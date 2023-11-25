IC: 21-1 (3) | IC Vs SSS, LLC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Gambhir Departs, India Capitals 1 Down
India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars (IC Vs SSS), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Defending Champions Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals Face Ross Taylor's Souther Super Stars.
IC vs SSS Legends League 2023 LIVE Updates: In the upcoming Legends League Cricket clash at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Gautam Gambhir's struggling India Capitals aim to break their losing streak against the Southern Superstars. Despite a potent batting lineup, the Capitals have faced setbacks, while the Superstars, coming off a recent defeat, showcase confidence in their bowling strength. With players like Jesse Ryder and Upul Tharanga in their arsenal, the Superstars aim to exploit the Capitals' vulnerabilities. The match is set for Saturday, November 25, at 7:00 PM, with live coverage on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar, and FanCode. The batting-friendly pitch prompts an aggressive approach, and the weather in Dehradun is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. The probable playing XI includes key players like Kevin Pietersen for the Capitals and Isuru Udana as a standout bowler.
Follow LIVE Updates And Score From India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars League Cricket 2023 Match Here.
LIVE IC vs SSS Score: Capitals start bright
Gautam Gambhir and Powell in the middle have opened for the India Capitals and they are off to a fine start in this contest.
IC: 21/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 IC vs SSS: Chase begins
Chase of 164 runs begins and it is Powell taking the charge right from ball one. He is on 14 off 9 balls so far taking the aggressive approach.
IC: 15/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs IC: De Silva helps his team
De Silva has single handedly got his team to a fine total as they kept on losing wickets from one end. India capitals have a task up their sleeves now.
SSS: 163/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 IC vs SSS: Gambhir brings in spin
Gambhir has brought in the spinners. He is not giving the Super Star batters any kind of pace to work with in this contest. De Silva is the last for Stars at the moment.
SSS: 134/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE Legends League Cricket IC vs SSS: Stars 5 down
Super Stars just cannot get going as they keep losing wicket as soon as a partnership starts to look solid. Can they get to a good total now?
SSS: 110/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 IC vs SSS Score: Gone!
Another wicket for India Capitals and it is the opposition skipper who walks back to the pavilion now. Super Stars lose another wicket when the partnership was looking pretty good.
SSS: 89/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs IC Score: Super Stars 3 down
Goswami has walked back to the pavilion and all eyes are on captain Ross Taylor now to get his side to a commanding total.
SSS: 74/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs IC LLC 2023: Goswami attacks bowlers
Goswami is the aggressor for Super Stars at the moment with captain Ross Taylor on the other end taking the safe approach for the moment.
SSS: 62/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 IC vs SSS Score: Another wicket
Upul Tharanga is gone and Ross Taylor comes in the middle now. Gambhir brings in Pravin Tambe into the attack now to get more wickets.
SSS: 45/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 IC vs SSS Score: Gone!
Munaweera caught by Theron bowled Udana. Super Stars off to a steady start but they have lost an opener early in the game.
SSS: 32/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Score: 3 overs done
Three overs done now and Southern Super Stars are looking to build up solid partnership from the opening pair. Gautam Gambhir would be happy with the start so far for his team.
SSS: 15/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IC vs SSS LLC 2023: Action begins
Munaweera and Upul Tharanga open the batting for Southern Super Stars (SSC). Three runs from the first over and it is a tight start for the India Capitals.
SSS: 3/0 (1 Over)
SSS vs IC LLC 2023: Playing 11s
Southern Super Stars (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Upul Tharanga, Dilshan Munaweera, Shreevats Goswami(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Ross Taylor(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Bipul Sharma, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan.
India Capitals (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Kirk Edwards, Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk(w), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe.
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Toss Report
India Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Suthern Super Stars at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Saturday.
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Who Will Win Tonight?
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium's pitch favors batters over bowlers, ensuring a predictable ball behavior and facilitating smooth bat-ball contact. With an average first-inning score of 177, teams winning the toss should consider batting first strategically. This becomes crucial due to the formidable challenges faced by batters in the second innings, where spinners dominate, making it challenging to maintain a steady scoring pace.
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Check Points Table
The Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table outlines team performance. Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad lead with 4 points each, winning 2 matches. Gujarat Giants secured 2 points with 1 win and 1 loss, while Bhilwara Kings earned 2 points from 3 matches. India Capitals and Southern Super Stars are yet to secure points.
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Check Head To Head Stats
The upcoming encounter between India Capitals and the Southern Super Stars will mark the inaugural meeting in the history of the competition.
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Probable Playing XI
India Capitals
Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel
Southern Super Stars
Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Andre McCarthy, Pawan Negi, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manvinder Bisla, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Weather Report
On Saturday, Dehradun is anticipated to experience temperatures ranging from 14 to 24 degrees Celsius, with persistent humidity throughout the day.
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Check Dream 11
Wicket-keepers: Ben Dunk
Batters: Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Dilshan Munaweera
All-rounders: Cameron White, Dilshan Munaweera
Bowlers: Rusty Theron, Hamid Hassan, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana
Captain: Kevin Pietersen
Vice-captain: Rusty Theron
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Pitch Report
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium appears well-balanced. Initially, seamers might experience some lateral movement with the new ball, but as the game advances, the pitch becomes more favorable for batting. A score of approximately 180 would be considered a competitive total worth defending on this surface.
LIVE India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars : Both Team Squads
India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Hashim Amla, Kirk Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk(w), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel, Bharath Chipli, Yashpal Singh, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Morne van Wyk, Gnaneswara Rao, Ishwar Pandey
Southern Super Stars Squad: Jesse Ryder, Upul Tharanga, Dilshan Munaweera, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Andre McCarthy, Manvinder Bisla, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Tanmay Srivastava, Ashok Dinda, Aaron Finch, Amit Verma, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White, Johan Botha, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao