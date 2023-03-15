After facing back-to-back defeat in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas finally registered their first win of the season against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions by 10 wickets in match no. 4 of the LLC 2023. The focus now shifts towards the match no. 5 between India Maharajas and Aaron Finch's World Giants who defeated the Indian legends when they met the last time in this season.

In order to keep their qualifications hope alive for the Eliminator/Playoffs, India Maharajas need to win this fixture with a good margin and hope that the match no. 6 between World Giants and Asia Lions also ends in a result which will favour their qualification.

The condition at the venue are expected to be helping the spinners. There can a little bit of rain between the game and batting first would be the ideal choice from the captain winning the toss. The team batting first should look to score atleast 160 to challenge the opposition.