao