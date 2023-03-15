topStoriesenglish2583777
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET

LIVE Updates | India Maharaja vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023: Gautam Gambhir's IM vs Aaron Finch's WG

IM vs WG, Legends League Cricket 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Follow LIVE action from Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas vs Aaron Finch's World Giants LLC Match no. 5 here

 

Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

After facing back-to-back defeat in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas finally registered their first win of the season against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions by 10 wickets in match no. 4 of the LLC 2023. The focus now shifts towards the match no. 5 between India Maharajas and Aaron Finch's World Giants who defeated the Indian legends when they met the last time in this season.

In order to keep their qualifications hope alive for the Eliminator/Playoffs, India Maharajas need to win this fixture with a good margin and hope that the match no. 6 between World Giants and Asia Lions also ends in a result which will favour their qualification.

The condition at the venue are expected to be helping the spinners. There can a little bit of rain between the game and batting first would be the ideal choice from the captain winning the toss. The team batting first should look to score atleast 160 to challenge the opposition.

15 March 2023
12:17 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC match no. 5. Gautam Gambhir's side are set to lock horns with Aaron Finch's World Giants. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned!

